Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 20, 2024

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SW;16;81%;70%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;37;29;Plenty of sunshine;38;30;NNE;11;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;30;19;A t-storm around;30;18;WNW;13;53%;48%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;SSW;12;65%;72%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Mostly sunny;23;13;ENE;13;72%;6%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;13;4;Plenty of sun;10;3;E;8;66%;3%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;NE;10;29%;4%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;17;7;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;SSW;14;46%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;29;20;Hazy sun, hot, humid;33;25;ENE;17;62%;3%;9

Athens, Greece;Rain and drizzle;27;20;Mostly sunny;26;19;N;16;52%;12%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;17;11;Showers around;18;9;WNW;16;72%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;37;22;Hazy sun;39;25;E;10;25%;3%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SSW;12;75%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;W;15;60%;36%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;33;26;A shower and t-storm;32;27;SW;12;70%;89%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Downpours;22;18;An afternoon shower;24;18;ENE;15;67%;96%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;20;12;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;NNW;15;53%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;E;9;44%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;ESE;13;50%;1%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds, nice;21;9;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;14;62%;41%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;E;15;30%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;E;10;54%;2%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Sunlit and pleasant;24;15;ESE;7;73%;65%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer;25;11;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;NNE;11;40%;7%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;Sunlit and pleasant;24;8;ENE;9;46%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;24;13;Breezy in the a.m.;25;20;NNE;21;59%;6%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;33;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;NNE;12;64%;82%;13

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Heavy p.m. t-storms;26;22;NW;17;92%;100%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;Not as hot;33;24;N;13;46%;4%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy and warmer;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SE;15;51%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;20;SSE;7;66%;48%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;38;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;S;15;70%;88%;4

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;30;20;Partly sunny, warm;29;21;SE;9;54%;71%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few a.m. showers;31;26;Showers;31;27;WSW;20;79%;100%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Turning sunny, nice;21;12;E;9;79%;2%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;30;26;Showers around;30;25;N;14;79%;80%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;37;26;Sunny and hot;36;25;SSE;15;51%;9%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;21;An afternoon shower;31;20;SE;17;62%;48%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;33;25;Hazy sun;33;26;ENE;8;73%;10%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;32;12;A shower and t-storm;21;5;NNE;14;42%;100%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;39;29;Very hot;38;29;S;10;61%;85%;9

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;37;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;12;65%;54%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;16;12;Showers around;17;12;NE;20;84%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunshine and hot;36;19;NNE;7;33%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;24;19;Decreasing clouds;25;19;WSW;11;74%;14%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Humid, p.m. t-storms;32;24;Downpours;31;25;NNE;11;88%;98%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;32;14;Breezy in the a.m.;30;12;SE;18;40%;34%;12

Havana, Cuba;A couple of t-storms;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;11;74%;77%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and beautiful;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;N;16;74%;4%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Breezy with t-storms;30;25;SW;17;84%;98%;4

Hong Kong, China;Humid, a p.m. shower;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ENE;11;84%;98%;2

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;31;24;A few showers;31;24;NE;20;56%;91%;8

Hyderabad, India;Thickening clouds;34;23;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NNW;14;81%;69%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;41;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;ENE;9;48%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in places;22;18;Cloudy with a shower;23;17;NNE;19;66%;64%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking, hot;34;24;Sunshine;35;25;NE;13;59%;35%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;38;30;Sunshine and warm;36;30;S;13;62%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Afternoon showers;18;6;Rain and drizzle;8;5;E;20;83%;97%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;15;Sunny and not as hot;32;19;NNE;7;17%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;Breezy in the p.m.;34;27;W;20;64%;3%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;20;Humid, p.m. t-storms;31;18;S;6;69%;82%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;28;Warm with sunshine;42;28;SSE;11;26%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, nice and warm;25;12;Sunny and nice;23;12;NW;8;54%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;33;26;NE;18;69%;64%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;32;23;Sun and some clouds;34;24;W;13;57%;44%;13

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;37;28;Partly sunny and hot;38;28;SSE;8;67%;92%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;A morning shower;32;25;NNW;9;71%;54%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;17;2;An afternoon shower;16;1;NE;12;47%;66%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;WSW;17;81%;88%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Partial sunshine;19;15;S;12;82%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;NW;11;77%;9%;5

London, United Kingdom;Warm with clearing;23;14;A couple of showers;23;16;ENE;11;73%;99%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;24;16;Sunshine;25;16;SW;10;66%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;28;22;Clearing;28;22;SW;15;72%;44%;7