WireSeptember 18, 2024

Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 18, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;24;WSW;19;88%;93%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;39;30;Plenty of sunshine;38;30;N;12;49%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;Partly sunny, breezy;31;20;W;24;50%;30%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;Increasingly windy;24;19;ENE;25;71%;37%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;23;14;Sunny, nice and warm;23;14;ENE;18;75%;6%;4

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;11;7;An afternoon shower;13;5;N;7;76%;64%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;25;15;Mostly cloudy;27;16;E;12;33%;6%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;Mostly sunny;18;7;E;19;50%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;32;23;Very hot;36;22;E;20;46%;90%;9

Athens, Greece;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;NNE;11;53%;48%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;16;10;Increasingly windy;18;13;WNW;26;73%;94%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;38;24;Hazy sunshine;35;23;NNW;16;28%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;31;23;Showers around;31;23;SSW;13;75%;95%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and nice;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;NW;14;56%;18%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;WSW;11;65%;79%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;23;16;Partly sunny;24;17;ESE;15;62%;82%;5

Beijing, China;Very warm and humid;29;20;Very warm and humid;29;16;SE;8;78%;66%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;22;14;High clouds;24;15;ESE;12;64%;42%;2

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;27;14;Mostly sunny, warm;25;13;ENE;15;58%;30%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;22;8;Mostly cloudy;22;8;SE;15;58%;29%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;32;18;Sunshine;32;17;E;17;37%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;23;12;NE;12;60%;14%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Warm with clearing;23;14;Mostly sunny;23;12;ENE;15;69%;29%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;26;12;Increasing clouds;21;13;NE;12;65%;66%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer with clearing;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;ENE;14;56%;9%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;25;17;Strong p.m. t-storms;22;13;S;22;81%;89%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;31;21;Clouds and sun;32;21;NE;13;49%;8%;13

Busan, South Korea;Very warm and humid;31;23;Hot and humid;34;25;WSW;9;65%;60%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;34;24;Sunny and very warm;36;27;E;11;39%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;14;10;A morning shower;14;10;SE;27;69%;64%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;31;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;S;8;64%;54%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;26;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;S;10;61%;12%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunny and warm;27;18;Mostly sunny, warm;29;20;SE;11;56%;13%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;31;26;Showers around;31;27;SW;17;79%;95%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;22;11;Sunny and nice;21;12;E;9;75%;3%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;30;26;Clouds and sun, nice;29;26;N;12;77%;67%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;Hot with sunshine;37;25;SE;12;53%;2%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SE;15;65%;30%;12

Delhi, India;Downpours;30;23;Showers around;31;25;ENE;9;76%;70%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;30;10;Mostly sunny;30;12;SSW;12;20%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;WSW;9;75%;60%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;A stray t-shower;32;24;ESE;14;67%;54%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;18;10;Clouds and sun;18;11;NE;15;81%;1%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Sunny and very warm;31;16;NNE;9;36%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;25;21;A morning shower;24;20;E;20;84%;86%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers this morning;33;25;A couple of t-storms;34;25;NW;11;75%;95%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Sunny and hot;34;17;NE;11;18%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;E;11;78%;65%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;17;12;Sunny and pleasant;19;13;WNW;10;81%;4%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy with t-storms;31;25;Cloudy with t-storms;31;26;WSW;19;84%;99%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hot;34;27;Hot;34;27;E;13;61%;44%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;32;25;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;21;56%;11%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;Mainly cloudy;32;22;NNW;13;64%;4%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and very hot;40;24;Hazy sun, not as hot;35;24;N;8;47%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;22;18;Sunshine and nice;24;17;NNE;17;59%;25%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing and hot;34;21;High clouds;33;22;ENE;12;58%;3%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Lots of sun, warm;37;30;Sunny and very warm;37;30;N;16;58%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;11;Plenty of sunshine;28;9;SSE;13;18%;5%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;33;14;Sunny and beautiful;30;17;N;8;30%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;26;Sunny;35;26;W;14;64%;1%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, warmer;35;19;A shower and t-storm;32;20;WNW;7;72%;88%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;39;28;NE;9;38%;4%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;22;11;Mostly sunny;24;11;NE;14;31%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;34;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;NNE;17;70%;89%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sun;33;24;WSW;13;58%;39%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;34;27;A t-storm or two;36;28;SSW;8;66%;75%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning shower;32;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;ESE;9;69%;74%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;14;3;Showers around;16;2;E;11;48%;61%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Occasional rain;29;25;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;16;79%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Some sun;19;14;Clouds and sun;18;15;SSE;16;84%;7%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;WSW;13;74%;12%;5

London, United Kingdom;Warm with clearing;24;15;Sunny, warm and nice;26;15;NE;18;64%;8%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;25;17;Clouds breaking;24;16;S;11;63%;33%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Nice with some sun;26;22;WSW;12;74%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;27;15;Showers around;23;15;SSE;8;72%;96%;3

Male, Maldives;Overcast and humid;29;27;A shower or two;33;27;W;18;74%;97%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;35;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;E;9;54%;6%;12

Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;SW;15;91%;88%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;21;10;A few showers;16;10;W;27;59%;86%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;25;12;Afternoon showers;25;13;NW;9;65%;94%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;9;79%;73%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, warm;24;9;Warm with sunshine;24;8;NNE;12;56%;3%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;S;18;70%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, nice and warm;26;15;Rain and a t-storm;24;15;WNW;24;77%;93%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy, warm;28;18;Very warm;28;15;NNE;6;59%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;25;11;Cloudy and warm;22;10;NNE;15;58%;21%;1

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;31;25;A couple of showers;31;26;SW;9;73%;86%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;ENE;11;55%;67%;14

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;24;20;A little rain;25;20;NE;23;65%;96%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;32;18;Windy in the p.m.;33;18;W;23;47%;4%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;15;4;Sunny and mild;17;5;SSW;7;71%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Very warm and humid;33;27;Cloudy, hot, humid;35;26;WSW;13;61%;16%;2

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;20;10;Turning sunny, nice;20;10;S;7;71%;3%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;14;NE;9;64%;3%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Partly sunny;29;26;ESE;22;76%;28%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;8;81%;81%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;35;25;High clouds and warm;36;25;E;12;62%;7%;6

Paris, France;Partly sunny;25;14;Sunny, nice and warm;25;13;NE;18;61%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;12;Breezy in the p.m.;21;10;SSE;19;52%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with t-storms;31;26;Couple of t-storms;32;25;SW;14;78%;91%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;35;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ESE;14;70%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm with some sun;37;24;Sunshine, very warm;36;25;SSE;10;58%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;Sunny and delightful;22;9;E;12;65%;17%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very warm and humid;32;20;A t-storm or two;32;23;W;7;74%;74%;5

Quito, Ecuador;High clouds;24;8;Nice with some sun;24;7;ESE;10;38%;42%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;25;18;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;NE;11;78%;13%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SE;20;67%;79%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Clouds and sun;9;5;SE;11;71%;6%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sunny, nice and warm;20;12;Decreasing clouds;21;11;N;8;77%;2%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;ENE;14;60%;10%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;37;27;Hazy sun;38;27;E;10;22%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;24;13;Showers around;24;13;W;10;71%;91%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;19;12;Mostly sunny, mild;19;13;W;11;72%;9%;3

San Francisco, United States;A stray shower;19;13;Partly sunny;18;13;WSW;17;83%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;Rain and a t-storm;24;18;ENE;10;87%;100%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;32;25;Partly sunny;32;26;ESE;13;73%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;A t-storm in spots;25;20;SW;8;80%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;30;12;Sunny and nice;28;12;ENE;19;19%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;22;7;A shower in the a.m.;18;6;SW;9;62%;61%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;NE;10;75%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm with hazy sun;31;13;Showers around;28;15;NNW;10;65%;70%;5

Seattle, United States;A morning sprinkle;19;12;Low clouds;19;12;NNE;8;74%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Very warm and humid;33;25;A stray t-storm, hot;34;25;W;8;70%;75%;4

Shanghai, China;Hot and humid;33;26;Rain and drizzle;31;26;ESE;24;85%;94%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SE;14;65%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or two;20;11;Increasing clouds;20;11;NE;8;73%;44%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ESE;5;65%;29%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;19;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;SW;7;69%;2%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Windy in the p.m.;27;12;W;28;21%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon rain;32;26;Rain and a t-storm;35;27;SE;12;74%;100%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as warm;19;12;Sunny and pleasant;19;12;W;8;76%;2%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;31;18;Mostly sunny;29;15;NNW;9;35%;6%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower or two;21;16;Cloudy;20;15;WSW;9;69%;60%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;31;18;Mostly cloudy;28;19;SE;11;34%;8%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;25;SE;14;63%;8%;7

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;27;15;A p.m. shower or two;24;14;E;7;76%;94%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Thunderstorms;28;25;A t-storm around;32;25;S;12;73%;53%;3

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;24;16;Breezy in the a.m.;24;17;NW;17;72%;1%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;16;68%;66%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;28;20;A shower in the p.m.;28;21;ESE;10;64%;100%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;0;Cooler;10;2;NNW;13;50%;62%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A morning sprinkle;19;12;Decreasing clouds;17;10;SW;8;81%;12%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;11;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNE;9;67%;31%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Morning showers;31;24;Mainly cloudy, hot;34;25;SE;10;70%;97%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;25;11;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;ENE;10;55%;2%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;26;13;Sunny, nice and warm;24;9;E;16;52%;4%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, milder;16;11;Increasingly windy;16;11;NNW;35;70%;20%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, some heavy;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;SW;8;76%;88%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Showers around;18;14;NE;7;70%;88%;1

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

