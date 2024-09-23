Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 19, 2024
City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;76;A little a.m. rain;84;76;SW;10;84%;68%;11
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;87;Plenty of sunshine;100;83;N;7;43%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Breezy;87;68;Increasing clouds;87;67;W;11;53%;31%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Breezy;77;62;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;E;12;68%;10%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny;74;58;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;E;12;70%;3%;3
Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;54;43;Cloudy;53;37;ENE;6;77%;29%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;81;64;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;E;10;30%;4%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;64;44;Mainly cloudy;58;43;W;7;57%;28%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;97;72;Thunderstorms;81;68;ESE;10;69%;90%;4
Athens, Greece;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;Rain and drizzle;79;67;NNE;7;52%;66%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;64;56;A little p.m. rain;61;52;W;15;86%;86%;1
Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;99;72;Hazy sunshine;99;75;N;7;24%;2%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;74;Couple of t-storms;88;75;SSW;8;80%;91%;4
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;Mostly sunny;88;67;W;9;56%;8%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;92;78;Cloudy with t-storms;93;78;W;7;68%;99%;4
Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;74;63;Downpours;73;63;ENE;8;74%;99%;2
Beijing, China;Very warm and humid;86;61;Rain and drizzle;63;55;NNE;9;89%;85%;1
Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;76;59;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;E;10;55%;25%;3
Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;76;54;Sunny, nice and warm;75;50;E;11;46%;0%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;72;46;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;SE;9;58%;44%;11
Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;89;63;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;E;10;32%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;Sunshine and nice;73;49;ENE;7;56%;13%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;75;54;Sunshine, pleasant;72;53;ESE;7;74%;8%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;67;56;Clouds and sun;78;51;NE;11;36%;4%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;Sunny and nice;75;51;NE;7;51%;15%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;72;53;Sunny and less humid;76;59;ENE;6;51%;0%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;91;69;Becoming cloudy;88;70;ENE;7;53%;67%;13
Busan, South Korea;Hot and humid;94;77;Rain and a t-storm;84;72;W;7;84%;100%;1
Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and very warm;97;83;Sunny and very hot;101;76;NNE;9;31%;2%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;59;51;Sunny and milder;66;48;SE;20;56%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;87;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;68;S;5;67%;54%;6
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;93;82;Clouds and sun, warm;98;81;SSW;7;61%;55%;11
Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;85;69;A stray thunderstorm;82;68;SSE;7;65%;45%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few a.m. showers;88;80;A couple of showers;88;80;SW;11;79%;99%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;68;53;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;E;6;78%;0%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;Partly sunny;85;79;NNW;8;79%;79%;11
Dallas, United States;Hot with sunshine;98;78;Sunny and hot;100;78;S;7;52%;5%;7
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;85;70;A morning shower;86;69;SE;9;68%;61%;9
Delhi, India;An afternoon shower;86;78;Hazy sun;92;79;SSW;4;72%;14%;7
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;86;53;Partly sunny, warm;89;54;W;7;22%;7%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;99;84;A stray t-storm, hot;98;81;W;6;66%;68%;9
Dili, East Timor;A stray t-shower;93;75;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;E;8;65%;63%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;65;51;Increasing clouds;62;55;NE;11;83%;28%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;89;60;Sunny and very warm;89;61;NE;6;34%;1%;6
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;An afternoon shower;75;68;Clouds;75;67;E;9;83%;73%;2
Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;96;78;Humid with a t-storm;88;76;WSW;6;82%;100%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;92;62;Sunny and very warm;90;57;ESE;11;20%;1%;11
Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;73;Clouds and sun;86;70;E;6;80%;55%;9
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;64;55;Sunny and beautiful;66;52;NW;9;84%;12%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Breezy with t-storms;90;78;SW;14;82%;100%;3
Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny and hot;93;79;Humid, a p.m. shower;92;79;ENE;6;71%;74%;6
Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;89;76;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;ENE;13;56%;85%;10
Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;91;72;Mostly sunny;91;73;NNW;9;66%;30%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;71;Sunny and not as hot;96;72;ENE;5;44%;4%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;70;61;Clearing, a shower;76;65;NE;10;67%;95%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;Hot with some sun;92;71;High clouds;91;73;NE;8;62%;11%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;89;Warm with sunshine;98;88;NNW;10;58%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;46;Cloudy, p.m. showers;64;41;E;12;65%;100%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;95;58;Sunny and very warm;88;65;N;4;19%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;95;79;Breezy in the p.m.;96;80;W;12;63%;2%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, humid;86;68;A shower and t-storm;89;68;S;4;72%;74%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;103;82;Mostly sunny, warm;105;83;SSE;7;33%;2%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Pleasant and warmer;76;51;Mostly sunny;77;53;NNE;7;50%;7%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;93;80;A couple of t-storms;91;80;NE;11;70%;79%;6
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;93;74;A shower in places;88;72;WNW;7;64%;57%;3
Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;97;83;A t-storm in spots;98;83;SSW;5;66%;50%;6
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;92;77;A t-storm around;92;77;SE;5;67%;55%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;61;35;Mostly sunny;64;35;ENE;7;32%;33%;13
Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;WSW;10;79%;84%;12
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;65;59;Partial sunshine;65;58;SSE;6;83%;8%;10
Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds, nice;77;63;A couple of showers;74;64;SSW;8;77%;91%;4
London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny, warm;78;60;A morning shower;73;57;NE;10;66%;60%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;74;61;Clouds, then sun;76;61;SW;6;64%;24%;6
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;71;Decreasing clouds;81;71;SW;8;72%;27%;12
Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;73;59;A morning shower;75;59;SW;5;74%;66%;3
Male, Maldives;Humid with some sun;89;81;Showers around;89;81;WSW;10;76%;97%;12
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;95;80;Mostly cloudy, hot;100;82;ENE;7;47%;2%;13
Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;A t-storm in spots;86;77;SW;8;85%;55%;5
Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;63;48;A p.m. shower or two;60;50;WNW;14;66%;90%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Afternoon showers;78;55;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;NNW;5;63%;68%;12
Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;E;6;80%;66%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Warm with sunshine;75;47;Mostly sunny;73;46;N;7;66%;7%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;87;77;Nice with some sun;87;77;SSE;11;71%;44%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;76;56;Plenty of sun;69;52;ENE;9;71%;0%;6
Montreal, Canada;Very warm;82;60;Mostly sunny, warm;78;59;NE;7;69%;14%;4
Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;74;52;Mostly sunny, mild;70;54;WNW;8;58%;15%;3
Mumbai, India;A shower or two;86;78;A morning shower;89;77;WSW;6;72%;74%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;83;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;61;E;7;55%;55%;14
New York, United States;Breezy and warmer;86;68;A little rain;79;64;NE;10;63%;85%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy this afternoon;90;63;Rather cloudy;91;67;NNW;8;49%;13%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and mild;64;40;Turning cloudy, warm;66;43;ESE;5;74%;61%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds, hot;93;79;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;80;SW;9;59%;15%;6
Oslo, Norway;Sunny and pleasant;69;49;Low clouds breaking;66;53;E;5;77%;7%;2
Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;84;57;Sunny and very warm;79;57;ENE;8;73%;9%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Turning cloudy;85;79;A couple of showers;85;79;ESE;16;81%;91%;10
Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;WNW;6;82%;94%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;75;Turning out cloudy;95;77;E;8;65%;29%;8
Paris, France;Sunny and warm;78;55;More sun than clouds;74;55;E;7;67%;66%;4
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;SSE;13;50%;0%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;88;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;SW;13;76%;55%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;E;9;69%;50%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;A t-storm around;95;75;SSE;6;63%;45%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;71;49;Partly sunny;71;49;E;7;64%;9%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm or two;87;71;Humid with a shower;82;61;ENE;7;91%;92%;3
Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;74;45;Mostly cloudy;73;48;E;7;44%;44%;10
Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;More clouds than sun;78;63;WNW;6;78%;25%;6
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny;84;75;SE;13;68%;56%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;50;39;Partly sunny;52;46;ESE;6;71%;31%;2
Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;69;52;Decreasing clouds;67;52;NW;5;78%;0%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;83;68;Mostly cloudy;85;71;ENE;7;62%;5%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;97;80;Hazy sun;100;85;SE;8;22%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;A few showers;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;NNW;6;64%;11%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;66;55;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;50;WNW;12;78%;8%;3
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;56;Turning sunny, cool;65;55;SW;11;79%;0%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;79;65;Rain and a t-storm;77;65;E;6;86%;100%;5
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm or two;90;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SE;8;75%;48%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;68;A shower and t-storm;77;64;SE;5;76%;96%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;86;53;Sunny and pleasant;82;52;NE;12;20%;0%;12
Santiago, Chile;A shower in the a.m.;64;44;High clouds;70;47;SW;4;49%;9%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;91;74;Mostly sunny;92;74;NE;6;73%;67%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;82;60;A morning shower;75;58;N;5;75%;66%;5
Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;66;54;Mostly cloudy;65;50;NNE;5;69%;12%;4
Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;90;77;Downpours;83;66;ENE;6;86%;100%;1
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;88;79;Rain and drizzle;90;81;SE;15;81%;66%;7
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;80;A t-storm around;92;79;SE;9;63%;64%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;73;53;Cloudy with a shower;63;48;ESE;6;77%;85%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm around;91;77;A t-storm around;92;77;ESE;4;65%;55%;8
Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;68;52;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;W;6;67%;5%;3
Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;55;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;WNW;10;31%;1%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;80;Rain and drizzle;96;82;ESE;10;65%;74%;4
Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;66;55;Sunny and nice;68;52;W;9;77%;15%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and nice;86;59;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;N;5;33%;5%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;66;59;A couple of showers;66;57;S;4;78%;88%;2
Tehran, Iran;High clouds;84;66;Becoming cloudy;85;67;S;7;31%;3%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;82;76;Mostly sunny;88;75;NNW;8;62%;27%;7
Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;75;58;Partly sunny;81;57;ESE;5;65%;32%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;89;78;Some sun, hot, humid;95;80;SW;8;68%;44%;4
Toronto, Canada;Fog this morning;75;63;Sunny and pleasant;74;65;ENE;8;83%;26%;5
Tripoli, Libya;A t-storm around;90;76;Partly sunny, humid;87;74;NNE;10;68%;44%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;80;71;A t-storm or two;81;69;ESE;7;68%;72%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cooler;46;34;A morning shower;49;32;N;9;65%;41%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;63;51;Clearing;63;51;ESE;5;77%;44%;2
Vienna, Austria;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;SSE;6;66%;16%;4
Vientiane, Laos;A shower or two, hot;96;77;Downpours;85;75;NW;5;79%;100%;3
Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and very warm;76;51;Sunny, nice and warm;74;48;NNE;6;63%;1%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;Some sun;74;49;ENE;8;48%;5%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;60;52;Showers around;60;50;NW;20;70%;62%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;93;77;A couple of t-storms;91;77;SSE;5;78%;90%;2
Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;76;57;A shower and t-storm;65;55;NW;3;73%;100%;3
