WireSeptember 24, 2024

Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 24, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;16;78%;77%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;39;31;Sunny and very warm;39;30;NNW;13;52%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;31;17;Plenty of sun;33;17;WNW;12;32%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Thickening clouds;26;18;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;S;13;53%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;18;13;Periods of rain;16;12;SSE;17;85%;100%;1

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;A couple of showers;11;5;NE;9;85%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;22;Sunny and cooler;31;20;NNW;12;41%;27%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;Mostly sunny;12;2;NNW;11;49%;5%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hazy sun, very hot;38;23;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;S;14;42%;89%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Sunny and nice;28;19;SSW;12;54%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;17;11;Breezy with some sun;16;8;WSW;23;62%;5%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;39;25;Hazy sun and breezy;38;23;NW;22;20%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;8;77%;57%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A stray t-shower;30;20;W;20;67%;56%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;NE;8;75%;95%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;25;16;High clouds;26;19;WSW;11;70%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;14;Overcast;25;14;SE;13;55%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;26;16;Decreasing clouds;26;16;SSE;8;61%;24%;2

Berlin, Germany;Brief a.m. showers;17;13;A few showers;19;13;SSW;16;81%;96%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;22;8;High clouds;21;9;ESE;13;57%;42%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Sunny and hot;34;16;E;14;28%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Afternoon rain;19;12;A morning shower;21;13;ESE;8;76%;73%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;17;12;A little rain;16;13;S;14;96%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;E;9;53%;11%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;24;13;A couple of showers;22;13;SSE;11;78%;78%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;13;Sunny and breezy;20;10;SSE;21;70%;1%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Decreasing clouds;31;20;NE;13;50%;11%;13

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;25;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;NNE;13;77%;81%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;Plenty of sun;33;23;NNE;15;44%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;19;11;Showers around;17;11;NW;24;74%;70%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;30;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;SSE;6;70%;86%;6

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;High clouds;35;27;SSW;17;68%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Occasional rain;19;16;Mostly sunny;21;17;NNE;15;77%;20%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;31;28;A couple of showers;31;27;SW;20;78%;94%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A few showers;16;12;Mostly cloudy;16;11;SW;21;83%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;ESE;10;86%;97%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;32;19;A shower or two;28;18;NE;14;66%;55%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;31;22;Some sun, a shower;31;21;SE;14;60%;48%;12

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;35;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;26;ESE;10;66%;78%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;25;11;Plenty of sunshine;30;13;S;10;30%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;35;27;Periods of rain;30;25;ESE;18;85%;100%;2

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;E;9;69%;67%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;15;5;Afternoon rain;12;8;NE;13;78%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;18;Hot with sunshine;35;18;NE;9;31%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;25;19;Mostly cloudy;26;21;W;20;70%;8%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warmer;33;24;Hazy sun;32;24;SE;9;68%;36%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;28;9;Sunny and very warm;31;12;ENE;10;24%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;31;26;Showers and t-storms;28;26;SSE;32;85%;100%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;19;15;A little rain, windy;17;14;SSW;28;84%;95%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;32;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SE;7;71%;92%;11

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;WSW;10;78%;69%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;NE;21;56%;46%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;W;16;83%;84%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;43;24;Sunshine, not as hot;37;24;ENE;9;49%;69%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;23;16;Sunshine and warm;27;17;E;8;57%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;ESE;12;66%;68%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;36;29;Very warm;36;29;NNW;19;61%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Increasing clouds;28;14;NNW;11;31%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;15;Sunny and cooler;30;19;N;8;17%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm, turning breezy;36;26;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;W;18;64%;2%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;28;20;Humid with t-storms;27;19;SW;7;85%;99%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;28;Clouds and sun;40;29;S;10;30%;3%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and warmer;28;15;Breezy in the a.m.;27;15;S;17;41%;21%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;30;27;Showers around;31;27;E;22;78%;94%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;31;23;Partly sunny;33;24;S;12;63%;42%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SE;14;93%;99%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;8;76%;95%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;18;2;Showers around;17;3;ENE;11;36%;76%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;SW;13;84%;85%;2

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;14;84%;8%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;23;20;Humid with a shower;24;20;SW;14;91%;57%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;17;10;A little rain;16;12;SE;9;79%;98%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;16;Partly sunny;26;16;S;10;65%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;28;22;Clearing;28;23;SW;14;70%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;22;13;Breezy in the p.m.;21;16;SW;15;79%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Humid with clearing;33;28;Showers around;32;27;WNW;23;75%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;26;Clouds and sun, warm;37;27;NNE;9;56%;55%;13

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;9;73%;47%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy, warm;24;12;Morning rain, cooler;13;8;S;16;88%;94%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A few showers;21;14;A little p.m. rain;21;15;NNE;13;59%;91%;6

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;Some wind and rain;31;26;SE;21;80%;100%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;25;11;A shower or two;20;13;S;17;65%;91%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;SSW;17;69%;7%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, windy;21;13;Mostly sunny, windy;20;13;ESE;27;77%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;21;13;Cooler with rain;16;14;SSE;14;78%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;20;8;Mostly sunny, warm;23;11;S;16;41%;2%;3

Mumbai, India;Couple of t-storms;29;25;Cloudy, downpours;30;25;WSW;10;87%;100%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;27;14;Mostly cloudy;25;14;E;13;54%;30%;12

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Showers around;20;18;ESE;16;75%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning sunny;31;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;W;16;45%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;11;3;A little rain;9;-1;WSW;20;66%;89%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;30;22;Cloudy and very warm;31;21;NNW;12;52%;12%;2

Oslo, Norway;Downpours;15;12;A little a.m. rain;16;6;NE;12;85%;83%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;22;12;Cooler with rain;16;14;SSE;17;96%;98%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;25;E;20;83%;86%;6

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;12;79%;65%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;ENE;12;66%;15%;12

Paris, France;A shower or two;17;13;Cloudy, p.m. showers;16;14;SSW;17;92%;98%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;23;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;ENE;17;45%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;W;8;76%;97%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;35;24;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;18;69%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;23;Warm with some sun;36;24;ESE;10;58%;14%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;20;11;Increasing clouds;22;13;S;15;61%;36%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and delightful;25;13;Mostly cloudy;23;17;ESE;9;81%;93%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;23;7;A p.m. shower or two;23;8;ESE;9;47%;66%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;23;14;Partly sunny;25;17;NE;12;68%;4%;4

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;30;24;Showers around;29;24;ESE;19;66%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in spots;9;2;Plenty of sunshine;8;1;NNE;14;60%;3%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouding up, warm;24;14;An afternoon shower;21;13;S;18;68%;61%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;22;Sunny and very warm;32;22;NE;11;55%;0%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;37;25;Sunny and very warm;40;24;N;14;15%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Turning cloudy;26;17;An afternoon shower;25;16;SE;12;74%;61%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with some sun;19;12;Showers around;22;13;SSW;18;72%;93%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;14;Partly sunny;18;13;WSW;20;81%;25%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;24;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;18;ENE;7;85%;88%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Increasing clouds;32;27;E;18;73%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy with t-storms;23;17;A shower and t-storm;23;17;W;13;84%;91%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;30;13;Becoming cloudy;28;13;NE;17;29%;3%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;20;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;SSW;10;61%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;32;24;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;NE;11;75%;82%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;19;17;Humid with rain;23;19;SSW;12;94%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Nice with sunshine;23;15;Rain, cooler;17;11;SSE;13;85%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Partly sunny;28;19;NW;7;65%;32%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;24;21;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;22;NNE;12;85%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;31;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;NE;9;71%;84%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;25;11;Mostly cloudy;26;13;W;5;58%;11%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;E;17;72%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;20;14;A little a.m. rain;17;9;SSW;21;80%;67%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and very warm;28;18;Showers around;29;12;NNE;26;33%;89%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;13;86%;62%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;21;14;An afternoon shower;18;13;SSW;23;75%;81%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;32;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;18;NE;10;25%;26%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Episodes of sunshine;24;15;Mostly sunny;27;15;NNW;15;52%;85%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;35;20;WSW;13;20%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;29;24;Humid;30;24;N;18;67%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;27;17;Couple of t-storms;27;15;ESE;7;72%;82%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;25;18;Breezy in the a.m.;28;20;N;22;65%;17%;3

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;20;18;Humid with rain;23;16;SW;18;89%;93%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Humid;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;ESE;14;64%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny, nice;30;21;Partly sunny;31;20;ENE;11;59%;8%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;17;4;Partly sunny, mild;19;4;ESE;17;45%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;20;15;Occasional rain;16;10;S;11;88%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Brief a.m. showers;19;11;A morning shower;22;12;SE;8;69%;48%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A few showers;26;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SE;9;81%;99%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;24;13;A shower or two;21;12;S;16;75%;74%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;26;13;Mostly sunny;23;12;SSW;14;61%;27%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;14;8;Partly sunny;14;11;N;14;61%;10%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;29;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;S;11;84%;79%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;NE;7;41%;8%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

