Global Forecast-Celsius

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;27;15;Showers around;23;15;SSE;8;72%;96%;3

Male, Maldives;Overcast and humid;29;27;A shower or two;33;27;W;18;74%;97%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;35;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;E;9;54%;6%;12

Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;SW;15;91%;88%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;21;10;A few showers;16;10;W;27;59%;86%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;25;12;Afternoon showers;25;13;NW;9;65%;94%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;9;79%;73%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, warm;24;9;Warm with sunshine;24;8;NNE;12;56%;3%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;S;18;70%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, nice and warm;26;15;Rain and a t-storm;24;15;WNW;24;77%;93%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy, warm;28;18;Very warm;28;15;NNE;6;59%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;25;11;Cloudy and warm;22;10;NNE;15;58%;21%;1

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;31;25;A couple of showers;31;26;SW;9;73%;86%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;ENE;11;55%;67%;14

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;24;20;A little rain;25;20;NE;23;65%;96%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;32;18;Windy in the p.m.;33;18;W;23;47%;4%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;15;4;Sunny and mild;17;5;SSW;7;71%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Very warm and humid;33;27;Cloudy, hot, humid;35;26;WSW;13;61%;16%;2

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;20;10;Turning sunny, nice;20;10;S;7;71%;3%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;14;NE;9;64%;3%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Partly sunny;29;26;ESE;22;76%;28%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;8;81%;81%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;35;25;High clouds and warm;36;25;E;12;62%;7%;6

Paris, France;Partly sunny;25;14;Sunny, nice and warm;25;13;NE;18;61%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;12;Breezy in the p.m.;21;10;SSE;19;52%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with t-storms;31;26;Couple of t-storms;32;25;SW;14;78%;91%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;35;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ESE;14;70%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm with some sun;37;24;Sunshine, very warm;36;25;SSE;10;58%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;Sunny and delightful;22;9;E;12;65%;17%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very warm and humid;32;20;A t-storm or two;32;23;W;7;74%;74%;5

Quito, Ecuador;High clouds;24;8;Nice with some sun;24;7;ESE;10;38%;42%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;25;18;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;NE;11;78%;13%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SE;20;67%;79%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Clouds and sun;9;5;SE;11;71%;6%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sunny, nice and warm;20;12;Decreasing clouds;21;11;N;8;77%;2%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;ENE;14;60%;10%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;37;27;Hazy sun;38;27;E;10;22%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;24;13;Showers around;24;13;W;10;71%;91%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;19;12;Mostly sunny, mild;19;13;W;11;72%;9%;3

San Francisco, United States;A stray shower;19;13;Partly sunny;18;13;WSW;17;83%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;Rain and a t-storm;24;18;ENE;10;87%;100%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;32;25;Partly sunny;32;26;ESE;13;73%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;A t-storm in spots;25;20;SW;8;80%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;30;12;Sunny and nice;28;12;ENE;19;19%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;22;7;A shower in the a.m.;18;6;SW;9;62%;61%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;NE;10;75%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm with hazy sun;31;13;Showers around;28;15;NNW;10;65%;70%;5

Seattle, United States;A morning sprinkle;19;12;Low clouds;19;12;NNE;8;74%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Very warm and humid;33;25;A stray t-storm, hot;34;25;W;8;70%;75%;4

Shanghai, China;Hot and humid;33;26;Rain and drizzle;31;26;ESE;24;85%;94%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SE;14;65%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or two;20;11;Increasing clouds;20;11;NE;8;73%;44%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ESE;5;65%;29%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;19;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;SW;7;69%;2%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Windy in the p.m.;27;12;W;28;21%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon rain;32;26;Rain and a t-storm;35;27;SE;12;74%;100%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as warm;19;12;Sunny and pleasant;19;12;W;8;76%;2%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;31;18;Mostly sunny;29;15;NNW;9;35%;6%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower or two;21;16;Cloudy;20;15;WSW;9;69%;60%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;31;18;Mostly cloudy;28;19;SE;11;34%;8%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;25;SE;14;63%;8%;7

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;27;15;A p.m. shower or two;24;14;E;7;76%;94%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Thunderstorms;28;25;A t-storm around;32;25;S;12;73%;53%;3

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;24;16;Breezy in the a.m.;24;17;NW;17;72%;1%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;16;68%;66%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;28;20;A shower in the p.m.;28;21;ESE;10;64%;100%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;0;Cooler;10;2;NNW;13;50%;62%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A morning sprinkle;19;12;Decreasing clouds;17;10;SW;8;81%;12%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;11;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNE;9;67%;31%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Morning showers;31;24;Mainly cloudy, hot;34;25;SE;10;70%;97%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;25;11;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;ENE;10;55%;2%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;26;13;Sunny, nice and warm;24;9;E;16;52%;4%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, milder;16;11;Increasingly windy;16;11;NNW;35;70%;20%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, some heavy;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;SW;8;76%;88%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Showers around;18;14;NE;7;70%;88%;1

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather