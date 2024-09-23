Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 25, 2024
City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A t-storm or two;83;76;SW;10;84%;99%;3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;85;Remaining very warm;100;85;NW;8;59%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;92;65;Plenty of sun;93;64;WNW;6;34%;0%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Turning out cloudy;79;63;Hazy sunshine;84;66;WSW;6;48%;2%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;61;55;A bit of rain;64;54;SSW;15;84%;97%;2
Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;52;41;Rain tapering off;50;42;NE;5;83%;97%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cooler;89;68;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;N;10;43%;14%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;54;38;Cooler;47;31;N;9;51%;27%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;98;72;Windy;74;60;SSW;17;74%;42%;2
Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;85;66;WSW;8;53%;3%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;61;45;Mostly cloudy;64;58;NW;9;70%;44%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and very warm;103;72;Hazy and breezy;102;75;NW;14;18%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;76;A t-storm around;89;74;ESE;5;76%;64%;9
Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;81;69;Some brightening;85;69;W;12;67%;37%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;89;78;A t-storm in spots;92;78;S;5;68%;64%;3
Barcelona, Spain;Inc. clouds;75;66;Mostly sunny, humid;82;67;WNW;11;68%;2%;5
Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;77;57;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;SSE;5;66%;44%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;77;61;Partly sunny, warm;85;64;S;6;49%;6%;4
Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;66;56;Showers around;67;59;SSW;13;84%;94%;1
Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;71;48;A shower or two;69;49;ESE;6;62%;85%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and hot;93;62;Hot with sunshine;93;62;ENE;7;27%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;70;56;Breezy in the a.m.;75;60;SSW;12;66%;44%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;61;56;A little p.m. rain;64;50;SW;12;90%;90%;3
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;60;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;SE;5;58%;5%;4
Budapest, Hungary;A stray shower;70;56;Breezy in the a.m.;78;64;SSW;12;63%;42%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;70;52;Sunny;66;51;SE;10;66%;0%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;86;67;Mostly cloudy;87;68;NE;8;51%;5%;8
Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;82;65;Humid with some sun;85;68;NNE;6;69%;32%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Brilliant sunshine;91;75;Plenty of sun;92;74;N;8;44%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;62;52;Partly sunny;66;54;S;9;70%;4%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;67;N;4;75%;87%;6
Chennai, India;A little p.m. rain;97;81;High clouds;95;80;S;10;68%;90%;5
Chicago, United States;Warmer;73;60;Nice with sunshine;74;64;NE;8;67%;3%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;88;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;WSW;11;79%;85%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Brief a.m. showers;60;52;Periods of rain;60;54;SW;11;95%;99%;0
Dakar, Senegal;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;77;ESE;8;88%;64%;3
Dallas, United States;Not as hot;83;63;Sunny and less humid;85;63;NNE;8;49%;1%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in spots;87;71;A stray shower;87;69;ESE;8;66%;61%;9
Delhi, India;Humid;95;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;ESE;7;73%;65%;7
Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;Hot;92;59;SW;6;26%;2%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Periods of rain;85;77;A couple of t-storms;84;79;E;9;84%;98%;2
Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;98;73;Showers around;90;73;E;7;65%;61%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;53;49;Showers, some heavy;54;43;NE;15;89%;100%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;65;Not as hot;88;61;NE;6;36%;16%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;80;70;Clouds and sun;80;70;W;12;73%;62%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;87;75;Clearing and hot;92;77;SSE;5;67%;75%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;88;54;Sunny and hot;92;58;ENE;6;22%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;82;79;Couple of t-storms;86;79;S;19;82%;84%;4
Helsinki, Finland;A little rain;65;56;A little p.m. rain;60;57;S;15;93%;99%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;77;Downpours;92;77;SSE;4;71%;93%;11
Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;Showers around;90;77;SW;7;72%;84%;8
Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;89;75;Rain and drizzle;88;75;NE;12;56%;87%;9
Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;73;WSW;13;82%;41%;4
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very hot;107;74;A strong t-storm;91;72;E;7;63%;75%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;75;64;Clearing and warm;81;64;ENE;8;62%;0%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;8;72%;66%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;84;Sunny and very warm;99;84;NNW;11;63%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;83;58;Mostly cloudy;86;55;SW;10;17%;0%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;59;Sunny and cooler;85;62;NNW;5;25%;2%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;Humid;96;81;W;11;63%;2%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with t-storms;81;66;Humid with t-storms;78;64;SE;3;87%;98%;2
Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;83;High clouds, warm;105;82;SSE;6;24%;3%;6
Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with some sun;82;59;Not as warm;75;62;S;11;59%;63%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;88;81;A t-storm around;90;81;E;12;76%;44%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;74;Partly sunny;92;75;W;8;58%;34%;13
Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;82;75;A couple of t-storms;85;78;ESE;8;92%;95%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;ENE;6;71%;70%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;64;36;Showers around;61;38;ENE;8;44%;82%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;82;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;SW;9;80%;88%;6
Lima, Peru;Low clouds;66;59;Some brightening;66;58;S;6;84%;13%;5
Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;73;68;A morning shower;74;62;WNW;11;88%;41%;4
London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;60;54;Partly sunny;65;51;SW;10;80%;85%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;77;58;Turning sunny;79;59;SSW;6;65%;1%;6
Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;82;72;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;SW;9;71%;39%;12
Madrid, Spain;A few showers;70;61;Increasingly windy;73;56;WSW;16;74%;81%;2
Male, Maldives;Cloudy and humid;90;82;Morning t-storms;89;81;WNW;12;78%;94%;3
Manaus, Brazil;Very warm;96;79;Partly sunny;95;79;SSW;5;60%;44%;13
Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;93;77;A t-storm around;91;79;SSE;6;74%;64%;11
Melbourne, Australia;Cooler, morning rain;58;47;Breezy and cool;56;43;SE;14;60%;26%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;A little p.m. rain;70;54;Cooler with rain;62;54;N;8;78%;100%;3
Miami, United States;Some wind and rain;88;81;Some wind and rain;89;82;S;24;79%;98%;4
Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;71;55;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;S;12;79%;44%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;86;76;Partly sunny, breezy;86;76;S;13;68%;8%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing and windy;68;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;53;SE;15;77%;1%;7
Montreal, Canada;Occasional rain;62;57;A shower and t-storm;68;56;W;8;88%;99%;2
Moscow, Russia;Sunlit and very warm;73;53;High clouds and warm;71;55;S;12;34%;6%;1
Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;84;77;Cloudy, downpours;83;78;W;10;87%;100%;3
Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;77;56;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;ENE;7;48%;18%;10
New York, United States;A couple of showers;70;65;A couple of showers;76;66;NW;8;87%;99%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;89;65;Sunny and hot;93;64;W;8;40%;0%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of rain;48;31;Rain and snow;44;33;W;12;72%;93%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;85;71;Sunshine and warmer;92;75;NNE;7;56%;11%;6
Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;60;42;Becoming cloudy;57;45;N;6;70%;28%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;61;57;A little rain;72;51;WNW;10;76%;85%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;78;A t-storm in spots;83;79;E;13;82%;65%;3
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;86;74;WNW;6;81%;60%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;95;76;Mostly sunny;96;76;E;8;63%;7%;12
Paris, France;Cloudy with showers;61;58;A couple of showers;65;53;SW;12;88%;94%;1
Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;Breezy in the p.m.;80;57;WSW;14;44%;84%;8
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;88;78;A t-storm in spots;91;79;S;5;69%;90%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;95;76;A t-storm around;91;78;SE;11;70%;64%;12
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm with some sun;97;75;A t-storm around;96;75;SE;5;60%;48%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer;71;56;A shower in the p.m.;68;58;SSW;9;73%;94%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;77;60;Partial sunshine;76;58;WSW;5;77%;26%;5
Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;71;46;A little p.m. rain;72;48;N;6;53%;81%;11
Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;79;63;Humid;79;64;N;6;81%;6%;6
Recife, Brazil;Showers around;84;76;Partly sunny;84;76;ESE;10;67%;61%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;47;34;Cloudy;45;38;N;8;65%;70%;1
Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;68;55;Showers around;69;58;SSE;11;71%;90%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;92;72;Sunny and hot;93;73;NNE;7;49%;0%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;99;80;Very warm;103;78;N;12;18%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;An afternoon shower;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;67;SSE;11;68%;30%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;72;55;High clouds and mild;68;56;SSE;11;73%;81%;1
San Francisco, United States;Cooler;64;57;Turning sunny;68;53;SW;9;76%;0%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;63;A stray thunderstorm;80;66;ENE;5;78%;66%;4
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;91;80;Breezy in the p.m.;90;80;E;13;74%;50%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;72;62;A t-storm around;75;63;WNW;8;80%;64%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;85;56;Partly sunny;84;53;NE;10;26%;4%;12
Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;69;45;Warmer;80;50;SSW;4;34%;0%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;90;75;Partly sunny;90;76;N;7;74%;40%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Humid with rain;73;65;Morning rain;72;55;WNW;10;86%;90%;4
Seattle, United States;Rain, cooler;62;52;Cloudy;66;57;S;7;68%;88%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;81;67;Partly sunny, humid;80;62;WNW;5;69%;27%;5
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;73;Humid with some sun;82;73;NE;9;75%;66%;3
Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;NNW;5;69%;84%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Warm with some sun;80;56;Sunny and very warm;81;54;SSE;4;58%;4%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Becoming cloudy;91;80;Brief a.m. showers;85;81;E;10;78%;88%;2
Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;63;49;A shower in the p.m.;62;50;SE;7;72%;98%;2
Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and very warm;85;56;Rain;58;55;SSE;21;96%;99%;2
Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and humid;88;76;A morning t-storm;85;75;SW;6;84%;80%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;64;55;An afternoon shower;62;55;SE;12;92%;95%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very warm;90;63;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;N;6;52%;11%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;81;59;A couple of showers;71;60;E;4;75%;89%;4
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;95;67;Sunny and not as hot;86;64;WSW;7;30%;30%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Humid;89;77;Humid with sunshine;86;76;N;9;63%;0%;6
Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;82;58;Mostly sunny;85;58;ESE;4;60%;27%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Brief showers;76;69;Partly sunny, warmer;87;74;ENE;11;69%;30%;5
Toronto, Canada;Humid with rain;72;59;Mostly cloudy;74;57;NNW;6;69%;3%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;87;73;Sunny and beautiful;89;75;ESE;10;60%;1%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;86;68;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;SE;6;58%;2%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;68;42;Partly sunny, mild;67;45;N;9;47%;61%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Rain, cooler;60;51;Spotty showers;58;52;SE;7;86%;99%;1
Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;71;53;Partial sunshine;75;60;W;5;67%;24%;2
Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;ENE;5;75%;98%;4
Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;70;53;Showers around;69;58;S;11;78%;94%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;74;54;Mostly cloudy;71;61;SW;10;66%;73%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;52;Very windy;60;48;NNW;29;74%;75%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;84;75;A couple of showers;87;75;SSW;6;84%;97%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;Sunshine and nice;73;55;NE;4;50%;13%;5
