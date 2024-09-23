Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 20, 2024
_____
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SW;16;81%;70%;12
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;37;29;Plenty of sunshine;38;30;NNE;11;44%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;30;19;A t-storm around;30;18;WNW;13;53%;48%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;SSW;12;65%;72%;4
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Mostly sunny;23;13;ENE;13;72%;6%;3
Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;13;4;Plenty of sun;10;3;E;8;66%;3%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;NE;10;29%;4%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;17;7;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;SSW;14;46%;3%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;29;20;Hazy sun, hot, humid;33;25;ENE;17;62%;3%;9
Athens, Greece;Rain and drizzle;27;20;Mostly sunny;26;19;N;16;52%;12%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;17;11;Showers around;18;9;WNW;16;72%;66%;5
Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;37;22;Hazy sun;39;25;E;10;25%;3%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SSW;12;75%;55%;5
Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;W;15;60%;36%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;33;26;A shower and t-storm;32;27;SW;12;70%;89%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Downpours;22;18;An afternoon shower;24;18;ENE;15;67%;96%;2
Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;20;12;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;NNW;15;53%;44%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;E;9;44%;0%;4
Berlin, Germany;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;ESE;13;50%;1%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds, nice;21;9;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;14;62%;41%;14
Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;E;15;30%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;E;10;54%;2%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Sunlit and pleasant;24;15;ESE;7;73%;65%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Warmer;25;11;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;NNE;11;40%;7%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;Sunlit and pleasant;24;8;ENE;9;46%;0%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;24;13;Breezy in the a.m.;25;20;NNE;21;59%;6%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;33;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;NNE;12;64%;82%;13
Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Heavy p.m. t-storms;26;22;NW;17;92%;100%;1
Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;Not as hot;33;24;N;13;46%;4%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy and warmer;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SE;15;51%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;20;SSE;7;66%;48%;5
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;38;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;S;15;70%;88%;4
Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;30;20;Partly sunny, warm;29;21;SE;9;54%;71%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few a.m. showers;31;26;Showers;31;27;WSW;20;79%;100%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Turning sunny, nice;21;12;E;9;79%;2%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;30;26;Showers around;30;25;N;14;79%;80%;6
Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;37;26;Sunny and hot;36;25;SSE;15;51%;9%;7
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;21;An afternoon shower;31;20;SE;17;62%;48%;12
Delhi, India;Hazy sun;33;25;Hazy sun;33;26;ENE;8;73%;10%;8
Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;32;12;A shower and t-storm;21;5;NNE;14;42%;100%;4
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;39;29;Very hot;38;29;S;10;61%;85%;9
Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;37;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;12;65%;54%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;16;12;Showers around;17;12;NE;20;84%;94%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunshine and hot;36;19;NNE;7;33%;0%;6
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;24;19;Decreasing clouds;25;19;WSW;11;74%;14%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Humid, p.m. t-storms;32;24;Downpours;31;25;NNE;11;88%;98%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;32;14;Breezy in the a.m.;30;12;SE;18;40%;34%;12
Havana, Cuba;A couple of t-storms;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;11;74%;77%;7
Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and beautiful;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;N;16;74%;4%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Breezy with t-storms;30;25;SW;17;84%;98%;4
Hong Kong, China;Humid, a p.m. shower;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ENE;11;84%;98%;2
Honolulu, United States;Showers around;31;24;A few showers;31;24;NE;20;56%;91%;8
Hyderabad, India;Thickening clouds;34;23;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NNW;14;81%;69%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;41;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;ENE;9;48%;3%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in places;22;18;Cloudy with a shower;23;17;NNE;19;66%;64%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking, hot;34;24;Sunshine;35;25;NE;13;59%;35%;12
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;38;30;Sunshine and warm;36;30;S;13;62%;1%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Afternoon showers;18;6;Rain and drizzle;8;5;E;20;83%;97%;3
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;15;Sunny and not as hot;32;19;NNE;7;17%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;Breezy in the p.m.;34;27;W;20;64%;3%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;20;Humid, p.m. t-storms;31;18;S;6;69%;82%;7
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;28;Warm with sunshine;42;28;SSE;11;26%;2%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, nice and warm;25;12;Sunny and nice;23;12;NW;8;54%;6%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;33;26;NE;18;69%;64%;7
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;32;23;Sun and some clouds;34;24;W;13;57%;44%;13
Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;37;28;Partly sunny and hot;38;28;SSE;8;67%;92%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;A morning shower;32;25;NNW;9;71%;54%;4
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;17;2;An afternoon shower;16;1;NE;12;47%;66%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;WSW;17;81%;88%;3
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Partial sunshine;19;15;S;12;82%;5%;10
Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;NW;11;77%;9%;5
London, United Kingdom;Warm with clearing;23;14;A couple of showers;23;16;ENE;11;73%;99%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;24;16;Sunshine;25;16;SW;10;66%;0%;6
Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;28;22;Clearing;28;22;SW;15;72%;44%;7
Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;23;15;A t-storm around;24;14;SW;11;69%;46%;4
Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;28;Couple of t-storms;32;28;W;21;75%;97%;10
Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;37;28;High clouds and hot;38;28;NE;11;47%;1%;6
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower or two;29;25;SE;10;85%;85%;3
Melbourne, Australia;Breezy, p.m. showers;17;10;Mainly cloudy;16;11;NW;21;62%;44%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of showers;26;13;Partly sunny;25;12;N;10;57%;79%;11
Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;NE;12;72%;49%;7
Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;NNW;10;60%;3%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;S;17;70%;67%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Windy and very warm;28;18;NNE;24;53%;1%;6
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;26;16;Clouds and sun;23;14;NE;9;67%;19%;3
Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;22;13;Clearing and warm;22;9;WNW;17;58%;12%;2
Mumbai, India;A shower;31;26;A stray shower;32;27;WNW;12;73%;70%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;15;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;E;12;59%;39%;14
New York, United States;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, breezy;26;17;ENE;24;60%;6%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;32;20;A shower in the a.m.;30;19;NNW;12;57%;72%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;20;7;Sun and clouds;18;8;WSW;11;76%;30%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Very warm and humid;33;27;Hot and humid;33;27;SSW;20;61%;61%;2
Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Low clouds;18;12;ESE;7;78%;18%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and very warm;26;14;Showers around;25;12;ENE;15;73%;65%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;30;26;Occasional rain;30;26;ESE;26;82%;92%;9
Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;12;81%;76%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;ENE;13;61%;8%;12
Paris, France;A shower or two;23;14;Clouding up, warm;24;15;ESE;13;70%;89%;4
Perth, Australia;Sunshine;22;10;Breezy in the p.m.;21;11;SSE;19;51%;0%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Thunderstorms;32;26;SW;18;80%;99%;4
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;35;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SE;15;71%;54%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;24;A stray t-shower;35;24;SE;9;64%;51%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, pleasant;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;ESE;11;56%;3%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;31;16;Rain and drizzle;17;13;N;16;86%;61%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;An afternoon shower;21;8;ESE;9;48%;74%;15
Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;24;17;Partly sunny;25;17;NNE;10;75%;14%;6
Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;22;Nice with some sun;28;24;SSE;20;71%;65%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;A morning shower;11;8;Cloudy;11;6;NNW;8;77%;44%;1
Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Partly sunny, nice;20;9;N;9;80%;27%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;21;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;NW;13;71%;35%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;37;29;Hazy and very warm;40;31;SE;14;19%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;N;9;63%;28%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;20;11;Decreasing clouds;16;5;NNW;18;65%;6%;1
San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;18;13;Partly sunny;20;12;WSW;16;77%;0%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;25;17;Rain and a t-storm;25;18;S;10;86%;100%;3
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;SE;12;74%;34%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;24;18;Couple of t-storms;24;17;E;9;77%;99%;5
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;Sunny and nice;28;12;NE;16;18%;1%;12
Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;20;9;Some brightening;21;8;SW;8;61%;26%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Sun and some clouds;32;23;NNW;11;76%;5%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;24;14;Rain and drizzle;24;13;NNW;10;74%;62%;4
Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;10;Inc. clouds;20;12;NNE;10;64%;10%;3
Seoul, South Korea;Downpours;30;18;Morning downpours;19;18;NNW;13;88%;99%;1
Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;28;25;Cloudy and humid;28;22;N;21;86%;44%;2
Singapore, Singapore;Hot, a p.m. shower;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;11;69%;66%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;18;8;Partly sunny;21;7;SE;9;54%;3%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;7;68%;51%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and nice;21;11;Low clouds;17;8;NE;11;71%;25%;1
Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;WNW;14;35%;0%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;E;11;70%;98%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and nice;20;12;Sunshine;17;7;NNE;13;75%;6%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Sunny and very warm;30;16;NNE;7;33%;3%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Mostly cloudy;22;16;S;8;69%;44%;2
Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;31;20;Sunshine and nice;32;20;WSW;12;24%;0%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;W;18;61%;28%;7
Tirana, Albania;Clearing;26;13;Sunny and nice;29;13;ESE;8;57%;5%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Hot and humid;34;27;Downpours;32;25;ENE;22;71%;92%;3
Toronto, Canada;Sunny and humid;23;18;Humid with a shower;23;17;NE;11;87%;59%;5
Tripoli, Libya;Not as hot;30;23;Humid;29;24;ESE;19;70%;44%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;27;19;High clouds;29;23;SE;13;62%;32%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some morning snow;8;0;Mostly sunny, warmer;15;3;ESE;11;51%;6%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;18;10;Cloudy;18;13;E;7;72%;77%;2
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;21;9;Sunny and nice;22;9;SSE;12;61%;2%;4
Vientiane, Laos;Afternoon t-storms;27;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;9;82%;85%;3
Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny, nice and warm;23;9;Partly sunny;21;9;NNW;10;71%;4%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Some sun;24;9;Sunny, nice and warm;23;11;E;7;59%;5%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;16;10;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;NNW;17;59%;8%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;33;25;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;ESE;9;86%;98%;3
Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;23;12;A stray a.m. t-storm;21;13;NE;5;66%;95%;5
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather