WireSeptember 19, 2024

Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;A little a.m. rain;29;24;SW;16;84%;68%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;31;Plenty of sunshine;38;29;N;12;43%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy;31;20;Increasing clouds;31;20;W;18;53%;31%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy;25;17;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;E;19;68%;10%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;E;19;70%;3%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;12;6;Cloudy;11;3;ENE;10;77%;29%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;E;16;30%;4%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;18;7;Mainly cloudy;15;6;W;12;57%;28%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;36;22;Thunderstorms;27;20;ESE;16;69%;90%;4

Athens, Greece;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;Rain and drizzle;26;20;NNE;11;52%;66%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;18;13;A little p.m. rain;16;11;W;24;86%;86%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;37;22;Hazy sunshine;37;24;N;12;24%;2%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;Couple of t-storms;31;24;SSW;13;80%;91%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;W;14;56%;8%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;33;26;Cloudy with t-storms;34;26;W;12;68%;99%;4

Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;23;17;Downpours;23;17;ENE;13;74%;99%;2

Beijing, China;Very warm and humid;30;16;Rain and drizzle;17;13;NNE;15;89%;85%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;E;16;55%;25%;3

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;24;12;Sunny, nice and warm;24;10;E;17;46%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;SE;14;58%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;E;17;32%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Sunshine and nice;23;9;ENE;12;56%;13%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;24;12;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;ESE;11;74%;8%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;20;14;Clouds and sun;25;11;NE;18;36%;4%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Sunny and nice;24;10;NE;11;51%;15%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;22;12;Sunny and less humid;24;15;ENE;10;51%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;33;21;Becoming cloudy;31;21;ENE;12;53%;67%;13

Busan, South Korea;Hot and humid;34;25;Rain and a t-storm;29;22;W;11;84%;100%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and very warm;36;28;Sunny and very hot;38;24;NNE;14;31%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;15;10;Sunny and milder;19;9;SE;33;56%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;31;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;20;S;8;67%;54%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;34;28;Clouds and sun, warm;37;27;SSW;11;61%;55%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;29;21;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;SSE;12;65%;45%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few a.m. showers;31;27;A couple of showers;31;27;SW;18;79%;99%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;E;10;78%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;NNW;13;79%;79%;11

Dallas, United States;Hot with sunshine;37;26;Sunny and hot;38;25;S;12;52%;5%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;29;21;A morning shower;30;21;SE;15;68%;61%;9

Delhi, India;An afternoon shower;30;25;Hazy sun;34;26;SSW;7;72%;14%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;30;12;Partly sunny, warm;32;12;W;11;22%;7%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;37;29;A stray t-storm, hot;37;27;W;9;66%;68%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray t-shower;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;E;12;65%;63%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;11;Increasing clouds;17;13;NE;17;83%;28%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Sunny and very warm;32;16;NE;10;34%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;An afternoon shower;24;20;Clouds;24;20;E;14;83%;73%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;36;26;Humid with a t-storm;31;24;WSW;10;82%;100%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;33;16;Sunny and very warm;32;14;ESE;18;20%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sun;30;21;E;10;80%;55%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;18;13;Sunny and beautiful;19;11;NW;15;84%;12%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Breezy with t-storms;32;25;SW;23;82%;100%;3

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny and hot;34;26;Humid, a p.m. shower;33;26;ENE;10;71%;74%;6

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;32;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;21;56%;85%;10

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;NNW;14;66%;30%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;21;Sunny and not as hot;36;22;ENE;8;44%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;21;16;Clearing, a shower;24;18;NE;16;67%;95%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hot with some sun;34;22;High clouds;33;23;NE;12;62%;11%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;32;Warm with sunshine;37;31;NNW;17;58%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;8;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;5;E;20;65%;100%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;35;14;Sunny and very warm;31;19;N;7;19%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;35;26;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;W;19;63%;2%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, humid;30;20;A shower and t-storm;32;20;S;7;72%;74%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Mostly sunny, warm;41;29;SSE;11;33%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Pleasant and warmer;24;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;NNE;12;50%;7%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;34;27;A couple of t-storms;33;27;NE;17;70%;79%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;23;A shower in places;31;22;WNW;12;64%;57%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;36;28;A t-storm in spots;37;29;SSW;7;66%;50%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;9;67%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;16;2;Mostly sunny;18;2;ENE;12;32%;33%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;WSW;16;79%;84%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Partial sunshine;18;15;SSE;10;83%;8%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds, nice;25;17;A couple of showers;23;18;SSW;14;77%;91%;4

London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny, warm;25;15;A morning shower;23;14;NE;17;66%;60%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;23;16;Clouds, then sun;24;16;SW;10;64%;24%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;22;Decreasing clouds;27;22;SW;12;72%;27%;12

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;23;15;A morning shower;24;15;SW;8;74%;66%;3

Male, Maldives;Humid with some sun;32;27;Showers around;32;27;WSW;16;76%;97%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;35;27;Mostly cloudy, hot;38;28;ENE;11;47%;2%;13

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;13;85%;55%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;17;9;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;WNW;22;66%;90%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Afternoon showers;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NNW;9;63%;68%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;E;9;80%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Warm with sunshine;24;8;Mostly sunny;23;8;N;11;66%;7%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;SSE;18;71%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;25;13;Plenty of sun;20;11;ENE;15;71%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Very warm;28;15;Mostly sunny, warm;26;15;NE;11;69%;14%;4

Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;11;Mostly sunny, mild;21;12;WNW;12;58%;15%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;30;25;A morning shower;32;25;WSW;9;72%;74%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;28;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;E;11;55%;55%;14

New York, United States;Breezy and warmer;30;20;A little rain;26;18;NE;16;63%;85%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy this afternoon;32;17;Rather cloudy;33;20;NNW;13;49%;13%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and mild;18;4;Turning cloudy, warm;19;6;ESE;8;74%;61%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds, hot;34;26;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;27;SW;15;59%;15%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;Low clouds breaking;19;12;E;8;77%;7%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;29;14;Sunny and very warm;26;14;ENE;13;73%;9%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Turning cloudy;29;26;A couple of showers;30;26;ESE;25;81%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;WNW;9;82%;94%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;24;Turning out cloudy;35;25;E;13;65%;29%;8

Paris, France;Sunny and warm;25;13;More sun than clouds;24;13;E;10;67%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Breezy in the p.m.;21;10;SSE;20;50%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;21;76%;55%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;14;69%;50%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;A t-storm around;35;24;SSE;10;63%;45%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;21;9;Partly sunny;22;10;E;11;64%;9%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm or two;31;21;Humid with a shower;28;16;ENE;11;91%;92%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;24;7;Mostly cloudy;23;9;E;10;44%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;More clouds than sun;26;17;WNW;10;78%;25%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;SE;20;68%;56%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;10;4;Partly sunny;11;8;ESE;9;71%;31%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Decreasing clouds;20;11;NW;8;78%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;28;20;Mostly cloudy;29;22;ENE;11;62%;5%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;36;27;Hazy sun;38;29;SE;13;22%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A few showers;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;NNW;9;64%;11%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;19;13;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;10;WNW;20;78%;8%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;13;Turning sunny, cool;18;13;SW;18;79%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;26;18;Rain and a t-storm;25;18;E;9;86%;100%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm or two;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SE;12;75%;48%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;20;A shower and t-storm;25;18;SE;8;76%;96%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;30;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;NE;19;20%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the a.m.;18;7;High clouds;21;8;SW;6;49%;9%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;NE;10;73%;67%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;28;16;A morning shower;24;14;N;9;75%;66%;5

Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;12;Mostly cloudy;18;10;NNE;8;69%;12%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Downpours;28;19;ENE;10;86%;100%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;31;26;Rain and drizzle;32;27;SE;25;81%;66%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;33;26;SE;14;63%;64%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;23;12;Cloudy with a shower;17;9;ESE;10;77%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ESE;7;65%;55%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;W;10;67%;5%;3

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;WNW;17;31%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;Rain and drizzle;36;28;ESE;16;65%;74%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;19;13;Sunny and nice;20;11;W;15;77%;15%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and nice;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;N;8;33%;5%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;19;15;A couple of showers;19;14;S;6;78%;88%;2

Tehran, Iran;High clouds;29;19;Becoming cloudy;29;20;S;12;31%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNW;13;62%;27%;7

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;24;14;Partly sunny;27;14;ESE;7;65%;32%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;32;26;Some sun, hot, humid;35;27;SW;12;68%;44%;4

Toronto, Canada;Fog this morning;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;ENE;13;83%;26%;5

Tripoli, Libya;A t-storm around;32;25;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;NNE;15;68%;44%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;27;21;A t-storm or two;27;21;ESE;12;68%;72%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cooler;8;1;A morning shower;9;0;N;14;65%;41%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;17;11;Clearing;17;11;ESE;8;77%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;SSE;10;66%;16%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or two, hot;35;25;Downpours;29;24;NW;8;79%;100%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and very warm;25;10;Sunny, nice and warm;23;9;NNE;10;63%;1%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Some sun;23;9;ENE;12;48%;5%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;16;11;Showers around;16;10;NW;31;70%;62%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;34;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SSE;7;78%;90%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;24;14;A shower and t-storm;18;13;NW;5;73%;100%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

