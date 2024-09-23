Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 18, 2024
City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;82;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;76;WSW;12;88%;93%;4
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;102;85;Plenty of sunshine;101;87;N;7;49%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;89;69;Partly sunny, breezy;89;68;W;15;50%;30%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;77;66;Increasingly windy;75;66;ENE;16;71%;37%;2
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;73;58;Sunny, nice and warm;74;57;ENE;11;75%;6%;4
Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;52;44;An afternoon shower;55;41;N;5;76%;64%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;76;58;Mostly cloudy;81;61;E;7;33%;6%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;Mostly sunny;65;44;E;12;50%;3%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;90;73;Very hot;97;71;E;13;46%;90%;9
Athens, Greece;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;65;NNE;7;53%;48%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;60;50;Increasingly windy;64;56;WNW;16;73%;94%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;100;75;Hazy sunshine;96;73;NNW;10;28%;0%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;87;74;Showers around;89;74;SSW;8;75%;95%;5
Bangalore, India;Sunshine and nice;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;NW;8;56%;18%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;78;WSW;7;65%;79%;5
Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;73;60;Partly sunny;75;63;ESE;9;62%;82%;5
Beijing, China;Very warm and humid;84;68;Very warm and humid;84;60;SE;5;78%;66%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;71;57;High clouds;74;60;ESE;7;64%;42%;2
Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;80;57;Mostly sunny, warm;76;55;ENE;9;58%;30%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;72;47;Mostly cloudy;71;47;SE;9;58%;29%;14
Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;90;65;Sunshine;90;62;E;10;37%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;76;53;Mostly sunny;73;53;NE;8;60%;14%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Warm with clearing;73;56;Mostly sunny;74;54;ENE;10;69%;29%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;78;54;Increasing clouds;69;56;NE;8;65%;66%;3
Budapest, Hungary;Warmer with clearing;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;ENE;8;56%;9%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;76;62;Strong p.m. t-storms;72;55;S;14;81%;89%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;88;70;Clouds and sun;90;69;NE;8;49%;8%;13
Busan, South Korea;Very warm and humid;88;74;Hot and humid;93;76;WSW;5;65%;60%;5
Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;92;76;Sunny and very warm;96;80;E;7;39%;1%;8
Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;57;51;A morning shower;58;49;SE;17;69%;64%;6
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;87;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;67;S;5;64%;54%;6
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;80;Clouds and sun, warm;97;80;S;6;61%;12%;9
Chicago, United States;Sunny and warm;80;64;Mostly sunny, warm;83;68;SE;7;56%;13%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;88;80;Showers around;87;80;SW;10;79%;95%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;71;51;Sunny and nice;71;54;E;6;75%;3%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;86;79;Clouds and sun, nice;85;79;N;8;77%;67%;5
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;95;77;Hot with sunshine;98;77;SE;7;53%;2%;7
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;83;69;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;SE;9;65%;30%;12
Delhi, India;Downpours;86;74;Showers around;89;78;ENE;6;76%;70%;7
Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;85;50;Mostly sunny;87;54;SSW;7;20%;6%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;95;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;83;WSW;6;75%;60%;5
Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;92;76;A stray t-shower;89;75;ESE;9;67%;54%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;64;50;Clouds and sun;64;51;NE;9;81%;1%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;Sunny and very warm;89;61;NNE;5;36%;1%;6
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;76;69;A morning shower;75;68;E;12;84%;86%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers this morning;91;77;A couple of t-storms;94;77;NW;7;75%;95%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;88;59;Sunny and hot;93;62;NE;7;18%;0%;11
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;E;7;78%;65%;8
Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;62;54;Sunny and pleasant;66;55;WNW;6;81%;4%;3
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy with t-storms;87;77;Cloudy with t-storms;88;78;WSW;12;84%;99%;3
Hong Kong, China;Hot;92;80;Hot;93;80;E;8;61%;44%;9
Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;89;77;Breezy in the p.m.;89;75;ENE;13;56%;11%;10
Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;Mainly cloudy;90;71;NNW;8;64%;4%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and very hot;104;75;Hazy sun, not as hot;95;75;N;5;47%;3%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;72;65;Sunshine and nice;76;63;NNE;11;59%;25%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing and hot;92;70;High clouds;92;71;ENE;8;58%;3%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Lots of sun, warm;99;87;Sunny and very warm;98;86;N;10;58%;1%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;52;Plenty of sunshine;82;49;SSE;8;18%;5%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;91;57;Sunny and beautiful;86;63;N;5;30%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;95;78;Sunny;94;79;W;9;64%;1%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, warmer;96;66;A shower and t-storm;90;68;WNW;4;72%;88%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;80;Plenty of sunshine;103;82;NE;6;38%;4%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;71;52;Mostly sunny;75;52;NE;9;31%;0%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;94;80;A t-storm or two;92;80;NNE;10;70%;89%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;74;Clouds and sun;91;74;WSW;8;58%;39%;11
Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;93;80;A t-storm or two;97;83;SSW;5;66%;75%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning shower;90;76;An afternoon shower;91;76;ESE;6;69%;74%;13
La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;57;37;Showers around;61;35;E;7;48%;61%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;Occasional rain;84;77;A t-storm around;84;76;SW;10;79%;55%;9
Lima, Peru;Some sun;66;58;Clouds and sun;65;58;SSE;10;84%;7%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;78;64;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;WSW;8;74%;12%;5
London, United Kingdom;Warm with clearing;75;58;Sunny, warm and nice;78;59;NE;11;64%;8%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;77;62;Clouds breaking;76;60;S;7;63%;33%;6
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;70;Nice with some sun;79;71;WSW;8;74%;42%;12
Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;80;59;Showers around;73;58;SSE;5;72%;96%;3
Male, Maldives;Overcast and humid;85;81;A shower or two;91;81;W;11;74%;97%;12
Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;94;78;Mostly sunny, warm;97;82;E;6;54%;6%;12
Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;SW;9;91%;88%;5
Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;70;51;A few showers;61;50;W;17;59%;86%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;77;54;Afternoon showers;77;55;NW;6;65%;94%;10
Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;SE;6;79%;73%;6
Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, warm;75;49;Warm with sunshine;76;47;NNE;7;56%;3%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;86;76;Partly sunny;87;77;S;11;70%;44%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, nice and warm;78;59;Rain and a t-storm;75;60;WNW;15;77%;93%;3
Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy, warm;82;64;Very warm;82;60;NNE;4;59%;3%;4
Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;77;51;Cloudy and warm;72;51;NNE;9;58%;21%;1
Mumbai, India;A morning shower;88;77;A couple of showers;88;78;SW;5;73%;86%;9
Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;59;A p.m. t-storm;82;61;ENE;7;55%;67%;14
New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;76;68;A little rain;78;68;NE;14;65%;96%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;89;65;Windy in the p.m.;91;64;W;14;47%;4%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;59;40;Sunny and mild;63;40;SSW;5;71%;5%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Very warm and humid;91;80;Cloudy, hot, humid;94;80;WSW;8;61%;16%;2
Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;68;51;Turning sunny, nice;69;49;S;4;71%;3%;3
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;58;NE;6;64%;3%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;79;Partly sunny;85;79;ESE;13;76%;28%;11
Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;E;5;81%;81%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;95;77;High clouds and warm;96;76;E;7;62%;7%;6
Paris, France;Partly sunny;77;58;Sunny, nice and warm;77;55;NE;11;61%;11%;4
Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;53;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;SSE;12;52%;1%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with t-storms;87;78;Couple of t-storms;89;77;SW;9;78%;91%;4
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;95;75;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ESE;9;70%;55%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm with some sun;99;75;Sunshine, very warm;97;76;SSE;6;58%;55%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;75;53;Sunny and delightful;71;49;E;7;65%;17%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Very warm and humid;90;68;A t-storm or two;90;73;W;5;74%;74%;5
Quito, Ecuador;High clouds;75;46;Nice with some sun;75;45;ESE;6;38%;42%;15
Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;77;64;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;NE;7;78%;13%;7
Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;87;75;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;SE;12;67%;79%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;52;41;Clouds and sun;49;40;SE;7;71%;6%;2
Riga, Latvia;Sunny, nice and warm;68;54;Decreasing clouds;70;51;N;5;77%;2%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;78;65;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;ENE;9;60%;10%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;99;80;Hazy sun;101;80;E;7;22%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;74;56;Showers around;75;55;W;6;71%;91%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;66;53;Mostly sunny, mild;67;55;W;7;72%;9%;3
San Francisco, United States;A stray shower;67;55;Partly sunny;65;56;WSW;11;83%;1%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;67;Rain and a t-storm;75;65;ENE;6;87%;100%;5
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;90;77;Partly sunny;90;78;ESE;8;73%;84%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;67;A t-storm in spots;77;68;SW;5;80%;80%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;86;54;Sunny and nice;82;54;ENE;12;19%;0%;12
Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;71;45;A shower in the a.m.;65;43;SW;6;62%;61%;6
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;NE;6;75%;44%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm with hazy sun;87;56;Showers around;82;59;NNW;6;65%;70%;5
Seattle, United States;A morning sprinkle;67;54;Low clouds;66;54;NNE;5;74%;2%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Very warm and humid;91;78;A stray t-storm, hot;92;78;W;5;70%;75%;4
Shanghai, China;Hot and humid;91;79;Rain and drizzle;88;79;ESE;15;85%;94%;5
Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SE;9;65%;57%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or two;68;52;Increasing clouds;68;51;NE;5;73%;44%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine;92;78;Mostly sunny;92;77;ESE;3;65%;29%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;66;51;Mostly sunny;69;51;SW;4;69%;2%;3
Sydney, Australia;Sunny and very warm;82;56;Windy in the p.m.;80;53;W;17;21%;2%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon rain;90;80;Rain and a t-storm;94;81;SE;8;74%;100%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;Not as warm;66;54;Sunny and pleasant;67;54;W;5;76%;2%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;88;64;Mostly sunny;84;60;NNW;5;35%;6%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower or two;69;60;Cloudy;67;59;WSW;6;69%;60%;1
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;87;64;Mostly cloudy;83;67;SE;7;34%;8%;5
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;83;74;Mostly sunny;86;76;SE;8;63%;8%;7
Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;80;59;A p.m. shower or two;76;57;E;4;76%;94%;2
Tokyo, Japan;Thunderstorms;83;78;A t-storm around;90;78;S;8;73%;53%;3
Toronto, Canada;High clouds;74;61;Breezy in the a.m.;75;63;NW;10;72%;1%;5
Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, humid;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;ENE;10;68%;66%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;83;68;A shower in the p.m.;82;69;ESE;6;64%;100%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;69;32;Cooler;51;36;NNW;8;50%;62%;2
Vancouver, Canada;A morning sprinkle;65;53;Decreasing clouds;63;50;SW;5;81%;12%;2
Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;52;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;5;67%;31%;4
Vientiane, Laos;Morning showers;89;75;Mainly cloudy, hot;93;76;SE;6;70%;97%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;77;52;Mostly sunny, warm;76;51;ENE;6;55%;2%;3
Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;78;55;Sunny, nice and warm;75;49;E;10;52%;4%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, milder;60;51;Increasingly windy;60;53;NNW;22;70%;20%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, some heavy;92;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;77;SW;5;76%;88%;6
Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;Showers around;64;57;NE;4;70%;88%;1
