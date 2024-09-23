Sections
WireSeptember 20, 2024

Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for Its Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

AP News, Associated Press
HILLSIDE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX:INBP) (the "Company" or "INBP") reports its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $12.7 million compared to $13.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.3 million or 2.3%. The Company had operating income of approximately $402,000 and $79,000 in the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 were $50.3 million compared to $50.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.4 million or 0.7%. The Company had operating income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 of approximately $0.3 million compared to operating income of $0.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company had net income of approximately $0.3 million or $0.01 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $40,000 or $0.00 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's diluted net income per share of common stock for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $0.01 and $0.00 per share of common stock, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, the Company had net income of approximately $112,000 or $0.00 per share of common stock, compared with a net loss of $34,000 or $0.00 per share of common stock for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The Company's diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $0.00 and $(0.00) per share of common stock, respectively.

"While our revenue decreased by less than 1% in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 from the prior fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, our revenue from our two largest customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment remained consistent; representing approximately 90% and 89% of total revenue in the fiscal years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively," stated the Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, Riva Sheppard and Christina Kay. "We are continuing to focus on our core businesses to support our growth. We are excited about new prospects in both the contract manufacturing and warehousing and distribution entities with the goal of diversifying our customer base," the Co-CEOs further stated.

A summary of our financial results for the three months and fiscal years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 follows:

INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Total revenue

$

12,746

$

12,994

$

50,317

$

50,672

Cost of sales

11,462

12,008

46,433

46,611

Gross profit

1,284

986

3,884

4,061

Selling and administrative expenses

882

907

3,633

3,941

Operating income

402

79

251

120

Other income (expense), net

12

4

17

(20

)

Income before income taxes

414

83

268

100

Income tax expense, net

146

43

156

134

Net income (loss)

$

268

$

40

$

112

$

(34

)

Net income (loss) per common share:

Basic

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.00

)

Diluted

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.00

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

30,099,610

29,949,610

30,066,003

29,949,610

Diluted

30,702,683

31,368,838

30,873,681

29,949,610

About Integrated BioPharma Inc. (INBP)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. ("INBP") is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. Further information is available at ir.ibiopharma.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of INBP to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," believes," intends," "estimates," "should," "would," "strategy," "plan" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the date hereof, are subject to change and should not be relied upon for investment purposes. INBP undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements for any reasons. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions; loss of market share through competition; introduction of competing products by other companies; the timing of regulatory approval and the introduction of new products by INBP; changes in industry capacity; pressure on prices from competition or from purchasers of INBP's products; regulatory changes in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and nutraceutical industry; regulatory obstacles to the introduction of new technologies or products that are important to INBP; availability of qualified personnel; the loss of any significant customers or suppliers; inflation and the tightened labor markets; the impact of the war in Ukraine; the impact of the Israel-Hamas war; our ability to expand our customer base and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in INBP's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, INBP cannot give assurance that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of INBP.

Contact: Dina Masi, CFO

Integrated BioPharma, Inc.

investors@ibiopharma.com

888.319.6962

SOURCE: Integrated BioPharma, Inc.

press release
