WireSeptember 22, 2024

Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 22, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;20;86%;82%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;30;Sunny and very warm;41;30;NNW;13;38%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sunshine;25;17;Partly sunny;28;17;W;13;58%;26%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;Mostly cloudy;26;16;SW;17;67%;26%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;15;A couple of showers;19;12;S;16;88%;96%;2

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;10;5;A couple of showers;10;6;N;10;83%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Sunny and hot;34;18;ESE;17;25%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;21;10;A little a.m. rain;15;3;WNW;19;53%;64%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;37;25;Very hot;38;25;NE;18;41%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;28;15;Sunshine, pleasant;27;18;S;12;41%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;18;11;Partly sunny, breezy;18;12;W;19;70%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with hazy sun;41;27;Hazy sun;39;25;NNW;14;22%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SSE;9;74%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Low clouds;28;21;A shower and t-storm;28;20;W;16;78%;91%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;31;26;Afternoon t-storms;34;25;N;12;66%;96%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;24;17;A little a.m. rain;25;17;ESE;13;71%;68%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;SSW;9;50%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;26;12;Sunshine;28;16;SE;10;43%;2%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunlit and pleasant;25;11;High clouds, warm;24;13;SSE;8;64%;30%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;9;Clouds and sun;21;8;ESE;13;60%;36%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;ENE;14;30%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunlit and pleasant;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;ESE;12;58%;21%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;22;15;Partly sunny;19;12;S;14;86%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, pleasant;25;13;Sunny;28;12;NNE;7;48%;3%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;25;9;Some sun, pleasant;25;11;SE;9;48%;5%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and warm;25;13;Partly sunny, breezy;20;12;ESE;20;62%;25%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Humid;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;ENE;11;56%;27%;13

Busan, South Korea;Showers, heavy early;24;20;Partly sunny, windy;26;19;NE;23;59%;3%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;32;24;Nice with sunshine;32;23;N;12;43%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Partly sunny;26;13;NNW;11;52%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;31;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;SSE;6;65%;46%;7

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;26;Mostly cloudy;35;27;SW;16;71%;98%;4

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;23;16;A stray shower;20;16;ENE;19;72%;88%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;31;27;Showers around;31;28;SW;19;78%;94%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;SSE;9;78%;51%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;10;84%;53%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;35;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;WNW;14;71%;52%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;33;21;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;SE;17;58%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;35;27;Warm with hazy sun;36;27;SSW;9;60%;7%;8

Denver, United States;Morning rain, windy;15;8;Warmer;27;10;WNW;10;33%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;37;29;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;SE;10;79%;66%;4

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;37;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;E;11;67%;68%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of rain;16;11;Remaining cloudy;16;9;NW;15;83%;33%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;35;18;Sunny and hot;34;18;NNE;9;35%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;27;19;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;W;20;67%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;NNE;11;65%;69%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;Sunshine and nice;27;9;E;12;48%;4%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm or two;32;24;ESE;14;76%;73%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;12;10;Mostly cloudy;15;14;SSE;14;70%;35%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;28;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SW;14;78%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;22;Showers around;25;22;NNW;16;79%;97%;2

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;24;ENE;18;56%;65%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;A couple of t-storms;32;22;NNW;13;79%;96%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;Sunny and hot;37;25;NNE;9;49%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;22;17;Rain and drizzle;25;16;ENE;13;58%;62%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;23;ENE;14;71%;94%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;37;29;Remaining very warm;36;29;N;23;56%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, cool;17;5;Partly sunny;20;8;N;13;54%;4%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;17;Sunny and not as hot;34;19;N;7;14%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;Breezy in the p.m.;34;27;W;20;64%;9%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm and humid;31;20;A shower and t-storm;33;20;S;6;70%;75%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;28;Sunshine and warm;41;28;S;10;27%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;26;11;Partly sunny, warm;24;12;ESE;9;49%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;SE;17;78%;97%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;33;24;Decreasing clouds;30;24;SW;11;66%;82%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;29;A couple of t-storms;33;27;SSW;7;78%;92%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;ENE;9;69%;85%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, pleasant;17;1;Mostly sunny;18;1;NE;12;36%;27%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;16;79%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;19;15;Clouds and sun;19;15;SSE;16;84%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Rather cloudy;23;15;NNW;14;63%;20%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with t-storms;20;15;A few showers;19;13;SW;13;87%;84%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;27;16;Sunny and warm;31;17;S;10;51%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;22;Clouds and sun;27;22;SW;14;76%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;An afternoon shower;24;13;Lots of sun, nice;25;12;WSW;9;50%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;Humid with t-storms;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;29;W;17;75%;91%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;37;28;Very hot;38;27;ENE;10;47%;7%;8

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;ENE;9;76%;59%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;21;10;Becoming cloudy;19;10;ENE;20;60%;24%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A few showers;24;12;A shower in the p.m.;24;15;N;10;57%;95%;11

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;12;70%;76%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;21;9;Clouds and sun;21;10;SE;13;67%;14%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;25;S;19;69%;39%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A strong t-storm;27;14;A shower or two;16;13;ESE;21;84%;85%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny;20;13;SE;12;62%;35%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and cooler;14;4;Sunshine and nice;16;5;SE;6;44%;4%;3

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;31;26;A little a.m. rain;31;26;WNW;13;80%;90%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;13;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;E;12;48%;16%;11

New York, United States;Breezy;25;15;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;ENE;13;60%;39%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;28;18;A p.m. shower or two;29;18;NW;10;57%;59%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;10;A shower in the p.m.;15;5;WSW;24;60%;65%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief showers;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;NNE;18;55%;3%;6

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds may break;16;10;A morning shower;17;12;SSE;11;85%;86%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;Showers around;20;12;E;12;79%;76%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;SE;20;79%;79%;10

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SSW;12;85%;73%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;ENE;12;65%;11%;12

Paris, France;Cloudy with showers;20;14;A few showers;19;14;SW;14;81%;100%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;10;Windy in the p.m.;21;11;S;24;59%;26%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;16;77%;93%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;35;24;Partly sunny;33;25;SE;19;66%;40%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;34;24;A t-storm or two;34;25;E;9;66%;75%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Nice with some sun;22;11;SE;5;64%;30%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;NE;7;63%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;20;7;Mostly sunny;22;8;E;11;45%;44%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;16;Clouds and sun;25;15;N;11;74%;2%;6

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;30;24;Showers around;29;25;SE;19;71%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;11;4;Partly sunny;11;4;SSE;9;77%;12%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;17;10;Partly sunny;22;12;SSE;11;74%;13%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid;29;22;Sunny and very warm;31;22;E;13;62%;1%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;38;27;Sunny and very warm;40;27;E;11;18%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;25;16;A stray thunderstorm;25;18;SSE;14;74%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;13;6;Cloudy;14;7;SSE;11;58%;18%;1

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;23;11;Sunshine and warm;28;13;SW;12;58%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;18;WSW;12;83%;91%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;32;26;Turning cloudy;32;26;SSE;10;73%;44%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;Cloudy with t-storms;23;18;WNW;10;80%;99%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;Some sun;28;12;ENE;16;22%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;Rain and drizzle;18;7;SW;10;68%;74%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;32;24;Some brightening;32;25;SSW;11;76%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;NNW;13;62%;26%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;21;15;More clouds than sun;23;14;N;9;74%;13%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;SE;10;56%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;26;20;Rain and drizzle;28;23;ESE;18;70%;80%;7

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds and hot;33;27;A t-storm or two;34;26;ENE;12;64%;77%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Sunlit and nice;24;9;SE;5;54%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ESE;7;68%;55%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;16;11;Partial sunshine;19;12;S;10;74%;20%;2

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;26;13;Sunny and warm;27;15;SSW;14;35%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid with rain;29;25;Humid with showers;28;24;ENE;11;84%;96%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler with some sun;13;5;Cloudy;16;11;SSE;12;74%;32%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;NNE;8;33%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;22;16;Afternoon showers;26;16;NNW;9;67%;92%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;34;23;Sunny and hot;34;24;SE;11;18%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;27;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;NW;17;58%;27%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;Sun and clouds;28;16;ESE;8;61%;91%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;31;22;Clearing, less humid;27;19;ENE;16;71%;30%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and humid;22;18;Humid with rain;22;17;ESE;11;91%;98%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNW;14;71%;71%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm;32;23;A couple of showers;27;20;WSW;12;72%;85%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun, pleasant;19;5;Turning cloudy;17;4;NW;12;54%;77%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;17;13;Variable cloudiness;18;13;ENE;8;93%;43%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;Turning sunny;23;13;SSE;11;65%;31%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A couple of showers;27;23;ESE;9;89%;100%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;21;10;Clouds and sun;22;12;SE;12;66%;11%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;24;11;High clouds and warm;24;11;S;10;59%;5%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Windy;17;11;NNE;31;68%;18%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;28;24;Cloudy with t-storms;28;24;SE;10;91%;100%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;24;12;A t-storm around;22;12;NNE;5;66%;64%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

