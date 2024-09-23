Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 24, 2024
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SW;10;78%;77%;3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;102;87;Sunny and very warm;101;85;NNW;8;52%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;88;63;Plenty of sun;91;63;WNW;8;32%;0%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Thickening clouds;80;64;Clouds and sun, nice;78;62;S;8;53%;2%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;64;55;Periods of rain;60;54;SSE;10;85%;100%;1
Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;53;43;A couple of showers;51;41;NE;6;85%;98%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;107;72;Sunny and cooler;87;68;NNW;7;41%;27%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;56;36;Mostly sunny;53;36;NNW;7;49%;5%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Hazy sun, very hot;101;74;Sunshine, very hot;100;71;S;9;42%;89%;9
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;Sunny and nice;83;66;SSW;8;54%;2%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;62;52;Breezy with some sun;61;47;WSW;14;62%;5%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;102;77;Hazy sun and breezy;101;73;NW;13;20%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;SW;5;77%;57%;6
Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;A stray t-shower;86;69;W;13;67%;56%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;A couple of t-storms;90;77;NE;5;75%;95%;3
Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;76;61;High clouds;78;66;WSW;7;70%;9%;2
Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;57;Overcast;77;57;SE;8;55%;44%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;79;60;Decreasing clouds;79;61;SSE;5;61%;24%;2
Berlin, Germany;Brief a.m. showers;63;55;A few showers;67;56;SSW;10;81%;96%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;71;46;High clouds;69;48;ESE;8;57%;42%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;Sunny and hot;93;61;E;9;28%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Afternoon rain;66;53;A morning shower;70;56;ESE;5;76%;73%;4
Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;62;54;A little rain;60;55;S;9;96%;96%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;Partly sunny, warm;85;60;E;5;53%;11%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;75;55;A couple of showers;71;56;SSE;7;78%;78%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;56;Sunny and breezy;69;50;SSE;13;70%;1%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;Decreasing clouds;87;68;NE;8;50%;11%;13
Busan, South Korea;A few showers;78;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;66;NNE;8;77%;81%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;Plenty of sun;92;73;NNE;10;44%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;66;52;Showers around;62;51;NW;15;74%;70%;6
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;86;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;67;SSE;4;70%;86%;6
Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;High clouds;95;81;SSW;11;68%;44%;5
Chicago, United States;Occasional rain;66;62;Mostly sunny;70;63;NNE;10;77%;20%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;88;82;A couple of showers;88;81;SW;13;78%;94%;3
Copenhagen, Denmark;A few showers;61;54;Mostly cloudy;61;51;SW;13;83%;88%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;88;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;ESE;6;86%;97%;3
Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;89;66;A shower or two;83;64;NE;8;66%;55%;5
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;88;71;Some sun, a shower;88;71;SE;9;60%;48%;12
Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;95;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;79;ESE;6;66%;78%;5
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;77;52;Plenty of sunshine;86;55;S;6;30%;3%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;95;80;Periods of rain;85;78;ESE;11;85%;100%;2
Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;74;A t-storm or two;90;73;E;6;69%;67%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;59;40;Afternoon rain;54;47;NE;8;78%;99%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;Hot with sunshine;96;65;NE;5;31%;1%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;78;67;Mostly cloudy;79;69;W;12;70%;8%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warmer;91;76;Hazy sun;90;75;SE;6;68%;36%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;82;49;Sunny and very warm;87;54;ENE;6;24%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;88;78;Showers and t-storms;83;79;SSE;20;85%;100%;2
Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;67;60;A little rain, windy;63;57;SSW;18;84%;95%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;90;78;A couple of t-storms;92;78;SE;4;71%;92%;11
Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;82;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;WSW;6;78%;69%;4
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;90;76;Breezy in the p.m.;89;76;NE;13;56%;46%;6
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;W;10;83%;84%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;109;75;Sunshine, not as hot;98;76;ENE;6;49%;69%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;73;61;Sunshine and warm;81;63;E;5;57%;1%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;ESE;7;66%;68%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;97;84;Very warm;96;85;NNW;12;61%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;Increasing clouds;83;57;NNW;7;31%;0%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;60;Sunny and cooler;86;66;N;5;17%;0%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;Warm, turning breezy;96;79;Breezy in the p.m.;94;81;W;11;64%;2%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;82;67;Humid with t-storms;81;66;SW;4;85%;99%;3
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;82;Clouds and sun;104;83;S;6;30%;3%;9
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and warmer;83;58;Breezy in the a.m.;81;59;S;10;41%;21%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;87;81;Showers around;89;81;E;14;78%;94%;2
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;87;73;Partly sunny;91;75;S;7;63%;42%;5
Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;SE;9;93%;99%;2
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;5;76%;95%;12
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;64;35;Showers around;63;37;ENE;7;36%;76%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;SW;8;84%;85%;2
Lima, Peru;Low clouds;66;59;Partly sunny;66;59;S;8;84%;8%;4
Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;74;68;Humid with a shower;74;68;SW;9;91%;57%;1
London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;63;51;A little rain;61;54;SE;6;79%;98%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;81;61;Partly sunny;79;60;S;6;65%;0%;5
Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;82;71;Clearing;82;73;SW;9;70%;44%;7
Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;72;56;Breezy in the p.m.;69;61;SW;9;79%;44%;1
Male, Maldives;Humid with clearing;91;82;Showers around;90;81;WNW;14;75%;99%;3
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;94;78;Clouds and sun, warm;98;80;NNE;5;56%;55%;13
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;ESE;6;73%;47%;7
Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy, warm;75;54;Morning rain, cooler;56;46;S;10;88%;94%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;A few showers;70;56;A little p.m. rain;70;59;NNE;8;59%;91%;6
Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;82;Some wind and rain;88;79;SE;13;80%;100%;2
Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;78;53;A shower or two;68;55;S;11;65%;91%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;SSW;10;69%;7%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, windy;69;56;Mostly sunny, windy;68;56;ESE;16;77%;2%;7
Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;70;55;Cooler with rain;61;57;SSE;8;78%;99%;1
Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;67;47;Mostly sunny, warm;74;52;S;10;41%;2%;3
Mumbai, India;Couple of t-storms;84;78;Cloudy, downpours;85;77;WSW;6;87%;100%;2
Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;80;57;Mostly cloudy;78;56;E;8;54%;30%;12
New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;63;Showers around;69;65;ESE;10;75%;94%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning sunny;87;66;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;W;10;45%;0%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;52;37;A little rain;47;31;WSW;12;66%;89%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;85;71;Cloudy and very warm;87;71;NNW;7;52%;12%;2
Oslo, Norway;Downpours;59;54;A little a.m. rain;61;43;NE;7;85%;83%;2
Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;71;54;Cooler with rain;61;58;SSE;11;96%;98%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;77;E;13;83%;86%;6
Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SW;8;79%;65%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;94;75;Mostly sunny;94;76;ENE;7;66%;15%;12
Paris, France;A shower or two;63;55;Cloudy, p.m. showers;62;56;SSW;11;92%;98%;1
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;ENE;11;45%;0%;8
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;91;78;A t-storm or two;89;78;W;5;76%;97%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;96;76;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;11;69%;55%;12
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;95;74;Warm with some sun;97;75;ESE;6;58%;14%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;67;53;Increasing clouds;71;55;S;10;61%;36%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and delightful;78;55;Mostly cloudy;73;63;ESE;6;81%;93%;3
Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;73;45;A p.m. shower or two;73;46;ESE;6;47%;66%;15
Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;73;56;Partly sunny;78;62;NE;8;68%;4%;4
Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;87;75;Showers around;84;76;ESE;12;66%;87%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in spots;49;35;Plenty of sunshine;47;34;NNE;9;60%;3%;2
Riga, Latvia;Clouding up, warm;75;58;An afternoon shower;69;56;S;11;68%;61%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;88;71;Sunny and very warm;89;72;NE;7;55%;0%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;98;76;Sunny and very warm;104;75;N;9;15%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Turning cloudy;78;62;An afternoon shower;77;61;SE;7;74%;61%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with some sun;66;53;Showers around;71;55;SSW;11;72%;93%;2
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;58;Partly sunny;64;56;WSW;13;81%;25%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;75;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;64;ENE;5;85%;88%;3
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;Increasing clouds;90;81;E;11;73%;75%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy with t-storms;74;63;A shower and t-storm;73;63;W;8;84%;91%;5
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;87;55;Becoming cloudy;83;56;NE;10;29%;3%;12
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;68;43;Mostly sunny;68;43;SSW;6;61%;3%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;90;75;A p.m. shower or two;90;75;NE;7;75%;82%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;66;63;Humid with rain;74;66;SSW;7;94%;100%;1
Seattle, United States;Nice with sunshine;74;60;Rain, cooler;63;52;SSE;8;85%;93%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;80;58;Partly sunny;82;66;NW;4;65%;32%;5
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;72;NNE;8;85%;44%;2
Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;88;77;A couple of t-storms;90;77;NE;5;71%;84%;12
Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;77;52;Mostly cloudy;78;56;W;3;58%;11%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;E;10;72%;66%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;67;57;A little a.m. rain;63;49;SSW;13;80%;67%;2
Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and very warm;83;65;Showers around;83;54;NNE;16;33%;89%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;NNE;8;86%;62%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;70;57;An afternoon shower;65;56;SSW;14;75%;81%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;90;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;65;NE;6;25%;26%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Episodes of sunshine;75;59;Mostly sunny;81;59;NNW;9;52%;85%;5
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;99;74;Sunny and hot;95;68;WSW;8;20%;3%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;85;74;Humid;86;75;N;11;67%;0%;6
Tirana, Albania;Showers around;81;63;Couple of t-storms;81;59;ESE;5;72%;82%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;77;64;Breezy in the a.m.;82;69;N;14;65%;17%;3
Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;69;64;Humid with rain;73;60;SW;11;89%;93%;2
Tripoli, Libya;Humid;83;72;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;ESE;9;64%;1%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny, nice;87;70;Partly sunny;87;68;ENE;7;59%;8%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;63;40;Partly sunny, mild;67;40;ESE;11;45%;4%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;69;58;Occasional rain;61;50;S;7;88%;100%;1
Vienna, Austria;Brief a.m. showers;66;53;A morning shower;71;53;SE;5;69%;48%;4
Vientiane, Laos;A few showers;79;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;SE;5;81%;99%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;75;55;A shower or two;69;54;S;10;75%;74%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;79;55;Mostly sunny;73;54;SSW;9;61%;27%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;57;47;Partly sunny;58;51;N;9;61%;10%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;84;76;Couple of t-storms;87;75;S;7;84%;79%;8
Yerevan, Armenia;Turning sunny;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;NE;4;41%;8%;5
