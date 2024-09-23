Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 23, 2024

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;83;77;Partly sunny;85;76;SSW;11;83%;70%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;87;Warm with sunshine;102;89;NNW;9;48%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;84;63;Partly sunny;87;62;NW;6;43%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;78;59;Rather cloudy;79;65;NNW;7;59%;3%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;68;53;A little a.m. rain;63;54;WSW;11;86%;89%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;50;42;A shower or two;51;42;N;6;86%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;64;Sunshine, very hot;99;72;W;8;24%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds, then sun;63;38;Cooler with sunshine;52;32;NNW;10;47%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;100;76;Sunny and very hot;100;76;ENE;10;41%;2%;9

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;81;64;Nice with sunshine;81;66;S;8;45%;7%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;62;55;Windy;64;52;SW;18;73%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;101;78;Hazy sunshine;102;76;N;11;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;SE;5;78%;84%;5

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;84;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;W;11;78%;58%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;92;79;Rain and a t-storm;91;77;ENE;6;72%;96%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;77;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;76;61;ENE;7;71%;45%;5

Beijing, China;Sunlit and pleasant;75;54;Partly sunny;75;57;SSE;6;58%;60%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;83;61;High clouds, warm;82;61;SW;8;46%;17%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;77;56;Cooler;65;55;SSW;8;84%;78%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;71;46;Some sun, pleasant;70;46;ESE;9;58%;17%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;E;8;28%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;75;55;A little p.m. rain;65;52;ESE;5;75%;73%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in places;66;54;A shower in places;61;54;SW;10;97%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;82;54;Warm with sunshine;86;56;ESE;6;45%;4%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;An afternoon shower;73;55;WSW;5;60%;77%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;70;54;Sunny and breezy;69;55;ESE;16;57%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Strong winds;88;65;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;NE;7;46%;3%;13

Busan, South Korea;Breezy this morning;79;65;A morning shower;78;67;NNE;11;67%;67%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;88;75;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;NNE;8;41%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and warm;83;55;Partly sunny, cooler;67;53;NNW;17;71%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;67;A t-storm around;86;67;SSE;4;65%;51%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;S;9;75%;83%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;67;62;Occasional rain;66;59;NNW;8;91%;96%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;86;81;A shower or two;87;81;WSW;14;81%;96%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;68;57;A shower or two;64;55;SSW;5;90%;94%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;86;78;Becoming cloudy;87;77;WNW;5;82%;94%;11

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;83;69;Warmer;90;69;ESE;5;55%;88%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;Showers around;87;70;ESE;13;67%;64%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very warm;95;79;Sunny and very warm;98;81;ESE;5;61%;13%;8

Denver, United States;Warmer;81;51;Mostly cloudy;77;52;SSW;6;32%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;83;A couple of t-storms;92;80;SE;9;75%;92%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;97;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;6;71%;65%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;60;49;Clouds and sun;59;43;W;10;74%;32%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;95;64;Sunshine, very hot;96;65;NE;4;33%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;79;65;Partly sunny;77;66;W;13;61%;5%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;84;73;Nice with some sun;89;75;SE;6;64%;35%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;50;Sunny and pleasant;82;49;ENE;6;37%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;90;75;Rain and wind;86;77;SE;11;79%;99%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;60;57;Some sun, pleasant;65;59;S;8;87%;33%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;NE;5;78%;59%;5

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;83;76;Rain and a t-storm;83;77;NE;6;85%;89%;2

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;89;77;ENE;13;56%;47%;9

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;85;74;WSW;8;85%;98%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;78;Sunny and hot;98;78;ENE;6;47%;4%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;71;61;Mainly cloudy;80;61;ENE;6;59%;26%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;ENE;8;68%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;97;84;Breezy in the p.m.;96;84;N;14;58%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;68;46;Increasing clouds;75;54;NNW;8;47%;6%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;104;60;Sunny and not as hot;93;71;N;4;15%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;94;81;Humid;94;80;WSW;12;65%;3%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;93;66;A shower and t-storm;86;67;S;4;75%;86%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;83;Sunny and very warm;106;82;S;6;26%;3%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Overcast, pleasant;75;53;Sunny and very warm;80;57;SSE;7;46%;2%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;85;80;Breezy in the a.m.;88;81;ESE;12;72%;70%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;75;Low clouds;90;75;SW;7;62%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;95;82;A t-storm or two;90;81;E;8;79%;99%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;77;A t-storm or two;86;76;NNW;6;78%;97%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;64;33;Sun, some clouds;64;35;NE;8;37%;29%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;SSW;10;83%;82%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;66;59;Areas of low clouds;66;59;SSE;9;83%;10%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;74;61;Cloudy;73;68;WSW;8;78%;66%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;66;55;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SW;9;78%;71%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;Sunny and warm;88;61;S;6;52%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;82;71;Some brightening;81;72;SSW;9;74%;44%;5