Global Forecast-Celsius

Madrid, Spain;Strong winds;23;12;Breezy in the p.m.;21;9;NNW;16;52%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;High clouds, humid;32;28;NW;15;76%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;N;8;59%;59%;13

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;NNW;11;81%;69%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;15;6;Sunny;16;7;NE;12;58%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of rain;18;14;Cloudy with showers;18;12;ENE;9;78%;100%;3

Miami, United States;Some wind and rain;32;28;A shower and t-storm;31;28;S;22;79%;96%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;20;15;A little p.m. rain;19;13;SSW;19;78%;79%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;S;21;66%;51%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, windy;20;11;Nice with sunshine;22;11;NNE;9;69%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Warmer, morning rain;22;13;Partly sunny;21;13;E;6;69%;11%;4

Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;Cloudy, windy, warm;21;15;S;27;55%;93%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;28;26;Humid with showers;29;26;SW;13;88%;99%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning out cloudy;28;15;Clouds and sun;29;15;ENE;11;53%;34%;14

New York, United States;A couple of showers;24;20;Mostly cloudy;23;19;ENE;11;77%;44%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and hot;35;18;W;11;35%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bit of rain, snow;6;0;An afternoon shower;5;-1;N;13;88%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;24;Very warm and humid;32;24;N;12;65%;14%;6

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;15;6;Mostly cloudy;14;5;NNW;14;62%;48%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer, morning rain;23;11;Partly sunny;23;11;NE;10;70%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;26;An afternoon shower;29;26;ESE;26;81%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;NW;8;80%;76%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;NE;12;65%;17%;12

Paris, France;A couple of showers;20;12;A couple of showers;16;8;N;22;75%;88%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Cooler, a.m. showers;17;10;SSW;26;75%;84%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;S;10;75%;88%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;35;24;A t-storm around;32;25;SE;14;72%;64%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;36;24;A t-storm around;35;24;ESE;10;62%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers;20;14;Showers around;20;11;SW;19;62%;69%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Partly sunny;26;13;N;9;73%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;9;Afternoon showers;21;10;N;9;61%;93%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Humid with clearing;26;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;15;NNE;11;79%;9%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;24;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;16;72%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;7;2;Rain and drizzle;8;4;ESE;8;73%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;22;15;Clearing;19;12;SSW;19;84%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;35;23;Not as hot;28;20;SW;18;68%;79%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;37;26;Warm with hazy sun;39;27;NE;16;18%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;27;20;Mostly sunny, humid;29;20;S;18;69%;64%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;19;13;Rain and drizzle;18;12;SW;20;88%;90%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;20;11;Nice with sunshine;25;13;SW;13;68%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;Rain and a t-storm;24;17;ENE;9;85%;99%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SE;17;79%;66%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;18;WNW;8;76%;98%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;13;Turning out cloudy;29;12;ENE;16;21%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Warmer;27;10;Mostly cloudy;25;12;SW;7;41%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of t-storms;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;11;81%;76%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;22;13;A morning shower;20;7;NNW;16;71%;55%;5

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;19;14;Mostly cloudy;18;11;NNE;10;74%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;28;17;Turning sunny, nice;26;17;ENE;6;71%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;29;23;Rain and drizzle;28;22;ENE;15;70%;66%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;E;10;61%;70%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;27;12;Sunny and very warm;29;13;SE;5;54%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A.M. showers, clouds;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;32;27;E;15;76%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;17;12;Rain and drizzle;13;6;WNW;15;95%;93%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, breezy, cooler;16;13;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;14;ESE;26;75%;29%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;31;24;A couple of showers;31;25;E;13;82%;91%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;16;13;Afternoon rain;17;11;SSW;22;91%;87%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;ESE;9;47%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Showers, not as warm;21;16;Mostly cloudy;21;15;NNW;9;73%;38%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;SSE;11;36%;82%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot with sunshine;33;24;Sunny and humid;31;24;N;14;64%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;29;15;Sunny and very warm;30;15;E;7;62%;4%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Humid and warmer;29;23;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;NE;15;85%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;21;16;ENE;17;79%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;31;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;ESE;11;52%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;Sunny and hot;33;23;NW;12;54%;6%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;19;7;Cooler;13;4;SE;13;71%;93%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;15;12;Mostly sunny;18;9;NNE;9;73%;25%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;25;16;Not as warm;19;13;W;9;74%;78%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A little a.m. rain;34;24;ENE;8;69%;80%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;21;14;A little a.m. rain;20;12;SSW;22;84%;61%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;20;16;Cloudy and warm;22;13;SW;18;63%;17%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;19;10;A little a.m. rain;12;6;NNE;21;71%;55%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers;31;24;A couple of showers;33;25;SW;11;76%;96%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Clearing;21;11;NNE;7;53%;14%;5

