Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;A morning shower;29;25;SW;18;84%;87%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;38;30;Sunlit and very warm;39;30;NNE;15;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;28;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;18;WSW;14;55%;47%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;Humid with some sun;26;17;NNE;13;72%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny, nice and warm;24;13;High clouds and warm;23;16;SE;11;77%;93%;1

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;11;3;An afternoon shower;10;5;NNE;9;73%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;ESE;11;26%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and nice;20;7;Breezy in the p.m.;21;11;SW;19;40%;11%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with hazy sun;33;25;Very hot;37;26;ENE;17;49%;1%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;26;18;Mostly cloudy;27;15;N;16;39%;1%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A few a.m. showers;18;9;Showers around;20;12;WNW;14;74%;70%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;38;25;Warm with hazy sun;41;26;NW;16;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;23;Increasing clouds;33;23;S;11;67%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;20;Low clouds;30;20;W;16;63%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;32;27;Afternoon t-storms;33;26;WSW;14;70%;93%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;24;18;A t-storm around;25;17;WSW;12;73%;66%;5

Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;SW;10;44%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunlit and nice;25;11;Sunny and nice;26;12;ESE;7;45%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny, nice and warm;24;11;SSE;12;56%;2%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;8;Variable cloudiness;20;8;ESE;14;62%;32%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;ENE;13;28%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and nice;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;ESE;11;57%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, warm, nice;25;14;A bit of rain;22;14;S;7;79%;98%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;27;13;Becoming cloudy;26;13;NNE;8;51%;7%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunlit and pleasant;25;8;Sunny and nice;24;8;ESE;6;48%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;25;18;A morning shower;25;13;SE;15;81%;74%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;Showers around;27;20;NE;9;72%;91%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;22;Downpours;25;21;NNE;15;75%;99%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;N;13;46%;4%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;Partly sunny;24;14;SE;15;54%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;20;A t-storm in spots;31;20;SSE;7;66%;48%;8

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;27;A thick cloud cover;33;26;SSW;15;73%;57%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;A shower and t-storm;22;16;N;15;90%;99%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;31;27;Morning showers;31;27;WSW;19;79%;92%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;ESE;11;75%;4%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;24;Showers around;28;26;WNW;10;87%;74%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;36;25;Sunny and very warm;34;19;SE;15;53%;44%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;31;21;Lots of sun, warm;32;22;ESE;17;60%;4%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;34;26;Hazy sun;35;26;SSE;8;63%;3%;8

Denver, United States;A shower and t-storm;21;6;Morning rain, windy;15;7;SE;21;71%;74%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;35;28;Cloudy, but very hot;37;28;W;9;65%;93%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;36;24;Showers around;32;24;ESE;11;67%;69%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;17;13;A touch of rain;16;11;NE;20;89%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;35;17;Sunny and hot;34;17;N;11;32%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;W;16;68%;3%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;33;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;N;14;84%;100%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;30;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;ESE;16;53%;10%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;11;74%;45%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;16;7;Increasing clouds;12;10;SE;7;58%;6%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy with t-storms;30;25;Overcast, t-storms;31;25;SW;15;81%;99%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;N;19;81%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;31;24;A couple of showers;31;23;ENE;19;57%;88%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNW;15;84%;65%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;24;Sunny and very warm;36;25;ENE;9;49%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;21;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;NE;20;52%;44%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;A t-storm around;34;23;NNE;13;65%;88%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;38;30;Mostly sunny;36;29;NNW;13;61%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Partly sunny, cool;18;5;NE;12;57%;8%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;15;Sunny and hot;34;19;N;7;15%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;34;27;W;20;63%;8%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;20;A t-storm around;33;20;SSE;6;66%;44%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;42;28;Partly sunny, warm;41;28;SSW;9;27%;4%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, nice and warm;24;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;11;NE;9;53%;4%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;ENE;13;74%;95%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;33;24;Sun and clouds;33;24;N;13;59%;74%;8

Kolkata, India;Clearing and hot;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;28;SW;6;67%;73%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;NE;9;63%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;16;0;Mostly cloudy, warm;18;1;NE;11;39%;5%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Couple of t-storms;28;25;SW;18;85%;100%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;15;Clouds and sunshine;19;15;SSE;15;82%;10%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Low clouds breaking;24;16;NNW;11;72%;26%;3

London, United Kingdom;Couple of t-storms;24;16;Showers and t-storms;19;14;SE;11;88%;98%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;25;15;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;S;9;62%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;SSW;15;72%;67%;12