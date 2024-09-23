Intermap CEO Will Present at Investor Conference

Investors will meet 1x1 with CEO Patrick Blott at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on September 25 & 26, 2024

Investors can also access Intermap's group presentation live via webcast

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Intermap Technologies (TSX:IMP)(OTCQB:ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced that Chairman and CEO Patrick A. Blott will present and hold 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries. Mr. Blott will present on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET) and hold 1x1 meetings throughout the event.

"2024 has been a banner year for Intermap Technologies with several significant contracts announced, including: $20 million to map part of Indonesia, $1 million in Malaysia to enhance water resource management and a subscription renewal with a leading U.S. telecom provider," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "In addition to our C$3.3 million oversubscribed financing that closed last month, these wins give us confidence that we will continue our solid growth trajectory, as evidenced by the 125% year-over-year revenue growth we reported for the second quarter of 2024. I look forward to presenting and meeting with investors at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024."

To access Intermap Technologies' live presentation at Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries:

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51085

All company presentation webcasts will be available on the conference event platform on this link under the Agenda tab: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

To book a 1x1 meeting with Intermap Technologies Chairman and CEO Patrick A. Blott:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Intermap Technologies and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

Intermap Reader Advisory

Certain information provided in this news release, including reference to revenue growth, constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "continue", "focus", "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Planet MicroCap