September 23, 2024

Integrated Financial Technologies to Sponsor Auto Finance Summit Market Outlook Session

Presentation kicks-off the auto lending sector's largest conference

AP News, Associated Press

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading provider of business process outsourcing for the enterprise sector, has agreed to sponsor the Auto Finance Summit's Market Outlook session, "The Economy and Automotive Industry Amid Inflationary Uncertainty." The presentation is scheduled for Monday, October 7, at 2:15 p.m. The Auto Finance Summit runs October 7 through 9 at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, NV. It is the nation's premier auto lending event, and is produced by Royal Media, publisher of Auto Finance News.

One of the highlights of the Auto Finance Summit, The Market Outlook provides key industry insights from recognized trade experts. The IFT-sponsored session will feature Deloitte Chief Global Economist Ira Kalish, who will discuss seasonal interest rates, inflation, inventory issues, consumer credit health, and other forecasting matters.

IFT delivers smartsourcing services, which combine experienced personnel with state-of-the-art technology. The company's highly trained agents possess a deep knowledge of the lending sector's best practices and regulations, enabling them to seamlessly integrate into a client's business operation and engage with customers as badged team members. IFT staff are deployed to bolster a number of departments, including collections, customer service, and business development. Through smartsourcing, IFT enables clients to create cost-efficiencies, improve workflows, and support seasonal staffing needs.

"The AFS Finance Summit is regarded as the ‘go-to' event in the automotive financing space," said Tod Chisholm, president at IFT. "As a company with a long history in this sector, we are proud to have the opportunity to sponsor this year's program, and look forward to enjoying an informative and productive event."

For more on how IFT's smartsourcing services can help automotive lenders augment their capabilities, improve workflows, and deliver efficiencies, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to companies across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service - without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

𝕏: @Parallel_PR

LinkedIn

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IFT

