Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 26, 2024
City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;17;83%;66%;3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;40;30;Mostly sunny, humid;38;30;N;12;60%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;35;19;Sunny and hot;35;17;NW;12;30%;0%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;28;19;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;W;18;61%;21%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;19;11;A little p.m. rain;14;9;NNW;36;86%;90%;2
Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;12;7;Low clouds breaking;10;3;NE;7;80%;14%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Sunny and nice;24;12;E;10;36%;3%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Chilly with some sun;9;0;Mostly cloudy;9;6;WSW;15;52%;40%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy;21;16;Decreasing clouds;25;14;SE;15;62%;0%;4
Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;30;18;Sunny and beautiful;30;18;SSW;12;49%;1%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;18;14;Morning rain;17;9;SSW;26;79%;78%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and very hot;41;24;Breezy and very warm;40;23;WNW;23;18%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;24;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;S;8;83%;93%;11
Bangalore, India;Cloudy;29;20;Some brightening;30;21;W;17;62%;31%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;S;8;69%;66%;5
Barcelona, Spain;Breezy and humid;28;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;14;WNW;22;43%;1%;4
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Cloudy;24;16;SE;9;75%;44%;1
Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;Sunny and very warm;31;18;SSE;11;45%;4%;4
Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;20;15;Breezy;20;10;SSW;24;63%;30%;3
Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;20;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;SE;9;65%;66%;11
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and hot;34;17;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;NE;9;26%;1%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;25;16;An afternoon shower;20;13;NW;8;76%;78%;1
Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;19;10;A little p.m. rain;14;8;NW;26;80%;93%;3
Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;Sunny and hot;33;15;SE;6;47%;2%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Breezy this morning;25;17;Partly sunny;25;15;SSW;6;68%;28%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;20;11;Brilliant sunshine;21;13;NNE;14;65%;0%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;20;Clouds and sun, nice;32;20;NNE;13;48%;2%;9
Busan, South Korea;Very warm and humid;29;20;Clearing and humid;28;21;NNE;10;69%;27%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;N;13;43%;2%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;12;Partly sunny;19;10;N;15;72%;5%;6
Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;21;SE;6;69%;78%;6
Chennai, India;A morning shower;32;28;High clouds;33;28;SSE;14;75%;47%;5
Chicago, United States;Nice with sunshine;23;18;Windy;22;16;NE;31;68%;48%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;Showers around;31;27;SW;16;79%;86%;12
Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain;16;12;A little a.m. rain;15;9;W;26;88%;69%;2
Dakar, Senegal;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;Clearing;30;27;NW;9;82%;25%;11
Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;Breezy in the a.m.;30;19;N;18;46%;1%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;31;20;Sunshine and warm;32;20;ESE;16;55%;3%;12
Delhi, India;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;ESE;13;77%;90%;2
Denver, United States;Hot;33;14;Partly sunny;29;13;SSE;10;29%;2%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;28;25;A shower and t-storm;32;27;SSE;16;80%;100%;2
Dili, East Timor;Showers around;37;23;Showers around;33;23;ESE;12;57%;60%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Showers, some heavy;13;7;A morning shower;12;4;WNW;26;70%;54%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;29;17;Mainly cloudy;24;13;NE;9;56%;68%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;W;17;66%;5%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clearing;33;25;A stray t-storm, hot;33;26;SSE;11;73%;64%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;33;15;Mostly sunny and hot;35;16;ENE;11;18%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;Couple of t-storms;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SSE;17;84%;85%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Morning showers;16;14;Showers around;17;10;SSW;30;93%;96%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;33;25;Heavy p.m. showers;33;25;ESE;7;71%;87%;10
Hong Kong, China;Showers around;32;25;Some sun, hot, humid;33;25;SSW;12;72%;44%;9
Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;31;24;Showers around;31;24;ENE;18;57%;84%;9
Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;23;Humid;31;23;WSW;21;75%;43%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;38;22;A t-storm or two;29;20;NE;11;67%;97%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;24;18;Sunny and very warm;28;19;ENE;15;65%;0%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm or two;33;23;ESE;13;72%;86%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;41;29;Sunny and very warm;36;30;NNE;13;69%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;12;Mostly sunny;29;13;SE;16;17%;1%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and hot;35;14;Mostly sunny, cooler;26;14;NNW;10;33%;26%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Humid;35;27;W;21;65%;2%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with t-storms;24;18;Couple of t-storms;21;17;ESE;7;91%;99%;2
Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;40;28;Sunny and very warm;40;28;SSW;15;27%;3%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;24;17;Breezy in the a.m.;27;18;SSW;19;62%;24%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;Afternoon showers;33;27;NNE;17;72%;92%;7
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;24;Low clouds;33;24;W;13;59%;44%;4
Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;29;24;A shower and t-storm;30;26;SSE;14;89%;97%;2
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;NNE;9;72%;88%;4
La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;15;2;A little p.m. rain;16;2;E;11;59%;81%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;18;81%;69%;4
Lima, Peru;A thick cloud cover;19;15;Partial sunshine;19;15;S;14;83%;14%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;Humid;24;17;Partly sunny;22;13;N;15;66%;1%;5
London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;18;10;Showers around;13;6;NW;20;80%;68%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;26;15;SW;10;65%;0%;6
Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;WSW;14;69%;39%;11
Madrid, Spain;Strong winds;23;12;Breezy in the p.m.;21;9;NNW;16;52%;1%;5
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;High clouds, humid;32;28;NW;15;76%;55%;5
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;N;8;59%;59%;13
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;NNW;11;81%;69%;4
Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;15;6;Sunny;16;7;NE;12;58%;0%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of rain;18;14;Cloudy with showers;18;12;ENE;9;78%;100%;3
Miami, United States;Some wind and rain;32;28;A shower and t-storm;31;28;S;22;79%;96%;2
Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;20;15;A little p.m. rain;19;13;SSW;19;78%;79%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;S;21;66%;51%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, windy;20;11;Nice with sunshine;22;11;NNE;9;69%;1%;7
Montreal, Canada;Warmer, morning rain;22;13;Partly sunny;21;13;E;6;69%;11%;4
Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;Cloudy, windy, warm;21;15;S;27;55%;93%;1
Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;28;26;Humid with showers;29;26;SW;13;88%;99%;3
Nairobi, Kenya;Turning out cloudy;28;15;Clouds and sun;29;15;ENE;11;53%;34%;14
New York, United States;A couple of showers;24;20;Mostly cloudy;23;19;ENE;11;77%;44%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and hot;35;18;W;11;35%;0%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Bit of rain, snow;6;0;An afternoon shower;5;-1;N;13;88%;67%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;24;Very warm and humid;32;24;N;12;65%;14%;6
Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;15;6;Mostly cloudy;14;5;NNW;14;62%;48%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Warmer, morning rain;23;11;Partly sunny;23;11;NE;10;70%;3%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;26;An afternoon shower;29;26;ESE;26;81%;75%;5
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;NW;8;80%;76%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;NE;12;65%;17%;12
Paris, France;A couple of showers;20;12;A couple of showers;16;8;N;22;75%;88%;3
Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Cooler, a.m. showers;17;10;SSW;26;75%;84%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;S;10;75%;88%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;35;24;A t-storm around;32;25;SE;14;72%;64%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;36;24;A t-storm around;35;24;ESE;10;62%;55%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;Showers;20;14;Showers around;20;11;SW;19;62%;69%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Partly sunny;26;13;N;9;73%;1%;5
Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;9;Afternoon showers;21;10;N;9;61%;93%;13
Rabat, Morocco;Humid with clearing;26;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;15;NNE;11;79%;9%;6
Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;24;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;16;72%;67%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;7;2;Rain and drizzle;8;4;ESE;8;73%;70%;1
Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;22;15;Clearing;19;12;SSW;19;84%;44%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;35;23;Not as hot;28;20;SW;18;68%;79%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;37;26;Warm with hazy sun;39;27;NE;16;18%;0%;8
Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;27;20;Mostly sunny, humid;29;20;S;18;69%;64%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;19;13;Rain and drizzle;18;12;SW;20;88%;90%;2
San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;20;11;Nice with sunshine;25;13;SW;13;68%;1%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;Rain and a t-storm;24;17;ENE;9;85%;99%;3
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SE;17;79%;66%;4
San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;18;WNW;8;76%;98%;4
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;13;Turning out cloudy;29;12;ENE;16;21%;1%;12
Santiago, Chile;Warmer;27;10;Mostly cloudy;25;12;SW;7;41%;2%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of t-storms;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;11;81%;76%;3
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;22;13;A morning shower;20;7;NNW;16;71%;55%;5
Seattle, United States;Cloudy;19;14;Mostly cloudy;18;11;NNE;10;74%;11%;3
Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;28;17;Turning sunny, nice;26;17;ENE;6;71%;0%;5
Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;29;23;Rain and drizzle;28;22;ENE;15;70%;66%;6
Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;E;10;61%;70%;11
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;27;12;Sunny and very warm;29;13;SE;5;54%;2%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A.M. showers, clouds;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;32;27;E;15;76%;88%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;17;12;Rain and drizzle;13;6;WNW;15;95%;93%;1
Sydney, Australia;Rain, breezy, cooler;16;13;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;14;ESE;26;75%;29%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;31;24;A couple of showers;31;25;E;13;82%;91%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;16;13;Afternoon rain;17;11;SSW;22;91%;87%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;ESE;9;47%;1%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Showers, not as warm;21;16;Mostly cloudy;21;15;NNW;9;73%;38%;2
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;SSE;11;36%;82%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot with sunshine;33;24;Sunny and humid;31;24;N;14;64%;0%;6
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;29;15;Sunny and very warm;30;15;E;7;62%;4%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Humid and warmer;29;23;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;NE;15;85%;100%;1
Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;21;16;ENE;17;79%;1%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;31;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;ESE;11;52%;0%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;Sunny and hot;33;23;NW;12;54%;6%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;19;7;Cooler;13;4;SE;13;71%;93%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;15;12;Mostly sunny;18;9;NNE;9;73%;25%;3
Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;25;16;Not as warm;19;13;W;9;74%;78%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A little a.m. rain;34;24;ENE;8;69%;80%;9
Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;21;14;A little a.m. rain;20;12;SSW;22;84%;61%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;20;16;Cloudy and warm;22;13;SW;18;63%;17%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;19;10;A little a.m. rain;12;6;NNE;21;71%;55%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers;31;24;A couple of showers;33;25;SW;11;76%;96%;3
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Clearing;21;11;NNE;7;53%;14%;5
