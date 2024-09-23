Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 21, 2024
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;A morning shower;29;25;SW;18;84%;87%;6
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;38;30;Sunlit and very warm;39;30;NNE;15;44%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;28;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;18;WSW;14;55%;47%;5
Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;Humid with some sun;26;17;NNE;13;72%;44%;2
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny, nice and warm;24;13;High clouds and warm;23;16;SE;11;77%;93%;1
Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;11;3;An afternoon shower;10;5;NNE;9;73%;82%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;ESE;11;26%;1%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and nice;20;7;Breezy in the p.m.;21;11;SW;19;40%;11%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with hazy sun;33;25;Very hot;37;26;ENE;17;49%;1%;9
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;26;18;Mostly cloudy;27;15;N;16;39%;1%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;A few a.m. showers;18;9;Showers around;20;12;WNW;14;74%;70%;5
Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;38;25;Warm with hazy sun;41;26;NW;16;19%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;23;Increasing clouds;33;23;S;11;67%;44%;11
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;20;Low clouds;30;20;W;16;63%;55%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;32;27;Afternoon t-storms;33;26;WSW;14;70%;93%;4
Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;24;18;A t-storm around;25;17;WSW;12;73%;66%;5
Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;SW;10;44%;44%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Sunlit and nice;25;11;Sunny and nice;26;12;ESE;7;45%;0%;4
Berlin, Germany;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny, nice and warm;24;11;SSE;12;56%;2%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;8;Variable cloudiness;20;8;ESE;14;62%;32%;9
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;ENE;13;28%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and nice;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;ESE;11;57%;1%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, warm, nice;25;14;A bit of rain;22;14;S;7;79%;98%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;27;13;Becoming cloudy;26;13;NNE;8;51%;7%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Sunlit and pleasant;25;8;Sunny and nice;24;8;ESE;6;48%;0%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;25;18;A morning shower;25;13;SE;15;81%;74%;2
Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;Showers around;27;20;NE;9;72%;91%;11
Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;22;Downpours;25;21;NNE;15;75%;99%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;N;13;46%;4%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;Partly sunny;24;14;SE;15;54%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;20;A t-storm in spots;31;20;SSE;7;66%;48%;8
Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;27;A thick cloud cover;33;26;SSW;15;73%;57%;4
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;A shower and t-storm;22;16;N;15;90%;99%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;31;27;Morning showers;31;27;WSW;19;79%;92%;11
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;ESE;11;75%;4%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;24;Showers around;28;26;WNW;10;87%;74%;4
Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;36;25;Sunny and very warm;34;19;SE;15;53%;44%;7
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;31;21;Lots of sun, warm;32;22;ESE;17;60%;4%;12
Delhi, India;Hazy sun;34;26;Hazy sun;35;26;SSE;8;63%;3%;8
Denver, United States;A shower and t-storm;21;6;Morning rain, windy;15;7;SE;21;71%;74%;2
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;35;28;Cloudy, but very hot;37;28;W;9;65%;93%;3
Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;36;24;Showers around;32;24;ESE;11;67%;69%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;17;13;A touch of rain;16;11;NE;20;89%;92%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;35;17;Sunny and hot;34;17;N;11;32%;0%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;W;16;68%;3%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;33;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;N;14;84%;100%;2
Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;30;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;ESE;16;53%;10%;12
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;11;74%;45%;8
Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;16;7;Increasing clouds;12;10;SE;7;58%;6%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy with t-storms;30;25;Overcast, t-storms;31;25;SW;15;81%;99%;4
Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;N;19;81%;100%;3
Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;31;24;A couple of showers;31;23;ENE;19;57%;88%;8
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNW;15;84%;65%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;24;Sunny and very warm;36;25;ENE;9;49%;4%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;21;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;NE;20;52%;44%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;A t-storm around;34;23;NNE;13;65%;88%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;38;30;Mostly sunny;36;29;NNW;13;61%;1%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Partly sunny, cool;18;5;NE;12;57%;8%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;15;Sunny and hot;34;19;N;7;15%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;34;27;W;20;63%;8%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;20;A t-storm around;33;20;SSE;6;66%;44%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;42;28;Partly sunny, warm;41;28;SSW;9;27%;4%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, nice and warm;24;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;11;NE;9;53%;4%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;ENE;13;74%;95%;4
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;33;24;Sun and clouds;33;24;N;13;59%;74%;8
Kolkata, India;Clearing and hot;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;28;SW;6;67%;73%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;NE;9;63%;64%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;16;0;Mostly cloudy, warm;18;1;NE;11;39%;5%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Couple of t-storms;28;25;SW;18;85%;100%;3
Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;15;Clouds and sunshine;19;15;SSE;15;82%;10%;10
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Low clouds breaking;24;16;NNW;11;72%;26%;3
London, United Kingdom;Couple of t-storms;24;16;Showers and t-storms;19;14;SE;11;88%;98%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;25;15;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;S;9;62%;0%;6
Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;SSW;15;72%;67%;12
Madrid, Spain;Clearing;22;14;A morning shower;24;13;WSW;10;63%;44%;5
Male, Maldives;Overcast and humid;32;28;Humid with t-storms;32;28;W;20;76%;100%;4
Manaus, Brazil;High clouds and hot;37;28;Hot with some sun;38;28;NNE;9;47%;2%;13
Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;29;25;Showers around;30;26;ENE;7;82%;88%;5
Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;18;12;Mostly cloudy;19;10;NNW;21;56%;36%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;NNE;10;56%;92%;11
Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;ENE;11;71%;65%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Sunshine, pleasant;23;8;Clouds rolling in;21;9;E;8;72%;12%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;S;19;72%;70%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;17;A strong t-storm;25;14;SE;20;80%;95%;4
Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;22;14;Partly sunny;22;14;SE;8;62%;9%;4
Moscow, Russia;Clearing and warm;22;10;Sunny and cooler;15;3;N;15;45%;1%;3
Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;31;26;A little p.m. rain;32;26;NW;13;77%;85%;8
Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds breaking;27;16;Decreasing clouds;28;13;E;12;55%;30%;14
New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;26;16;Clearing and breezy;25;15;NE;24;57%;1%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;A little p.m. rain;30;18;A shower in the a.m.;29;18;WNW;17;61%;71%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;18;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;9;S;16;70%;10%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two, hot;33;27;Humid, a p.m. shower;30;22;N;15;71%;66%;3
Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;17;12;Low clouds;17;10;SSE;10;79%;28%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;25;11;Partly sunny;23;12;E;14;72%;31%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Occasional rain;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SE;21;80%;55%;8
Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;NW;13;82%;88%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Increasing clouds;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;ENE;12;61%;12%;12
Paris, France;Turning cloudy, warm;25;16;Cooler with showers;18;13;SSE;12;90%;98%;1
Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Breezy in the p.m.;23;11;S;19;52%;0%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;30;26;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;SSW;14;81%;96%;3
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;35;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SE;19;67%;55%;12
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray t-shower;35;24;High clouds, humid;35;24;SE;10;63%;50%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunshine and nice;23;10;SSE;8;62%;5%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;20;11;Sunshine and warmer;24;11;ENE;11;68%;4%;5
Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;20;8;A shower or two;20;7;E;9;53%;85%;15
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;25;15;NNE;10;75%;4%;6
Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;23;A little a.m. rain;29;24;ESE;19;73%;93%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;A brief a.m. shower;11;6;Mostly cloudy;11;4;ENE;10;76%;16%;1
Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;21;9;Clouds and sun;17;8;SE;8;65%;22%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid;29;21;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;NNW;12;69%;8%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;38;29;Plenty of sun;39;29;ESE;11;18%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Rather cloudy;27;17;S;11;65%;88%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;17;5;Becoming cloudy;12;6;W;13;57%;14%;2
San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;19;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;WSW;15;70%;0%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;17;SW;8;82%;90%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;11;72%;44%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;24;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;18;WSW;8;79%;93%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;29;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;NE;16;19%;2%;12
Santiago, Chile;A thick cloud cover;20;8;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;S;6;62%;97%;2
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;More clouds than sun;32;23;High clouds;32;24;SW;10;73%;6%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;24;13;Mainly cloudy;23;11;NNW;11;71%;4%;3
Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;21;11;An afternoon shower;21;15;S;9;66%;60%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Morning downpours;22;18;Sunshine and warmer;25;16;ENE;9;67%;4%;5
Shanghai, China;Cloudy and humid;26;22;Rain and drizzle;26;21;WNW;22;68%;66%;5
Singapore, Singapore;Hot, a p.m. shower;33;26;A stray t-storm, hot;34;27;E;11;61%;64%;4
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;21;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;SE;6;56%;3%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Increasing clouds;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;6;68%;66%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;17;8;Cloudy;15;11;S;10;69%;20%;1
Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;NW;14;37%;2%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;Cloudy, rain, humid;30;25;NNE;12;80%;98%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine, pleasant;17;7;Mostly cloudy;13;6;SE;8;59%;4%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Sun and clouds, nice;29;16;N;7;36%;26%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;23;17;A couple of showers;24;15;NNW;9;64%;78%;2
Tehran, Iran;Hot, becoming breezy;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;ESE;11;20%;2%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;24;Breezy with sunshine;29;23;W;21;61%;8%;7
Tirana, Albania;An afternoon shower;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;ESE;8;55%;5%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Showers, heavy early;34;25;Humid, a p.m. shower;33;22;ENE;21;66%;95%;3
Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;23;17;Sunshine and humid;23;18;E;13;88%;27%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Humid;30;24;Humid;30;25;ESE;17;71%;33%;2
Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;30;23;Mostly cloudy;31;22;SSE;13;60%;69%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and milder;15;4;Some sun, pleasant;18;5;NE;15;51%;6%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;18;12;Rain and drizzle;17;13;E;8;81%;97%;1
Vienna, Austria;Sunny and nice;23;10;Sunny and nice;24;10;SSE;15;60%;2%;4
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;NW;8;87%;92%;2
Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Becoming cloudy;20;10;ESE;7;73%;8%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;More sun than clouds;24;11;SE;8;58%;4%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;Rain and drizzle;17;12;NNW;35;71%;61%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;24;S;12;86%;98%;2
Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;24;14;A t-storm around;23;15;NE;6;57%;79%;5
