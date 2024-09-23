Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 22, 2024

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;76;SW;12;86%;82%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;86;Sunny and very warm;105;86;NNW;8;38%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sunshine;77;63;Partly sunny;82;63;W;8;58%;26%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;Mostly cloudy;78;60;SW;10;67%;26%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;59;A couple of showers;67;54;S;10;88%;96%;2

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;51;42;A couple of showers;50;42;N;6;83%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Sunny and hot;94;65;ESE;10;25%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;A little a.m. rain;60;37;WNW;12;53%;64%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;98;78;Very hot;101;77;NE;11;41%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;82;60;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;S;8;41%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;64;52;Partly sunny, breezy;64;54;W;12;70%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with hazy sun;106;80;Hazy sun;103;76;NNW;9;22%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;94;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSE;6;74%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Low clouds;82;69;A shower and t-storm;82;69;W;10;78%;91%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;89;79;Afternoon t-storms;93;77;N;7;66%;96%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;74;62;A little a.m. rain;76;62;ESE;8;71%;68%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SSW;6;50%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;79;54;Sunshine;82;61;SE;6;43%;2%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunlit and pleasant;77;51;High clouds, warm;75;55;SSE;5;64%;30%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;70;49;Clouds and sun;70;46;ESE;8;60%;36%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;ENE;9;30%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunlit and pleasant;74;49;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;ESE;8;58%;21%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;72;58;Partly sunny;67;54;S;8;86%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, pleasant;76;55;Sunny;82;54;NNE;4;48%;3%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;77;48;Some sun, pleasant;77;52;SE;5;48%;5%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and warm;77;55;Partly sunny, breezy;69;54;ESE;12;62%;25%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Humid;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;86;66;ENE;7;56%;27%;13

Busan, South Korea;Showers, heavy early;75;68;Partly sunny, windy;79;67;NE;14;59%;3%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;90;74;Nice with sunshine;89;73;N;8;43%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;74;57;Partly sunny;79;55;NNW;7;52%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;88;69;A t-storm in spots;85;68;SSE;4;65%;46%;7

Chennai, India;Cloudy;91;79;Mostly cloudy;95;80;SW;10;71%;98%;4

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;73;61;A stray shower;68;61;ENE;12;72%;88%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;88;81;Showers around;88;82;SW;12;78%;94%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;Partly sunny, nice;69;57;SSE;6;78%;51%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;84;78;A t-storm around;85;79;SW;6;84%;53%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;94;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;WNW;8;71%;52%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;91;71;Mostly sunny, warm;90;71;SE;11;58%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;95;80;Warm with hazy sun;97;80;SSW;6;60%;7%;8

Denver, United States;Morning rain, windy;60;46;Warmer;81;51;WNW;6;33%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;98;83;A stray thunderstorm;92;82;SE;6;79%;66%;4

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;98;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;E;7;67%;68%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of rain;61;53;Remaining cloudy;61;48;NW;9;83%;33%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;95;64;Sunny and hot;94;65;NNE;5;35%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;80;66;Sunshine, pleasant;79;65;W;12;67%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;83;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;NNE;7;65%;69%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;81;53;Sunshine and nice;81;49;E;8;48%;4%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm or two;89;76;ESE;9;76%;73%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;53;49;Mostly cloudy;60;57;SSE;9;70%;35%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;82;77;A couple of t-storms;89;76;SW;9;78%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;72;Showers around;77;71;NNW;10;79%;97%;2

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;88;73;An afternoon shower;88;76;ENE;11;56%;65%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;A couple of t-storms;89;72;NNW;8;79%;96%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;Sunny and hot;98;77;NNE;6;49%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;72;63;Rain and drizzle;77;60;ENE;8;58%;62%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;74;ENE;9;71%;94%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;98;84;Remaining very warm;97;84;N;14;56%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, cool;63;42;Partly sunny;68;46;N;8;54%;4%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;104;62;Sunny and not as hot;93;66;N;4;14%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;90;80;Breezy in the p.m.;93;81;W;13;64%;9%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm and humid;88;69;A shower and t-storm;92;68;S;4;70%;75%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;82;Sunshine and warm;106;83;S;6;27%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;78;51;Partly sunny, warm;75;53;ESE;5;49%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;85;79;A t-storm or two;86;78;SE;10;78%;97%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;91;75;Decreasing clouds;87;75;SW;7;66%;82%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;84;A couple of t-storms;92;81;SSW;4;78%;92%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;94;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;77;ENE;6;69%;85%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, pleasant;63;34;Mostly sunny;65;34;NE;7;36%;27%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;SSW;10;79%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;66;58;Clouds and sun;66;59;SSE;10;84%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;74;60;Rather cloudy;74;60;NNW;9;63%;20%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with t-storms;68;59;A few showers;66;55;SW;8;87%;84%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;80;61;Sunny and warm;88;63;S;6;51%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;71;Clouds and sun;81;72;SW;9;76%;44%;7