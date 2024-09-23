Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;16;78%;77%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;39;31;Sunny and very warm;39;30;NNW;13;52%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;31;17;Plenty of sun;33;17;WNW;12;32%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Thickening clouds;26;18;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;S;13;53%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;18;13;Periods of rain;16;12;SSE;17;85%;100%;1

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;A couple of showers;11;5;NE;9;85%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;22;Sunny and cooler;31;20;NNW;12;41%;27%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;Mostly sunny;12;2;NNW;11;49%;5%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hazy sun, very hot;38;23;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;S;14;42%;89%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Sunny and nice;28;19;SSW;12;54%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;17;11;Breezy with some sun;16;8;WSW;23;62%;5%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;39;25;Hazy sun and breezy;38;23;NW;22;20%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;8;77%;57%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A stray t-shower;30;20;W;20;67%;56%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;NE;8;75%;95%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;25;16;High clouds;26;19;WSW;11;70%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;14;Overcast;25;14;SE;13;55%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;26;16;Decreasing clouds;26;16;SSE;8;61%;24%;2

Berlin, Germany;Brief a.m. showers;17;13;A few showers;19;13;SSW;16;81%;96%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;22;8;High clouds;21;9;ESE;13;57%;42%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Sunny and hot;34;16;E;14;28%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Afternoon rain;19;12;A morning shower;21;13;ESE;8;76%;73%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;17;12;A little rain;16;13;S;14;96%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;E;9;53%;11%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;24;13;A couple of showers;22;13;SSE;11;78%;78%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;13;Sunny and breezy;20;10;SSE;21;70%;1%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Decreasing clouds;31;20;NE;13;50%;11%;13

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;25;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;NNE;13;77%;81%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;Plenty of sun;33;23;NNE;15;44%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;19;11;Showers around;17;11;NW;24;74%;70%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;30;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;SSE;6;70%;86%;6

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;High clouds;35;27;SSW;17;68%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Occasional rain;19;16;Mostly sunny;21;17;NNE;15;77%;20%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;31;28;A couple of showers;31;27;SW;20;78%;94%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A few showers;16;12;Mostly cloudy;16;11;SW;21;83%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;ESE;10;86%;97%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;32;19;A shower or two;28;18;NE;14;66%;55%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;31;22;Some sun, a shower;31;21;SE;14;60%;48%;12

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;35;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;26;ESE;10;66%;78%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;25;11;Plenty of sunshine;30;13;S;10;30%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;35;27;Periods of rain;30;25;ESE;18;85%;100%;2

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;E;9;69%;67%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;15;5;Afternoon rain;12;8;NE;13;78%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;18;Hot with sunshine;35;18;NE;9;31%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;25;19;Mostly cloudy;26;21;W;20;70%;8%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warmer;33;24;Hazy sun;32;24;SE;9;68%;36%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;28;9;Sunny and very warm;31;12;ENE;10;24%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;31;26;Showers and t-storms;28;26;SSE;32;85%;100%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;19;15;A little rain, windy;17;14;SSW;28;84%;95%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;32;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SE;7;71%;92%;11

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;WSW;10;78%;69%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;NE;21;56%;46%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;W;16;83%;84%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;43;24;Sunshine, not as hot;37;24;ENE;9;49%;69%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;23;16;Sunshine and warm;27;17;E;8;57%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;ESE;12;66%;68%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;36;29;Very warm;36;29;NNW;19;61%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Increasing clouds;28;14;NNW;11;31%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;15;Sunny and cooler;30;19;N;8;17%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm, turning breezy;36;26;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;W;18;64%;2%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;28;20;Humid with t-storms;27;19;SW;7;85%;99%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;28;Clouds and sun;40;29;S;10;30%;3%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and warmer;28;15;Breezy in the a.m.;27;15;S;17;41%;21%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;30;27;Showers around;31;27;E;22;78%;94%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;31;23;Partly sunny;33;24;S;12;63%;42%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SE;14;93%;99%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;8;76%;95%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;18;2;Showers around;17;3;ENE;11;36%;76%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;SW;13;84%;85%;2

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;14;84%;8%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;23;20;Humid with a shower;24;20;SW;14;91%;57%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;17;10;A little rain;16;12;SE;9;79%;98%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;16;Partly sunny;26;16;S;10;65%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;28;22;Clearing;28;23;SW;14;70%;44%;7