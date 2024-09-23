Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 23, 2024
_____
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;83;77;Partly sunny;85;76;SSW;11;83%;70%;12
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;87;Warm with sunshine;102;89;NNW;9;48%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;84;63;Partly sunny;87;62;NW;6;43%;0%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;78;59;Rather cloudy;79;65;NNW;7;59%;3%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;68;53;A little a.m. rain;63;54;WSW;11;86%;89%;2
Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;50;42;A shower or two;51;42;N;6;86%;98%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;64;Sunshine, very hot;99;72;W;8;24%;1%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds, then sun;63;38;Cooler with sunshine;52;32;NNW;10;47%;1%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;100;76;Sunny and very hot;100;76;ENE;10;41%;2%;9
Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;81;64;Nice with sunshine;81;66;S;8;45%;7%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;62;55;Windy;64;52;SW;18;73%;27%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;101;78;Hazy sunshine;102;76;N;11;21%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;SE;5;78%;84%;5
Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;84;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;W;11;78%;58%;4
Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;92;79;Rain and a t-storm;91;77;ENE;6;72%;96%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;77;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;76;61;ENE;7;71%;45%;5
Beijing, China;Sunlit and pleasant;75;54;Partly sunny;75;57;SSE;6;58%;60%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;83;61;High clouds, warm;82;61;SW;8;46%;17%;2
Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;77;56;Cooler;65;55;SSW;8;84%;78%;1
Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;71;46;Some sun, pleasant;70;46;ESE;9;58%;17%;14
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;E;8;28%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;75;55;A little p.m. rain;65;52;ESE;5;75%;73%;2
Brussels, Belgium;A shower in places;66;54;A shower in places;61;54;SW;10;97%;77%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;82;54;Warm with sunshine;86;56;ESE;6;45%;4%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;An afternoon shower;73;55;WSW;5;60%;77%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;70;54;Sunny and breezy;69;55;ESE;16;57%;0%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Strong winds;88;65;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;NE;7;46%;3%;13
Busan, South Korea;Breezy this morning;79;65;A morning shower;78;67;NNE;11;67%;67%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;88;75;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;NNE;8;41%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and warm;83;55;Partly sunny, cooler;67;53;NNW;17;71%;1%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;67;A t-storm around;86;67;SSE;4;65%;51%;6
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;S;9;75%;83%;4
Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;67;62;Occasional rain;66;59;NNW;8;91%;96%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;86;81;A shower or two;87;81;WSW;14;81%;96%;12
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;68;57;A shower or two;64;55;SSW;5;90%;94%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;86;78;Becoming cloudy;87;77;WNW;5;82%;94%;11
Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;83;69;Warmer;90;69;ESE;5;55%;88%;5
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;Showers around;87;70;ESE;13;67%;64%;4
Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very warm;95;79;Sunny and very warm;98;81;ESE;5;61%;13%;8
Denver, United States;Warmer;81;51;Mostly cloudy;77;52;SSW;6;32%;2%;4
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;83;A couple of t-storms;92;80;SE;9;75%;92%;4
Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;97;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;6;71%;65%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;60;49;Clouds and sun;59;43;W;10;74%;32%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;95;64;Sunshine, very hot;96;65;NE;4;33%;0%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;79;65;Partly sunny;77;66;W;13;61%;5%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;84;73;Nice with some sun;89;75;SE;6;64%;35%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;50;Sunny and pleasant;82;49;ENE;6;37%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;90;75;Rain and wind;86;77;SE;11;79%;99%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;60;57;Some sun, pleasant;65;59;S;8;87%;33%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;NE;5;78%;59%;5
Hong Kong, China;Showers around;83;76;Rain and a t-storm;83;77;NE;6;85%;89%;2
Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;89;77;ENE;13;56%;47%;9
Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;85;74;WSW;8;85%;98%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;78;Sunny and hot;98;78;ENE;6;47%;4%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;71;61;Mainly cloudy;80;61;ENE;6;59%;26%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;ENE;8;68%;66%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;97;84;Breezy in the p.m.;96;84;N;14;58%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;68;46;Increasing clouds;75;54;NNW;8;47%;6%;7
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;104;60;Sunny and not as hot;93;71;N;4;15%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;94;81;Humid;94;80;WSW;12;65%;3%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;93;66;A shower and t-storm;86;67;S;4;75%;86%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;83;Sunny and very warm;106;82;S;6;26%;3%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Overcast, pleasant;75;53;Sunny and very warm;80;57;SSE;7;46%;2%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;85;80;Breezy in the a.m.;88;81;ESE;12;72%;70%;4
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;75;Low clouds;90;75;SW;7;62%;55%;4
Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;95;82;A t-storm or two;90;81;E;8;79%;99%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;77;A t-storm or two;86;76;NNW;6;78%;97%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;64;33;Sun, some clouds;64;35;NE;8;37%;29%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;SSW;10;83%;82%;5
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;66;59;Areas of low clouds;66;59;SSE;9;83%;10%;4
Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;74;61;Cloudy;73;68;WSW;8;78%;66%;1
London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;66;55;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SW;9;78%;71%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;Sunny and warm;88;61;S;6;52%;0%;6
Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;82;71;Some brightening;81;72;SSW;9;74%;44%;5
Madrid, Spain;Lots of sun, nice;76;56;Cloudy;73;58;SW;6;44%;30%;2
Male, Maldives;A stray thunderstorm;86;83;Partly sunny, humid;89;82;WNW;13;75%;74%;12
Manaus, Brazil;High clouds and hot;99;80;Warm with some sun;97;79;NE;5;53%;33%;13
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A t-storm around;92;78;ENE;6;75%;51%;9
Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. shower;70;53;Cloudy;73;56;S;12;55%;71%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;75;56;A few showers;72;53;N;8;59%;78%;11
Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm around;90;81;ESE;14;71%;90%;7
Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;74;50;Clouds and sun, warm;76;53;SSE;10;59%;6%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, windy;86;76;Breezy with some sun;86;76;S;14;67%;15%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;66;54;Sunlit and windy;68;55;ESE;17;70%;0%;7
Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;65;56;Cloudy;71;55;SE;6;59%;12%;2
Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;61;41;Increasing clouds;67;49;S;9;43%;10%;2
Mumbai, India;Humid with rain;89;80;Couple of t-storms;87;82;NW;9;83%;99%;8
Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;79;56;Mostly cloudy;81;57;E;8;47%;14%;7
New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;71;61;Mostly cloudy;70;63;E;9;68%;33%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;84;64;Sunny and pleasant;87;67;WNW;8;49%;2%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Windy this morning;58;41;Partly sunny, breezy;48;36;W;15;67%;55%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;84;66;Decreasing clouds;84;68;E;7;61%;12%;2
Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;63;53;Downpours;59;53;S;5;97%;95%;1
Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;63;54;Warmer with a shower;71;54;ESE;9;71%;95%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;79;A couple of showers;86;78;ESE;12;78%;90%;11
Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A t-storm around;87;77;S;7;80%;64%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;94;75;An afternoon shower;94;76;ENE;7;65%;70%;12
Paris, France;A few showers;66;55;A shower or two;66;56;SSW;11;88%;93%;2
Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;51;Breezy in the p.m.;69;48;ESE;14;58%;1%;5
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;88;76;A t-storm or two;90;76;N;5;74%;93%;5
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;13;69%;55%;10
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm or two;92;76;A t-storm around;94;75;SE;5;64%;50%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;73;53;Rain and drizzle;64;53;SW;8;79%;81%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;79;53;Sunny and nice;78;57;E;5;65%;4%;5
Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;72;46;A shower in spots;72;46;E;7;46%;56%;13
Rabat, Morocco;Some sun, pleasant;77;59;Sun and clouds;75;54;N;7;73%;2%;6
Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;75;Turning cloudy;85;76;SE;11;70%;28%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;49;37;Cloudy;48;35;NNE;9;78%;14%;1
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;57;SSE;8;69%;45%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;88;72;Sunny and very warm;88;71;E;8;58%;0%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;98;81;Plenty of sunshine;101;84;NE;5;15%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;A stray thunderstorm;77;63;Showers around;78;62;SSE;7;74%;70%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;56;43;Showers around;66;52;SSE;9;69%;67%;2
San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and warmer;82;56;Not as warm;72;56;WSW;10;69%;0%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;63;Rain and a t-storm;75;64;SW;7;88%;100%;3
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;SE;7;74%;54%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy with t-storms;76;64;Cloudy with t-storms;74;64;W;7;83%;99%;5
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;85;53;Sunshine and nice;83;55;NE;9;19%;2%;11
Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;62;47;Mostly sunny;67;44;SW;6;66%;10%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Cloudy;89;75;A morning shower;90;75;NE;7;74%;69%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;A morning shower;69;64;SSW;5;84%;91%;1
Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;71;56;Sunshine and nice;74;59;NNE;7;78%;26%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;80;56;Partly sunny;79;60;E;5;58%;3%;5
Shanghai, China;Cloudy;81;72;Rain and drizzle;81;73;SSW;7;77%;67%;2
Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;90;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;N;6;70%;82%;12
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit and nice;76;48;Increasing clouds;76;53;SSE;4;53%;11%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;91;79;A t-storm around;91;79;ENE;7;68%;66%;9
Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;65;53;Cloudy;69;56;S;7;77%;100%;1
Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;85;58;Not as warm;78;64;NNW;11;51%;1%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid, p.m. showers;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;SW;6;83%;93%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;62;52;Mainly cloudy;69;56;SSE;9;77%;19%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;Sunny and very warm;89;62;NE;5;30%;0%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, pleasant;73;59;Windy in the p.m.;80;59;NNW;14;56%;8%;5
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;96;74;Sunny and very hot;96;74;WSW;7;16%;2%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;82;73;Mostly sunny;85;76;N;9;60%;1%;7
Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;82;60;Downpours;74;62;E;5;81%;100%;2
Tokyo, Japan;Breezy, not as warm;80;67;Partly sunny, breezy;78;66;NNE;14;58%;6%;5
Toronto, Canada;Humid with rain;71;64;A couple of showers;69;63;ESE;12;92%;99%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;86;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;72;E;9;71%;4%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;81;68;Mostly sunny;85;69;SSE;6;62%;6%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. shower or two;65;40;Sunny and pleasant;62;37;ESE;8;57%;2%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;64;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;58;ENE;4;79%;81%;4
Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny;77;57;Not as warm;65;50;S;7;77%;76%;3
Vientiane, Laos;Showers, some heavy;80;74;Showers around;80;74;SE;5;88%;93%;2
Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun;71;55;Mostly sunny, warm;75;56;SSE;11;61%;26%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;74;50;Partly sunny, warm;77;54;SW;9;53%;69%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;62;54;Windy;63;46;SSE;21;65%;27%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;82;77;Cloudy with t-storms;84;77;SE;7;85%;98%;2
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;78;55;Not as warm;72;55;NE;4;52%;7%;5
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather