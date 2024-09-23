Sections
WireSeptember 20, 2024

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 20, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;75;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;SW;10;81%;70%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;99;85;Plenty of sunshine;101;85;NNE;7;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;86;66;A t-storm around;85;65;WNW;8;53%;48%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;79;69;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;SSW;8;65%;72%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;Mostly sunny;74;55;ENE;8;72%;6%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;55;39;Plenty of sun;51;38;E;5;66%;3%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;85;63;NE;6;29%;4%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;62;45;Sunny and pleasant;68;45;SSW;8;46%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;83;69;Hazy sun, hot, humid;92;77;ENE;10;62%;3%;9

Athens, Greece;Rain and drizzle;80;67;Mostly sunny;79;65;N;10;52%;12%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;63;52;Showers around;64;49;WNW;10;72%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;99;72;Hazy sun;101;77;E;6;25%;3%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;87;74;A t-storm around;88;74;SSW;7;75%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;87;68;Partly sunny;87;69;W;9;60%;36%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;92;79;A shower and t-storm;90;81;SW;7;70%;89%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Downpours;72;65;An afternoon shower;76;64;ENE;10;67%;96%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;68;54;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;NNW;9;53%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;74;55;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;E;6;44%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;ESE;8;50%;1%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds, nice;70;48;Partly sunny;69;46;ESE;9;62%;41%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;Mostly sunny and hot;91;62;E;9;30%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;E;6;54%;2%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, pleasant;73;54;Sunlit and pleasant;76;58;ESE;5;73%;65%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer;77;51;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;NNE;7;40%;7%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Sunlit and pleasant;76;46;ENE;6;46%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;76;56;Breezy in the a.m.;77;67;NNE;13;59%;6%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;91;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;NNE;8;64%;82%;13

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;82;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;79;71;NW;11;92%;100%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;103;78;Not as hot;92;75;N;8;46%;4%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy and warmer;71;48;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;SE;9;51%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;68;SSE;5;66%;48%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;100;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;S;9;70%;88%;4

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;85;68;Partly sunny, warm;85;70;SE;5;54%;71%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few a.m. showers;87;80;Showers;87;80;WSW;12;79%;100%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;Turning sunny, nice;70;54;E;5;79%;2%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;86;79;Showers around;85;77;N;8;79%;80%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;99;78;Sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;9;51%;9%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;69;An afternoon shower;88;69;SE;10;62%;48%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;91;77;Hazy sun;92;78;ENE;5;73%;10%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;90;53;A shower and t-storm;69;41;NNE;9;42%;100%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;101;84;Very hot;100;84;S;6;61%;85%;9

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;98;75;A t-storm around;91;76;E;7;65%;54%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;61;54;Showers around;62;54;NE;13;84%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;91;63;Sunshine and hot;96;66;NNE;5;33%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;75;66;Decreasing clouds;78;65;WSW;7;74%;14%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Humid, p.m. t-storms;90;76;Downpours;88;77;NNE;7;88%;98%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;90;57;Breezy in the a.m.;86;53;SE;11;40%;34%;12

Havana, Cuba;A couple of t-storms;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;E;7;74%;77%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and beautiful;68;53;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;N;10;74%;4%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;87;78;Breezy with t-storms;86;78;SW;11;84%;98%;4

Hong Kong, China;Humid, a p.m. shower;89;79;A t-storm in spots;86;79;ENE;7;84%;98%;2

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;88;76;A few showers;88;75;NE;13;56%;91%;8

Hyderabad, India;Thickening clouds;94;73;A t-storm in spots;86;72;NNW;9;81%;69%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;106;76;Sunny and very warm;96;76;ENE;6;48%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in places;72;64;Cloudy with a shower;74;63;NNE;12;66%;64%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking, hot;93;76;Sunshine;95;77;NE;8;59%;35%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;100;86;Sunshine and warm;96;86;S;8;62%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Afternoon showers;64;42;Rain and drizzle;47;41;E;12;83%;97%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;59;Sunny and not as hot;90;67;NNE;4;17%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;91;80;Breezy in the p.m.;93;80;W;12;64%;3%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;68;Humid, p.m. t-storms;88;65;S;4;69%;82%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;105;83;Warm with sunshine;107;83;SSE;7;26%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, nice and warm;77;53;Sunny and nice;74;54;NW;5;54%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;91;80;A t-storm around;91;80;NE;11;69%;64%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;89;74;Sun and some clouds;93;75;W;8;57%;44%;13

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;99;83;Partly sunny and hot;100;83;SSE;5;67%;92%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;76;A morning shower;90;77;NNW;5;71%;54%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;63;36;An afternoon shower;62;33;NE;8;47%;66%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;A t-storm in spots;85;78;WSW;10;81%;88%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;58;Partial sunshine;66;59;S;7;82%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;74;63;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;NW;7;77%;9%;5

London, United Kingdom;Warm with clearing;73;58;A couple of showers;74;60;ENE;7;73%;99%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;75;61;Sunshine;76;61;SW;6;66%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;82;71;Clearing;82;72;SW;9;72%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;74;60;A t-storm around;75;57;SW;7;69%;46%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;87;82;Couple of t-storms;90;82;W;13;75%;97%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;99;83;High clouds and hot;100;82;NE;7;47%;1%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A shower or two;83;77;SE;6;85%;85%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy, p.m. showers;63;50;Mainly cloudy;62;52;NW;13;62%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of showers;78;55;Partly sunny;77;53;N;6;57%;79%;11

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm around;88;78;NE;7;72%;49%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;NNW;6;60%;3%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;87;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;S;11;70%;67%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;Windy and very warm;83;64;NNE;15;53%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;78;61;Clouds and sun;73;56;NE;6;67%;19%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;71;56;Clearing and warm;72;48;WNW;11;58%;12%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower;88;79;A stray shower;89;80;WNW;7;73%;70%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;60;Clouds and sun, nice;81;61;E;8;59%;39%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny;81;64;Partly sunny, breezy;79;62;ENE;15;60%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;89;67;A shower in the a.m.;86;66;NNW;8;57%;72%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;69;44;Sun and clouds;65;46;WSW;7;76%;30%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Very warm and humid;92;81;Hot and humid;92;80;SSW;12;61%;61%;2

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;69;52;Low clouds;64;53;ESE;5;78%;18%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and very warm;80;58;Showers around;77;53;ENE;9;73%;65%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;85;79;Occasional rain;85;79;ESE;16;82%;92%;9

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;79;SSW;8;81%;76%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;95;76;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;ENE;8;61%;8%;12

Paris, France;A shower or two;74;57;Clouding up, warm;75;60;ESE;8;70%;89%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;72;50;Breezy in the p.m.;70;51;SSE;12;51%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;88;79;Thunderstorms;89;79;SW;11;80%;99%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;95;77;A t-storm around;90;78;SE;10;71%;54%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;95;75;A stray t-shower;94;75;SE;6;64%;51%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, pleasant;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;ESE;7;56%;3%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;87;60;Rain and drizzle;63;55;N;10;86%;61%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;An afternoon shower;70;46;ESE;6;48%;74%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;76;63;Partly sunny;77;62;NNE;6;75%;14%;6

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;72;Nice with some sun;83;75;SSE;13;71%;65%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A morning shower;52;46;Cloudy;52;43;NNW;5;77%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;67;53;Partly sunny, nice;68;48;N;6;80%;27%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;87;70;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;NW;8;71%;35%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;98;85;Hazy and very warm;104;87;SE;9;19%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;N;6;63%;28%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;68;52;Decreasing clouds;61;40;NNW;11;65%;6%;1

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;64;56;Partly sunny;67;54;WSW;10;77%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;77;63;Rain and a t-storm;76;64;S;6;86%;100%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;89;78;Mostly sunny;90;78;SE;8;74%;34%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;74;64;Couple of t-storms;75;63;E;6;77%;99%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;85;53;Sunny and nice;82;53;NE;10;18%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;68;47;Some brightening;70;46;SW;5;61%;26%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Decreasing clouds;90;75;Sun and some clouds;90;74;NNW;7;76%;5%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;75;56;Rain and drizzle;75;56;NNW;6;74%;62%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;50;Inc. clouds;68;53;NNE;6;64%;10%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Downpours;87;64;Morning downpours;67;65;NNW;8;88%;99%;1

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;82;77;Cloudy and humid;82;72;N;13;86%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Hot, a p.m. shower;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SW;7;69%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;64;47;Partly sunny;69;44;SE;5;54%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm around;92;77;A t-storm around;92;77;ENE;4;68%;51%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and nice;70;51;Low clouds;63;46;NE;7;71%;25%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;WNW;9;35%;0%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;E;7;70%;98%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and nice;68;54;Sunshine;62;45;NNE;8;75%;6%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;Sunny and very warm;87;61;NNE;4;33%;3%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;67;57;Mostly cloudy;72;61;S;5;69%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;87;68;Sunshine and nice;89;69;WSW;8;24%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;86;77;Mostly sunny;85;76;W;11;61%;28%;7

Tirana, Albania;Clearing;80;56;Sunny and nice;84;56;ESE;5;57%;5%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Hot and humid;93;81;Downpours;90;77;ENE;14;71%;92%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and humid;74;65;Humid with a shower;73;62;NE;7;87%;59%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Not as hot;85;74;Humid;85;75;ESE;12;70%;44%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;81;67;High clouds;84;73;SE;8;62%;32%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some morning snow;47;32;Mostly sunny, warmer;58;38;ESE;7;51%;6%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;64;51;Cloudy;64;55;E;4;72%;77%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;70;48;Sunny and nice;72;49;SSE;7;61%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Afternoon t-storms;81;74;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;NNE;6;82%;85%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny, nice and warm;74;48;Partly sunny;69;48;NNW;6;71%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun;75;48;Sunny, nice and warm;74;51;E;5;59%;5%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;61;51;Breezy in the p.m.;60;54;NNW;11;59%;8%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;92;77;Rain and a t-storm;85;77;ESE;5;86%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;73;53;A stray a.m. t-storm;69;55;NE;3;66%;95%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

