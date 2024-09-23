Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;A morning shower;84;77;SW;11;84%;87%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;100;87;Sunlit and very warm;102;87;NNE;9;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;82;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;65;WSW;9;55%;47%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;Humid with some sun;79;63;NNE;8;72%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny, nice and warm;74;55;High clouds and warm;73;60;SE;7;77%;93%;1

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;51;37;An afternoon shower;50;42;NNE;6;73%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;87;61;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;ESE;7;26%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and nice;67;44;Breezy in the p.m.;71;52;SW;12;40%;11%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with hazy sun;92;76;Very hot;99;79;ENE;11;49%;1%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;79;65;Mostly cloudy;80;60;N;10;39%;1%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A few a.m. showers;65;48;Showers around;67;53;WNW;8;74%;70%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;101;78;Warm with hazy sun;107;79;NW;10;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;73;Increasing clouds;92;74;S;7;67%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;87;68;Low clouds;86;68;W;10;63%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;90;80;Afternoon t-storms;91;78;WSW;9;70%;93%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;75;64;A t-storm around;77;63;WSW;8;73%;66%;5

Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;SW;6;44%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunlit and nice;77;52;Sunny and nice;78;54;ESE;4;45%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;Sunny, nice and warm;76;52;SSE;7;56%;2%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;70;47;Variable cloudiness;68;46;ESE;9;62%;32%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;92;63;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;ENE;8;28%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and nice;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;ESE;7;57%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, warm, nice;77;58;A bit of rain;72;58;S;5;79%;98%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;81;55;Becoming cloudy;79;55;NNE;5;51%;7%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunlit and pleasant;77;46;Sunny and nice;75;47;ESE;4;48%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;77;65;A morning shower;77;55;SE;9;81%;74%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;68;Showers around;81;68;NE;6;72%;91%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;72;Downpours;77;69;NNE;10;75%;99%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;91;75;Mostly sunny;90;73;N;8;46%;4%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;Partly sunny;75;58;SE;10;54%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;68;A t-storm in spots;87;67;SSE;4;66%;48%;8

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;93;80;A thick cloud cover;91;78;SSW;9;73%;57%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;85;68;A shower and t-storm;72;61;N;9;90%;99%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;87;81;Morning showers;88;81;WSW;12;79%;92%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;70;53;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;ESE;7;75%;4%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;76;Showers around;83;78;WNW;6;87%;74%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;97;77;Sunny and very warm;94;67;SE;9;53%;44%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;88;70;Lots of sun, warm;90;71;ESE;11;60%;4%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;93;79;Hazy sun;95;79;SSE;5;63%;3%;8

Denver, United States;A shower and t-storm;70;44;Morning rain, windy;60;45;SE;13;71%;74%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;95;82;Cloudy, but very hot;99;82;W;6;65%;93%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;97;76;Showers around;90;75;ESE;7;67%;69%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;62;55;A touch of rain;61;53;NE;13;89%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;95;62;Sunny and hot;93;63;N;7;32%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;78;65;Mostly sunny;79;66;W;10;68%;3%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;92;76;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;N;9;84%;100%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;86;53;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;ESE;10;53%;10%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;7;74%;45%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;60;45;Increasing clouds;54;50;SE;4;58%;6%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy with t-storms;86;77;Overcast, t-storms;87;77;SW;9;81%;99%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;87;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;71;N;12;81%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;88;75;A couple of showers;88;74;ENE;12;57%;88%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;85;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;NNW;9;84%;65%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;76;Sunny and very warm;97;77;ENE;6;49%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;70;65;Breezy in the p.m.;77;62;NE;13;52%;44%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;92;74;A t-storm around;93;74;NNE;8;65%;88%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;100;86;Mostly sunny;96;85;NNW;8;61%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;49;41;Partly sunny, cool;64;42;NE;7;57%;8%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;59;Sunny and hot;93;67;N;4;15%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;80;Breezy in the p.m.;93;80;W;12;63%;8%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;68;A t-storm around;92;67;SSE;4;66%;44%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;107;83;Partly sunny, warm;106;83;SSW;6;27%;4%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, nice and warm;76;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;52;NE;5;53%;4%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;79;ENE;8;74%;95%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;92;75;Sun and clouds;91;74;N;8;59%;74%;8

Kolkata, India;Clearing and hot;96;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;82;SW;4;67%;73%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;94;77;NE;6;63%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;60;33;Mostly cloudy, warm;64;34;NE;7;39%;5%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;Couple of t-storms;83;77;SW;11;85%;100%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;59;Clouds and sunshine;66;59;SSE;9;82%;10%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;Low clouds breaking;75;60;NNW;7;72%;26%;3

London, United Kingdom;Couple of t-storms;75;61;Showers and t-storms;67;58;SE;7;88%;98%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;77;60;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;S;6;62%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;82;72;Partly sunny;82;71;SSW;9;72%;67%;12