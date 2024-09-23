Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Madrid, Spain;A few showers;70;61;Increasingly windy;73;56;WSW;16;74%;81%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and humid;90;82;Morning t-storms;89;81;WNW;12;78%;94%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Very warm;96;79;Partly sunny;95;79;SSW;5;60%;44%;13

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;93;77;A t-storm around;91;79;SSE;6;74%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler, morning rain;58;47;Breezy and cool;56;43;SE;14;60%;26%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A little p.m. rain;70;54;Cooler with rain;62;54;N;8;78%;100%;3

Miami, United States;Some wind and rain;88;81;Some wind and rain;89;82;S;24;79%;98%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;71;55;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;S;12;79%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;86;76;Partly sunny, breezy;86;76;S;13;68%;8%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing and windy;68;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;53;SE;15;77%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Occasional rain;62;57;A shower and t-storm;68;56;W;8;88%;99%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunlit and very warm;73;53;High clouds and warm;71;55;S;12;34%;6%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;84;77;Cloudy, downpours;83;78;W;10;87%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;77;56;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;ENE;7;48%;18%;10

New York, United States;A couple of showers;70;65;A couple of showers;76;66;NW;8;87%;99%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;89;65;Sunny and hot;93;64;W;8;40%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of rain;48;31;Rain and snow;44;33;W;12;72%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;85;71;Sunshine and warmer;92;75;NNE;7;56%;11%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;60;42;Becoming cloudy;57;45;N;6;70%;28%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;61;57;A little rain;72;51;WNW;10;76%;85%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;78;A t-storm in spots;83;79;E;13;82%;65%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;86;74;WNW;6;81%;60%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;95;76;Mostly sunny;96;76;E;8;63%;7%;12

Paris, France;Cloudy with showers;61;58;A couple of showers;65;53;SW;12;88%;94%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;Breezy in the p.m.;80;57;WSW;14;44%;84%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;88;78;A t-storm in spots;91;79;S;5;69%;90%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;95;76;A t-storm around;91;78;SE;11;70%;64%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm with some sun;97;75;A t-storm around;96;75;SE;5;60%;48%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer;71;56;A shower in the p.m.;68;58;SSW;9;73%;94%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;77;60;Partial sunshine;76;58;WSW;5;77%;26%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;71;46;A little p.m. rain;72;48;N;6;53%;81%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;79;63;Humid;79;64;N;6;81%;6%;6

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;84;76;Partly sunny;84;76;ESE;10;67%;61%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;47;34;Cloudy;45;38;N;8;65%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;68;55;Showers around;69;58;SSE;11;71%;90%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;92;72;Sunny and hot;93;73;NNE;7;49%;0%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;99;80;Very warm;103;78;N;12;18%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;An afternoon shower;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;67;SSE;11;68%;30%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;72;55;High clouds and mild;68;56;SSE;11;73%;81%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;64;57;Turning sunny;68;53;SW;9;76%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;63;A stray thunderstorm;80;66;ENE;5;78%;66%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;91;80;Breezy in the p.m.;90;80;E;13;74%;50%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;72;62;A t-storm around;75;63;WNW;8;80%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;85;56;Partly sunny;84;53;NE;10;26%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;69;45;Warmer;80;50;SSW;4;34%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;90;75;Partly sunny;90;76;N;7;74%;40%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Humid with rain;73;65;Morning rain;72;55;WNW;10;86%;90%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain, cooler;62;52;Cloudy;66;57;S;7;68%;88%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;81;67;Partly sunny, humid;80;62;WNW;5;69%;27%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;73;Humid with some sun;82;73;NE;9;75%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;NNW;5;69%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warm with some sun;80;56;Sunny and very warm;81;54;SSE;4;58%;4%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Becoming cloudy;91;80;Brief a.m. showers;85;81;E;10;78%;88%;2

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;63;49;A shower in the p.m.;62;50;SE;7;72%;98%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and very warm;85;56;Rain;58;55;SSE;21;96%;99%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and humid;88;76;A morning t-storm;85;75;SW;6;84%;80%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;64;55;An afternoon shower;62;55;SE;12;92%;95%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very warm;90;63;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;N;6;52%;11%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;81;59;A couple of showers;71;60;E;4;75%;89%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;95;67;Sunny and not as hot;86;64;WSW;7;30%;30%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Humid;89;77;Humid with sunshine;86;76;N;9;63%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;82;58;Mostly sunny;85;58;ESE;4;60%;27%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Brief showers;76;69;Partly sunny, warmer;87;74;ENE;11;69%;30%;5

Toronto, Canada;Humid with rain;72;59;Mostly cloudy;74;57;NNW;6;69%;3%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;87;73;Sunny and beautiful;89;75;ESE;10;60%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;86;68;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;SE;6;58%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;68;42;Partly sunny, mild;67;45;N;9;47%;61%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, cooler;60;51;Spotty showers;58;52;SE;7;86%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;71;53;Partial sunshine;75;60;W;5;67%;24%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;ENE;5;75%;98%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;70;53;Showers around;69;58;S;11;78%;94%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;74;54;Mostly cloudy;71;61;SW;10;66%;73%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;52;Very windy;60;48;NNW;29;74%;75%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;84;75;A couple of showers;87;75;SSW;6;84%;97%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;Sunshine and nice;73;55;NE;4;50%;13%;5

