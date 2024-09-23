Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 21, 2024
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;A morning shower;84;77;SW;11;84%;87%;6
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;100;87;Sunlit and very warm;102;87;NNE;9;44%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;82;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;65;WSW;9;55%;47%;5
Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;Humid with some sun;79;63;NNE;8;72%;44%;2
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny, nice and warm;74;55;High clouds and warm;73;60;SE;7;77%;93%;1
Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;51;37;An afternoon shower;50;42;NNE;6;73%;82%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;87;61;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;ESE;7;26%;1%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and nice;67;44;Breezy in the p.m.;71;52;SW;12;40%;11%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with hazy sun;92;76;Very hot;99;79;ENE;11;49%;1%;9
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;79;65;Mostly cloudy;80;60;N;10;39%;1%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;A few a.m. showers;65;48;Showers around;67;53;WNW;8;74%;70%;5
Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;101;78;Warm with hazy sun;107;79;NW;10;19%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;73;Increasing clouds;92;74;S;7;67%;44%;11
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;87;68;Low clouds;86;68;W;10;63%;55%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;90;80;Afternoon t-storms;91;78;WSW;9;70%;93%;4
Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;75;64;A t-storm around;77;63;WSW;8;73%;66%;5
Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;SW;6;44%;44%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Sunlit and nice;77;52;Sunny and nice;78;54;ESE;4;45%;0%;4
Berlin, Germany;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;Sunny, nice and warm;76;52;SSE;7;56%;2%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;70;47;Variable cloudiness;68;46;ESE;9;62%;32%;9
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;92;63;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;ENE;8;28%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and nice;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;ESE;7;57%;1%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, warm, nice;77;58;A bit of rain;72;58;S;5;79%;98%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;81;55;Becoming cloudy;79;55;NNE;5;51%;7%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Sunlit and pleasant;77;46;Sunny and nice;75;47;ESE;4;48%;0%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;77;65;A morning shower;77;55;SE;9;81%;74%;2
Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;68;Showers around;81;68;NE;6;72%;91%;11
Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;72;Downpours;77;69;NNE;10;75%;99%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;91;75;Mostly sunny;90;73;N;8;46%;4%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;Partly sunny;75;58;SE;10;54%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;68;A t-storm in spots;87;67;SSE;4;66%;48%;8
Chennai, India;A t-storm around;93;80;A thick cloud cover;91;78;SSW;9;73%;57%;4
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;85;68;A shower and t-storm;72;61;N;9;90%;99%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;87;81;Morning showers;88;81;WSW;12;79%;92%;11
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;70;53;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;ESE;7;75%;4%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;76;Showers around;83;78;WNW;6;87%;74%;4
Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;97;77;Sunny and very warm;94;67;SE;9;53%;44%;7
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;88;70;Lots of sun, warm;90;71;ESE;11;60%;4%;12
Delhi, India;Hazy sun;93;79;Hazy sun;95;79;SSE;5;63%;3%;8
Denver, United States;A shower and t-storm;70;44;Morning rain, windy;60;45;SE;13;71%;74%;2
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;95;82;Cloudy, but very hot;99;82;W;6;65%;93%;3
Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;97;76;Showers around;90;75;ESE;7;67%;69%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;62;55;A touch of rain;61;53;NE;13;89%;92%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;95;62;Sunny and hot;93;63;N;7;32%;0%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;78;65;Mostly sunny;79;66;W;10;68%;3%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;92;76;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;N;9;84%;100%;2
Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;86;53;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;ESE;10;53%;10%;12
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;7;74%;45%;8
Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;60;45;Increasing clouds;54;50;SE;4;58%;6%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy with t-storms;86;77;Overcast, t-storms;87;77;SW;9;81%;99%;4
Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;87;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;71;N;12;81%;100%;3
Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;88;75;A couple of showers;88;74;ENE;12;57%;88%;8
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;85;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;NNW;9;84%;65%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;76;Sunny and very warm;97;77;ENE;6;49%;4%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;70;65;Breezy in the p.m.;77;62;NE;13;52%;44%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;92;74;A t-storm around;93;74;NNE;8;65%;88%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;100;86;Mostly sunny;96;85;NNW;8;61%;1%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;49;41;Partly sunny, cool;64;42;NE;7;57%;8%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;59;Sunny and hot;93;67;N;4;15%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;80;Breezy in the p.m.;93;80;W;12;63%;8%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;68;A t-storm around;92;67;SSE;4;66%;44%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;107;83;Partly sunny, warm;106;83;SSW;6;27%;4%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, nice and warm;76;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;52;NE;5;53%;4%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;79;ENE;8;74%;95%;4
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;92;75;Sun and clouds;91;74;N;8;59%;74%;8
Kolkata, India;Clearing and hot;96;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;82;SW;4;67%;73%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;94;77;NE;6;63%;64%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;60;33;Mostly cloudy, warm;64;34;NE;7;39%;5%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;Couple of t-storms;83;77;SW;11;85%;100%;3
Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;59;Clouds and sunshine;66;59;SSE;9;82%;10%;10
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;Low clouds breaking;75;60;NNW;7;72%;26%;3
London, United Kingdom;Couple of t-storms;75;61;Showers and t-storms;67;58;SE;7;88%;98%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;77;60;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;S;6;62%;0%;6
Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;82;72;Partly sunny;82;71;SSW;9;72%;67%;12
Madrid, Spain;Clearing;71;57;A morning shower;74;55;WSW;6;63%;44%;5
Male, Maldives;Overcast and humid;90;82;Humid with t-storms;90;82;W;12;76%;100%;4
Manaus, Brazil;High clouds and hot;99;82;Hot with some sun;101;82;NNE;6;47%;2%;13
Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;84;78;Showers around;86;78;ENE;4;82%;88%;5
Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;65;54;Mostly cloudy;66;50;NNW;13;56%;36%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;77;53;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;NNE;6;56%;92%;11
Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;ENE;7;71%;65%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Sunshine, pleasant;74;47;Clouds rolling in;69;48;E;5;72%;12%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;Breezy in the p.m.;87;77;S;12;72%;70%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;63;A strong t-storm;77;58;SE;13;80%;95%;4
Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;72;56;Partly sunny;72;58;SE;5;62%;9%;4
Moscow, Russia;Clearing and warm;72;50;Sunny and cooler;58;38;N;9;45%;1%;3
Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;88;79;A little p.m. rain;89;80;NW;8;77%;85%;8
Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds breaking;80;60;Decreasing clouds;82;56;E;7;55%;30%;14
New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;79;62;Clearing and breezy;76;59;NE;15;57%;1%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;A little p.m. rain;87;65;A shower in the a.m.;84;65;WNW;10;61%;71%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;65;47;Mostly cloudy, warm;66;48;S;10;70%;10%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two, hot;91;80;Humid, a p.m. shower;86;71;N;9;71%;66%;3
Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;62;53;Low clouds;62;50;SSE;6;79%;28%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;76;52;Partly sunny;74;54;E;9;72%;31%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Occasional rain;85;79;A t-storm around;85;79;SE;13;80%;55%;8
Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;NW;8;82%;88%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Increasing clouds;96;75;Mostly sunny;96;76;ENE;8;61%;12%;12
Paris, France;Turning cloudy, warm;77;60;Cooler with showers;65;55;SSE;7;90%;98%;1
Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;Breezy in the p.m.;73;52;S;12;52%;0%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;87;78;Rain and a t-storm;87;78;SSW;8;81%;96%;3
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;SE;12;67%;55%;12
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray t-shower;95;75;High clouds, humid;94;76;SE;6;63%;50%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;Sunshine and nice;73;49;SSE;5;62%;5%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;68;52;Sunshine and warmer;76;52;ENE;7;68%;4%;5
Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;68;46;A shower or two;69;45;E;6;53%;85%;15
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;79;64;Partly sunny;77;59;NNE;6;75%;4%;6
Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;85;74;A little a.m. rain;83;75;ESE;12;73%;93%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;A brief a.m. shower;51;42;Mostly cloudy;52;40;ENE;6;76%;16%;1
Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;69;48;Clouds and sun;63;47;SE;5;65%;22%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid;84;70;Mostly sunny, humid;84;72;NNW;7;69%;8%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;100;84;Plenty of sun;103;85;ESE;7;18%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;Rather cloudy;80;62;S;7;65%;88%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;62;40;Becoming cloudy;54;42;W;8;57%;14%;2
San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;67;54;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;WSW;9;70%;0%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;63;SW;5;82%;90%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm or two;90;77;A t-storm around;90;77;SSE;7;72%;44%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;75;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;64;WSW;5;79%;93%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;85;53;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;NE;10;19%;2%;12
Santiago, Chile;A thick cloud cover;68;46;A shower in the p.m.;60;49;S;4;62%;97%;2
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;More clouds than sun;90;74;High clouds;90;75;SW;6;73%;6%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;74;56;Mainly cloudy;74;52;NNW;7;71%;4%;3
Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;69;52;An afternoon shower;70;59;S;5;66%;60%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Morning downpours;71;65;Sunshine and warmer;76;60;ENE;6;67%;4%;5
Shanghai, China;Cloudy and humid;79;72;Rain and drizzle;79;70;WNW;14;68%;66%;5
Singapore, Singapore;Hot, a p.m. shower;91;79;A stray t-storm, hot;94;81;E;7;61%;64%;4
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;70;44;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;SE;4;56%;3%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Increasing clouds;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;E;4;68%;66%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;62;47;Cloudy;60;52;S;6;69%;20%;1
Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;77;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;NW;8;37%;2%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;79;Cloudy, rain, humid;86;77;NNE;7;80%;98%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine, pleasant;63;45;Mostly cloudy;55;42;SE;5;59%;4%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;90;62;Sun and clouds, nice;83;60;N;4;36%;26%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;73;62;A couple of showers;76;59;NNW;5;64%;78%;2
Tehran, Iran;Hot, becoming breezy;91;70;Plenty of sunshine;91;73;ESE;7;20%;2%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;83;76;Breezy with sunshine;85;74;W;13;61%;8%;7
Tirana, Albania;An afternoon shower;84;56;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;ESE;5;55%;5%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Showers, heavy early;93;76;Humid, a p.m. shower;92;72;ENE;13;66%;95%;3
Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;73;63;Sunshine and humid;73;65;E;8;88%;27%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Humid;86;76;Humid;86;77;ESE;11;71%;33%;2
Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;87;73;Mostly cloudy;89;72;SSE;8;60%;69%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and milder;59;39;Some sun, pleasant;64;42;NE;9;51%;6%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;65;54;Rain and drizzle;63;56;E;5;81%;97%;1
Vienna, Austria;Sunny and nice;73;50;Sunny and nice;75;50;SSE;9;60%;2%;4
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;83;75;NW;5;87%;92%;2
Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;Becoming cloudy;68;50;ESE;4;73%;8%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;More sun than clouds;74;51;SE;5;58%;4%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;59;54;Rain and drizzle;63;54;NNW;22;71%;61%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;89;76;A shower and t-storm;87;76;S;7;86%;98%;2
Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;76;58;A t-storm around;74;59;NE;4;57%;79%;5
