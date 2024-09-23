Sections
WireSeptember 26, 2024

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 26, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 26, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;SW;11;83%;66%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;104;86;Mostly sunny, humid;100;85;N;7;60%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;95;66;Sunny and hot;95;62;NW;8;30%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;83;66;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;W;11;61%;21%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;66;52;A little p.m. rain;57;48;NNW;22;86%;90%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;53;44;Low clouds breaking;50;37;NE;5;80%;14%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;Sunny and nice;76;54;E;6;36%;3%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Chilly with some sun;49;32;Mostly cloudy;49;42;WSW;9;52%;40%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy;70;60;Decreasing clouds;78;57;SE;9;62%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;85;65;Sunny and beautiful;85;65;SSW;7;49%;1%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;65;58;Morning rain;62;48;SSW;16;79%;78%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and very hot;106;75;Breezy and very warm;104;74;WNW;14;18%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;93;75;Rain and a t-storm;88;75;S;5;83%;93%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;83;68;Some brightening;86;69;W;11;62%;31%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;S;5;69%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy and humid;83;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;57;WNW;14;43%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;Cloudy;75;61;SE;5;75%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;85;64;Sunny and very warm;89;65;SSE;7;45%;4%;4

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;68;58;Breezy;67;51;SSW;15;63%;30%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;68;49;A little p.m. rain;68;49;SE;6;65%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and hot;93;63;Mostly sunny and hot;95;65;NE;5;26%;1%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;76;62;An afternoon shower;67;55;NW;5;76%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;66;50;A little p.m. rain;58;46;NW;16;80%;93%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;86;60;Sunny and hot;92;59;SE;4;47%;2%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy this morning;77;63;Partly sunny;76;58;SSW;4;68%;28%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;68;53;Brilliant sunshine;69;55;NNE;9;65%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;90;68;Clouds and sun, nice;89;68;NNE;8;48%;2%;9

Busan, South Korea;Very warm and humid;84;68;Clearing and humid;83;71;NNE;6;69%;27%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;92;74;Mostly sunny;93;74;N;8;43%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;54;Partly sunny;66;50;N;9;72%;5%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;69;SE;4;69%;78%;6

Chennai, India;A morning shower;90;83;High clouds;92;83;SSE;9;75%;47%;5

Chicago, United States;Nice with sunshine;74;65;Windy;72;61;NE;19;68%;48%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;Showers around;88;81;SW;10;79%;86%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain;60;54;A little a.m. rain;58;48;W;16;88%;69%;2

Dakar, Senegal;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;78;Clearing;86;81;NW;6;82%;25%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;Breezy in the a.m.;87;67;N;11;46%;1%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;87;68;Sunshine and warm;90;69;ESE;10;55%;3%;12

Delhi, India;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;A t-storm or two;87;76;ESE;8;77%;90%;2

Denver, United States;Hot;92;57;Partly sunny;85;55;SSE;6;29%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;83;77;A shower and t-storm;89;81;SSE;10;80%;100%;2

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;99;73;Showers around;91;73;ESE;7;57%;60%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Showers, some heavy;55;44;A morning shower;54;40;WNW;16;70%;54%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;84;62;Mainly cloudy;74;56;NE;6;56%;68%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;79;70;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;W;11;66%;5%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clearing;91;76;A stray t-storm, hot;92;79;SSE;7;73%;64%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;92;58;Mostly sunny and hot;95;61;ENE;7;18%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Couple of t-storms;86;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;SSE;10;84%;85%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Morning showers;61;57;Showers around;62;50;SSW;19;93%;96%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;91;77;Heavy p.m. showers;92;78;ESE;4;71%;87%;10

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;90;77;Some sun, hot, humid;91;76;SSW;7;72%;44%;9

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;88;75;Showers around;88;75;ENE;11;57%;84%;9

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;73;Humid;89;73;WSW;13;75%;43%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;A t-storm or two;84;69;NE;7;67%;97%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;76;64;Sunny and very warm;82;67;ENE;9;65%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;73;A t-storm or two;91;74;ESE;8;72%;86%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;106;85;Sunny and very warm;96;86;NNE;8;69%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;85;53;Mostly sunny;85;55;SE;10;17%;1%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and hot;95;58;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;58;NNW;6;33%;26%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Humid;94;81;W;13;65%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with t-storms;75;65;Couple of t-storms;70;63;ESE;4;91%;99%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;105;83;Sunny and very warm;104;82;SSW;9;27%;3%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;76;63;Breezy in the a.m.;81;64;SSW;12;62%;24%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;Afternoon showers;91;81;NNE;11;72%;92%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;93;74;Low clouds;92;75;W;8;59%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;84;76;A shower and t-storm;87;78;SSE;8;89%;97%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;NNE;6;72%;88%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;59;36;A little p.m. rain;60;36;E;7;59%;81%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;SW;11;81%;69%;4

Lima, Peru;A thick cloud cover;66;58;Partial sunshine;66;59;S;9;83%;14%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Humid;75;62;Partly sunny;71;56;N;9;66%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;65;50;Showers around;56;43;NW;13;80%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;79;58;Partly sunny;78;60;SW;6;65%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;82;73;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;WSW;8;69%;39%;11

Madrid, Spain;Strong winds;74;54;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;NNW;10;52%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;High clouds, humid;90;82;NW;9;76%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;95;79;Mostly sunny;96;79;N;5;59%;59%;13

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;NNW;7;81%;69%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;59;42;Sunny;61;45;NE;8;58%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of rain;65;56;Cloudy with showers;64;54;ENE;6;78%;100%;3

Miami, United States;Some wind and rain;90;82;A shower and t-storm;89;82;S;14;79%;96%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;68;58;A little p.m. rain;67;55;SSW;12;78%;79%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;86;76;Partly sunny, breezy;87;77;S;13;66%;51%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, windy;68;52;Nice with sunshine;71;52;NNE;6;69%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Warmer, morning rain;71;55;Partly sunny;70;56;E;4;69%;11%;4

Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;73;57;Cloudy, windy, warm;69;58;S;17;55%;93%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;82;79;Humid with showers;85;79;SW;8;88%;99%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning out cloudy;82;59;Clouds and sun;84;59;ENE;7;53%;34%;14

New York, United States;A couple of showers;76;69;Mostly cloudy;74;67;ENE;7;77%;44%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;93;65;Sunny and hot;96;64;W;7;35%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bit of rain, snow;42;32;An afternoon shower;41;29;N;8;88%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;76;Very warm and humid;90;75;N;8;65%;14%;6

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;58;43;Mostly cloudy;57;41;NNW;9;62%;48%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer, morning rain;73;52;Partly sunny;73;52;NE;6;70%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;83;79;An afternoon shower;84;79;ESE;16;81%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;NW;5;80%;76%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;96;76;Mostly sunny;96;77;NE;7;65%;17%;12

Paris, France;A couple of showers;67;53;A couple of showers;62;46;N;14;75%;88%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;56;Cooler, a.m. showers;63;50;SSW;16;75%;84%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A couple of t-storms;89;77;S;6;75%;88%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;95;76;A t-storm around;90;77;SE;9;72%;64%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;96;75;A t-storm around;96;75;ESE;6;62%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers;68;57;Showers around;67;51;SW;12;62%;69%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;79;58;Partly sunny;78;55;N;5;73%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;47;Afternoon showers;69;50;N;6;61%;93%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Humid with clearing;79;64;Some sun, pleasant;78;60;NNE;7;79%;9%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;74;A morning shower;84;76;ESE;10;72%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;44;36;Rain and drizzle;47;39;ESE;5;73%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;71;59;Clearing;66;54;SSW;12;84%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;95;73;Not as hot;82;68;SW;11;68%;79%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;98;80;Warm with hazy sun;103;81;NE;10;18%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;80;68;Mostly sunny, humid;84;68;S;11;69%;64%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;67;56;Rain and drizzle;64;54;SW;13;88%;90%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;68;53;Nice with sunshine;77;55;SW;8;68%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;79;66;Rain and a t-storm;75;63;ENE;5;85%;99%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;SE;11;79%;66%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray a.m. t-storm;76;66;A t-storm in spots;76;64;WNW;5;76%;98%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;84;55;Turning out cloudy;83;54;ENE;10;21%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Warmer;81;50;Mostly cloudy;77;53;SW;4;41%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of t-storms;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;N;7;81%;76%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;72;56;A morning shower;68;45;NNW;10;71%;55%;5

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;67;57;Mostly cloudy;65;51;NNE;6;74%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;82;62;Turning sunny, nice;79;62;ENE;4;71%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;84;73;Rain and drizzle;82;72;ENE;9;70%;66%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;78;E;6;61%;70%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;81;54;Sunny and very warm;84;55;SE;3;54%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A.M. showers, clouds;85;79;Brief a.m. showers;89;80;E;9;76%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;62;53;Rain and drizzle;56;43;WNW;9;95%;93%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, breezy, cooler;62;55;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;57;ESE;16;75%;29%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;88;76;A couple of showers;87;76;E;8;82%;91%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;61;56;Afternoon rain;62;51;SSW;14;91%;87%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;82;55;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;ESE;5;47%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Showers, not as warm;70;60;Mostly cloudy;69;59;NNW;5;73%;38%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;87;64;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;SSE;7;36%;82%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot with sunshine;91;76;Sunny and humid;87;75;N;9;64%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;85;59;Sunny and very warm;86;59;E;4;62%;4%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Humid and warmer;84;73;Rain and a t-storm;80;73;NE;10;85%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;74;57;Sunny and pleasant;69;62;ENE;11;79%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;89;75;Plenty of sunshine;91;76;ESE;7;52%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;Sunny and hot;92;73;NW;7;54%;6%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;66;44;Cooler;55;40;SE;8;71%;93%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;59;53;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNE;5;73%;25%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;77;61;Not as warm;67;56;W;5;74%;78%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;A little a.m. rain;93;75;ENE;5;69%;80%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;69;58;A little a.m. rain;68;54;SSW;14;84%;61%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;67;60;Cloudy and warm;72;56;SW;11;63%;17%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;65;50;A little a.m. rain;53;43;NNE;13;71%;55%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers;87;76;A couple of showers;91;77;SW;7;76%;96%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;78;55;Clearing;70;52;NNE;5;53%;14%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

