COQUITLAM, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:W47) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is well under way on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE:ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV:LCE) (OTCQB:CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine. The Company has completed the drilling of its first hole to a depth of over 870 feet, with the remaining drill holes proposed to a maximum depth of 1500 feet.

Mr. Tim Fernback, Company President and CEO comments "Our Clayton Valley Lithium Project is situated near Albemarle Corporation's (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak Mine which is North America's only producing lithium brine mining operation. Our property is located immediately to the west of this existing Albemarle lithium production facility. Additionally, our lithium property is near Century Lithium's (TSXV:LCE) (OTCQB:CYDVF) Angel Island lithium project, which recently released a Positive Feasibility Study detailing a 40-year mine life and an after-tax NPV8 of $3.01 billion. One of the stated goals of the planned drilling program will be to test the depth of the accumulated lithium brine and claystones on our property. With this knowledge, we can propose a significant follow-on exploration program that will work towards an eventual resource calculation and NI# 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment. We remain very excited about this opportunity in Nevada for our company and shareholders."

Mr. Fernback continues "The reverse circulation drilling program is expected to continue until early October and isbeing performed by experienced mining contractor, Envirotech Drilling LLC and supervised by Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") and our Company Qualified Person Steven McMillin P.G."

Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. comments "There is considerable surface evidence of geothermal activity in this area. Our first drill hole found encountered hydrothermally altered sediments (sinter) affiliated with hot springs from 10 to 265 feet interspersed with intervals of gray clay altered air fall tuff at both 205 feet and 250 feet. It is located nearly 1200 feet east of the nearest mapped tufa and sinter. In Clayton Valley, sinter and tufa are considered surface evidence of geothermal waters that can leach and mobilize lithium from ash layers at depth. Heterolithic gravels occur immediately beneath the sinter and extend to 410 and basalt lava occurs from 410 to 820 feet. The hole ended in Paleozoic sediments at 870 feet."

Images on Location (Clayton Valley Lithium Project)

Planned Drill Locations (Clayton Valley Lithium Project)

The Company also announces that further to its news release dated August 16, 2024, the Company has revised its Marketing Contract with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") and the payments will now be as follows:

Upon Exchange Approval the Company will pay i2i an initial payment of $150,000 USD (the "Initial Media Budget"); On the 1st day of October, November and December, 2024, the Company will pay equal payments to i2i of $150,000 USD for an initial term of four months (the "Initial Term"); and On the 1st day of January, 2025 and February, 2025 the Company will pay equal payments to i2i of $300,000 USD for a secondary term of four months (the "Secondary Term").

All other terms of the revised agreement remain the same.

About Rangefront Geological

Elko Nevada-based Rangefront Geological has combined in-depth expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide mining consulting services, contract labor, field crew services,and vehicular support to the mining industry. With services available across North America, Rangefront works closely with its clients to provide high-quality mineral exploration services.

Qualified Person

Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. is an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc. www.gridbatterymetals.com.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.