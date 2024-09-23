Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SW;10;78%;77%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;102;87;Sunny and very warm;101;85;NNW;8;52%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;88;63;Plenty of sun;91;63;WNW;8;32%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Thickening clouds;80;64;Clouds and sun, nice;78;62;S;8;53%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;64;55;Periods of rain;60;54;SSE;10;85%;100%;1

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;53;43;A couple of showers;51;41;NE;6;85%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;107;72;Sunny and cooler;87;68;NNW;7;41%;27%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;56;36;Mostly sunny;53;36;NNW;7;49%;5%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hazy sun, very hot;101;74;Sunshine, very hot;100;71;S;9;42%;89%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;Sunny and nice;83;66;SSW;8;54%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;62;52;Breezy with some sun;61;47;WSW;14;62%;5%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;102;77;Hazy sun and breezy;101;73;NW;13;20%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;SW;5;77%;57%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;A stray t-shower;86;69;W;13;67%;56%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;A couple of t-storms;90;77;NE;5;75%;95%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;76;61;High clouds;78;66;WSW;7;70%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;57;Overcast;77;57;SE;8;55%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;79;60;Decreasing clouds;79;61;SSE;5;61%;24%;2

Berlin, Germany;Brief a.m. showers;63;55;A few showers;67;56;SSW;10;81%;96%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;71;46;High clouds;69;48;ESE;8;57%;42%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;Sunny and hot;93;61;E;9;28%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Afternoon rain;66;53;A morning shower;70;56;ESE;5;76%;73%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;62;54;A little rain;60;55;S;9;96%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;Partly sunny, warm;85;60;E;5;53%;11%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;75;55;A couple of showers;71;56;SSE;7;78%;78%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;56;Sunny and breezy;69;50;SSE;13;70%;1%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;Decreasing clouds;87;68;NE;8;50%;11%;13

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;78;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;66;NNE;8;77%;81%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;Plenty of sun;92;73;NNE;10;44%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;66;52;Showers around;62;51;NW;15;74%;70%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;86;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;67;SSE;4;70%;86%;6

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;High clouds;95;81;SSW;11;68%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Occasional rain;66;62;Mostly sunny;70;63;NNE;10;77%;20%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;88;82;A couple of showers;88;81;SW;13;78%;94%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A few showers;61;54;Mostly cloudy;61;51;SW;13;83%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;88;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;ESE;6;86%;97%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;89;66;A shower or two;83;64;NE;8;66%;55%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;88;71;Some sun, a shower;88;71;SE;9;60%;48%;12

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;95;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;79;ESE;6;66%;78%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;77;52;Plenty of sunshine;86;55;S;6;30%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;95;80;Periods of rain;85;78;ESE;11;85%;100%;2

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;74;A t-storm or two;90;73;E;6;69%;67%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;59;40;Afternoon rain;54;47;NE;8;78%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;Hot with sunshine;96;65;NE;5;31%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;78;67;Mostly cloudy;79;69;W;12;70%;8%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warmer;91;76;Hazy sun;90;75;SE;6;68%;36%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;82;49;Sunny and very warm;87;54;ENE;6;24%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;88;78;Showers and t-storms;83;79;SSE;20;85%;100%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;67;60;A little rain, windy;63;57;SSW;18;84%;95%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;90;78;A couple of t-storms;92;78;SE;4;71%;92%;11

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;82;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;WSW;6;78%;69%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;90;76;Breezy in the p.m.;89;76;NE;13;56%;46%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;W;10;83%;84%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;109;75;Sunshine, not as hot;98;76;ENE;6;49%;69%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;73;61;Sunshine and warm;81;63;E;5;57%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;ESE;7;66%;68%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;97;84;Very warm;96;85;NNW;12;61%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;Increasing clouds;83;57;NNW;7;31%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;60;Sunny and cooler;86;66;N;5;17%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm, turning breezy;96;79;Breezy in the p.m.;94;81;W;11;64%;2%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;82;67;Humid with t-storms;81;66;SW;4;85%;99%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;82;Clouds and sun;104;83;S;6;30%;3%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and warmer;83;58;Breezy in the a.m.;81;59;S;10;41%;21%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;87;81;Showers around;89;81;E;14;78%;94%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;87;73;Partly sunny;91;75;S;7;63%;42%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;SE;9;93%;99%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;5;76%;95%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;64;35;Showers around;63;37;ENE;7;36%;76%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;SW;8;84%;85%;2

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;66;59;Partly sunny;66;59;S;8;84%;8%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;74;68;Humid with a shower;74;68;SW;9;91%;57%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;63;51;A little rain;61;54;SE;6;79%;98%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;81;61;Partly sunny;79;60;S;6;65%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;82;71;Clearing;82;73;SW;9;70%;44%;7