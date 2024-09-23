Matt Merek Matt Merek headshot

As president, Marek will oversee all of Inspira's go-to-market functions, including enterprise-wide strategy, product, sales, and marketing, uniting the business around Inspira's mission to connect health and financial well-being for consumers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt as a pivotal leader in our organization," said Inspira CEO Dan Laszlo. "His deep understanding of consumer-directed health care, coupled with his experience in driving company growth, will be key in guiding Inspira's continued expansion and solidifying our position as a market leader in health, wealth, retirement, and benefits."

Marek previously served as President and CEO of Careforth and Further, where he led Further's transformation into one of the largest consumer-directed administrators in the country. His leadership contributed to its acquisition by HealthEquity in 2021. Marek's hands-on approach, coupled with his focus on empowering consumers to better understand and utilize their benefits, aligns with Inspira's mission of simplifying and improving financial wellness.

"Inspira is uniquely positioned to lead the future of health care and financial services," Marek said. "I'm excited to join a company that puts consumers at the heart of everything, simplifying their benefits to help them spend wisely and save smartly for retirement. This is a pivotal time in the industry, and I believe Inspira will be at the forefront of transforming how people connect health and wealth."

As Inspira continues to scale, Marek's leadership will play a critical role in driving business growth, enhancing communication across teams, and ensuring that Inspira remains a trusted partner for clients, consumers, and employees alike.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners - helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. Inspira relentlessly pursues better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Casey Burke

PR Manager, Inspira Financial

Email: mediainquiry@inspirafinancial.com

