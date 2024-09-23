Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 22, 2024
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;76;SW;12;86%;82%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;86;Sunny and very warm;105;86;NNW;8;38%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sunshine;77;63;Partly sunny;82;63;W;8;58%;26%;6
Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;Mostly cloudy;78;60;SW;10;67%;26%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;59;A couple of showers;67;54;S;10;88%;96%;2
Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;51;42;A couple of showers;50;42;N;6;83%;96%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Sunny and hot;94;65;ESE;10;25%;0%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;A little a.m. rain;60;37;WNW;12;53%;64%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;98;78;Very hot;101;77;NE;11;41%;0%;9
Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;82;60;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;S;8;41%;4%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;64;52;Partly sunny, breezy;64;54;W;12;70%;27%;5
Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with hazy sun;106;80;Hazy sun;103;76;NNW;9;22%;1%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;94;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSE;6;74%;85%;6
Bangalore, India;Low clouds;82;69;A shower and t-storm;82;69;W;10;78%;91%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;89;79;Afternoon t-storms;93;77;N;7;66%;96%;5
Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;74;62;A little a.m. rain;76;62;ESE;8;71%;68%;4
Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SSW;6;50%;44%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;79;54;Sunshine;82;61;SE;6;43%;2%;4
Berlin, Germany;Sunlit and pleasant;77;51;High clouds, warm;75;55;SSE;5;64%;30%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;70;49;Clouds and sun;70;46;ESE;8;60%;36%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;ENE;9;30%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunlit and pleasant;74;49;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;ESE;8;58%;21%;3
Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;72;58;Partly sunny;67;54;S;8;86%;44%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, pleasant;76;55;Sunny;82;54;NNE;4;48%;3%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;77;48;Some sun, pleasant;77;52;SE;5;48%;5%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and warm;77;55;Partly sunny, breezy;69;54;ESE;12;62%;25%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Humid;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;86;66;ENE;7;56%;27%;13
Busan, South Korea;Showers, heavy early;75;68;Partly sunny, windy;79;67;NE;14;59%;3%;5
Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;90;74;Nice with sunshine;89;73;N;8;43%;2%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;74;57;Partly sunny;79;55;NNW;7;52%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;88;69;A t-storm in spots;85;68;SSE;4;65%;46%;7
Chennai, India;Cloudy;91;79;Mostly cloudy;95;80;SW;10;71%;98%;4
Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;73;61;A stray shower;68;61;ENE;12;72%;88%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;88;81;Showers around;88;82;SW;12;78%;94%;12
Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;Partly sunny, nice;69;57;SSE;6;78%;51%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;84;78;A t-storm around;85;79;SW;6;84%;53%;7
Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;94;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;WNW;8;71%;52%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;91;71;Mostly sunny, warm;90;71;SE;11;58%;44%;11
Delhi, India;Hazy sun;95;80;Warm with hazy sun;97;80;SSW;6;60%;7%;8
Denver, United States;Morning rain, windy;60;46;Warmer;81;51;WNW;6;33%;2%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;98;83;A stray thunderstorm;92;82;SE;6;79%;66%;4
Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;98;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;E;7;67%;68%;12
Dublin, Ireland;A touch of rain;61;53;Remaining cloudy;61;48;NW;9;83%;33%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;95;64;Sunny and hot;94;65;NNE;5;35%;0%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;80;66;Sunshine, pleasant;79;65;W;12;67%;1%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;83;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;NNE;7;65%;69%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;81;53;Sunshine and nice;81;49;E;8;48%;4%;12
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm or two;89;76;ESE;9;76%;73%;8
Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;53;49;Mostly cloudy;60;57;SSE;9;70%;35%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;82;77;A couple of t-storms;89;76;SW;9;78%;84%;5
Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;72;Showers around;77;71;NNW;10;79%;97%;2
Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;88;73;An afternoon shower;88;76;ENE;11;56%;65%;9
Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;A couple of t-storms;89;72;NNW;8;79%;96%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;Sunny and hot;98;77;NNE;6;49%;2%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;72;63;Rain and drizzle;77;60;ENE;8;58%;62%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;74;ENE;9;71%;94%;7
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;98;84;Remaining very warm;97;84;N;14;56%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, cool;63;42;Partly sunny;68;46;N;8;54%;4%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;104;62;Sunny and not as hot;93;66;N;4;14%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;90;80;Breezy in the p.m.;93;81;W;13;64%;9%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm and humid;88;69;A shower and t-storm;92;68;S;4;70%;75%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;82;Sunshine and warm;106;83;S;6;27%;2%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;78;51;Partly sunny, warm;75;53;ESE;5;49%;2%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;85;79;A t-storm or two;86;78;SE;10;78%;97%;3
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;91;75;Decreasing clouds;87;75;SW;7;66%;82%;8
Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;84;A couple of t-storms;92;81;SSW;4;78%;92%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;94;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;77;ENE;6;69%;85%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, pleasant;63;34;Mostly sunny;65;34;NE;7;36%;27%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;SSW;10;79%;70%;8
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;66;58;Clouds and sun;66;59;SSE;10;84%;11%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;74;60;Rather cloudy;74;60;NNW;9;63%;20%;5
London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with t-storms;68;59;A few showers;66;55;SW;8;87%;84%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;80;61;Sunny and warm;88;63;S;6;51%;0%;6
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;71;Clouds and sun;81;72;SW;9;76%;44%;7
Madrid, Spain;An afternoon shower;76;56;Lots of sun, nice;77;53;WSW;5;50%;3%;5
Male, Maldives;Humid with t-storms;89;82;A t-storm in spots;90;83;W;10;75%;91%;6
Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;99;82;Very hot;101;81;ENE;6;47%;7%;8
Manila, Philippines;Downpours;85;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;ENE;5;76%;59%;8
Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;69;51;Becoming cloudy;66;51;ENE;12;60%;24%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;A few showers;76;54;A shower in the p.m.;75;59;N;6;57%;95%;11
Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;E;8;70%;76%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;70;48;Clouds and sun;70;50;SE;8;67%;14%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;87;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;76;S;12;69%;39%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;A strong t-storm;81;57;A shower or two;62;56;ESE;13;84%;85%;5
Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;72;58;Partly sunny;69;55;SE;7;62%;35%;3
Moscow, Russia;Sunny and cooler;58;39;Sunshine and nice;60;41;SE;4;44%;4%;3
Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;88;80;A little a.m. rain;88;79;WNW;8;80%;90%;4
Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;56;Clouds and sun, nice;81;56;E;8;48%;16%;11
New York, United States;Breezy;77;60;Clouds and sun, nice;72;60;ENE;8;60%;39%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;83;65;A p.m. shower or two;84;64;NW;6;57%;59%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;66;50;A shower in the p.m.;59;40;WSW;15;60%;65%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief showers;83;70;Mostly sunny;84;69;NNE;11;55%;3%;6
Oslo, Norway;Low clouds may break;60;50;A morning shower;62;53;SSE;7;85%;86%;2
Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;Showers around;68;53;E;7;79%;76%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;79;A morning shower;85;79;SE;12;79%;79%;10
Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;85;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;78;SSW;8;85%;73%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;95;76;Mostly sunny;95;76;ENE;8;65%;11%;12
Paris, France;Cloudy with showers;68;57;A few showers;67;57;SW;9;81%;100%;3
Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;50;Windy in the p.m.;71;51;S;15;59%;26%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;85;78;A t-storm or two;89;78;SW;10;77%;93%;5
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;94;76;Partly sunny;92;77;SE;12;66%;40%;12
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;94;76;A t-storm or two;93;77;E;5;66%;75%;4
Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;Nice with some sun;72;52;SE;3;64%;30%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;53;Mostly sunny;77;53;NE;4;63%;2%;5
Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;69;45;Mostly sunny;71;46;E;7;45%;44%;15
Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;79;61;Clouds and sun;76;58;N;7;74%;2%;6
Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;85;75;Showers around;84;76;SE;12;71%;75%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;52;39;Partly sunny;51;39;SSE;6;77%;12%;2
Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;63;50;Partly sunny;71;53;SSE;7;74%;13%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid;84;71;Sunny and very warm;87;72;E;8;62%;1%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;100;81;Sunny and very warm;103;80;E;7;18%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;77;62;A stray thunderstorm;78;64;SSE;8;74%;66%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;55;43;Cloudy;58;44;SSE;7;58%;18%;1
San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;74;52;Sunshine and warm;82;55;SW;8;58%;0%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;64;WSW;7;83%;91%;4
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;90;78;Turning cloudy;90;78;SSE;6;73%;44%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;63;Cloudy with t-storms;74;64;WNW;6;80%;99%;4
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;Some sun;82;53;ENE;10;22%;2%;12
Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;60;50;Rain and drizzle;64;44;SW;6;68%;74%;2
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;90;75;Some brightening;89;76;SSW;7;76%;55%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;76;53;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;NNW;8;62%;26%;5
Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;70;60;More clouds than sun;73;58;N;6;74%;13%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;SE;6;56%;0%;5
Shanghai, China;Cloudy;79;68;Rain and drizzle;82;73;ESE;11;70%;80%;7
Singapore, Singapore;High clouds and hot;92;81;A t-storm or two;93;79;ENE;8;64%;77%;7
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;Sunlit and nice;75;48;SE;3;54%;0%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm in spots;91;78;ESE;4;68%;55%;8
Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;60;51;Partial sunshine;66;54;S;6;74%;20%;2
Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;78;56;Sunny and warm;81;59;SSW;9;35%;1%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid with rain;84;77;Humid with showers;82;76;ENE;7;84%;96%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler with some sun;55;41;Cloudy;61;51;SSE;8;74%;32%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;84;61;Partly sunny, warm;87;60;NNE;5;33%;1%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;71;61;Afternoon showers;78;61;NNW;5;67%;92%;3
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;93;73;Sunny and hot;94;75;SE;7;18%;0%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;81;73;Mostly sunny;84;73;NW;11;58%;27%;7
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;Sun and clouds;83;60;ESE;5;61%;91%;5
Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;87;72;Clearing, less humid;81;66;ENE;10;71%;30%;5
Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and humid;72;65;Humid with rain;72;63;ESE;7;91%;98%;2
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;NNW;9;71%;71%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm;90;74;A couple of showers;81;69;WSW;7;72%;85%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun, pleasant;66;42;Turning cloudy;62;40;NW;7;54%;77%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;62;56;Variable cloudiness;64;56;ENE;5;93%;43%;1
Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;76;50;Turning sunny;73;55;SSE;7;65%;31%;4
Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;A couple of showers;80;73;ESE;5;89%;100%;2
Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;69;50;Clouds and sun;71;53;SE;7;66%;11%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;75;51;High clouds and warm;75;51;S;6;59%;5%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;61;53;Windy;62;52;NNE;19;68%;18%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;83;76;Cloudy with t-storms;83;75;SE;6;91%;100%;2
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;76;53;A t-storm around;72;54;NNE;3;66%;64%;5
