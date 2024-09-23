VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER taking place on September 25-26, 2024, where 50 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver in Vancouver, BC.

Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 with back to back keynotes from Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of Small Cap Discoveries, and Brent Todd, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, followed by 50 MicroCap public and private company presentations and 1x1 meetings on September 25 and 26.

In addition, the following folks will be sharing their insights via Keynote Presentation (both in-person and virtually):

Tim Babcock, President of the TSX Venture Exchange

Lynne Bolduc, Partner at FKBR

Richard Carleton, CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Jesse Gamble, President and CEO at Donville Kent Asset Management

Ryan Irvine, President & CEO at Keystone Financial - Keystocks.com

Harold Leishman, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Neil Levine, Partner at Marcum LLP

Joseph Lucosky, Lucosky Brookman LLP

Mathieu Martin, Portfolio Manager at Rivemont MicroCap Fund

Erik Nelson, President at Coral Capital Partners

Neil Reithinger, President of Eventus Advisory Group

Jon Uretsky, Partner at PULLP

The Full Agenda is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.

Track Time (PST) Company (Exchange: Symbol) Webcast Link 1 9:00 AM Reklaim (TSXV:MYID) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51050 1 9:30 AM Grey Wolf Animal Health (TSXV:WOLF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/50999 1 10:00 AM McCoy Global (TSX:MCB) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51000 1 10:30 AM DATA Communications Management (TSX:DCM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51001 1 11:00 AM Rubicon Organics (TSXV:ROMJ) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51049 1 11:30 AM Zedcor (TSXV:ZDC) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51003 1 12:30 PM Delota Inc (CSE:NIC) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51110 1 1:00 PM BluMetric (TSXV:BLM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51004 1 1:30 PM Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV:TTGI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51228 1 2:00 PM SinglePoint (Cboe:SING) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51052 1 2:30 PM Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV:TRBE) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51002 1 3:00 PM Baylin Technologies (TSX:BYL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51111 1 3:30 PM RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51143 1 5:30 PM ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51266 2 9:00 AM Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51019 2 9:30 AM Sabio Holdings (TSXV:SBIO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51020 2 10:00 AM Legend Power Systems (TSXV:LPS) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51048 2 10:30 AM Nova Leap Health (TSXV:NLH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51051 2 11:00 AM Adcore (TSX:ADCO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/50998 2 11:30 AM C-Com Satellite Systems (TSXV:CMI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51145 2 12:30 PM Eshbal Foods (Private Company) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51225 2 1:00 PM OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51146 2 1:30 PM Enwave Corp (TSXV:ENW) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51147 2 2:00 PM Foraco (TSX:FAR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51148 2 2:30 PM Diagen.ai (private company) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51149 2 3:00 PM AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE American:UAVS) 1x1s ONLY 2 3:30 PM BRAGG Gaming Group (TSX / NASDAQ:BRAG) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51199 2 4:00 PM BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51189 2 4:30 PM BTQ Technology Corp. (CBOE:BTQ) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51097

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.

Track Time (PST) Company (Exchange: Symbol) Webcast Link 1 9:00 AM Thermal Energy Group (TSXV:TMG) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51083 1 9:30 AM Biorem Inc (TSXV:BRM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51084 1 10:00 AM Covalon (TSXV:COV) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51094 1 10:30 AM ZTEST Electronics (CSE:ZTE) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51086 1 11:00 AM Gamehost Inc. (TSX:GH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51190 1 11:30 AM Simply Solventless (TSXV:HASH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51088 1 1:00 PM Avricore (TSXV:AVCR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51192 1 1:30 PM BeWhere Holdings (TSXV:BEW) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51090 1 2:30 PM RIWI Corp (TSXV:RIWI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51191 1 3:00 PM Enterprise Group (TSX:E) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51150 1 3:30 PM Atlas Engineered Products (TSXV:AEP) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51092 2 9:00 AM Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX:CPH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51093 2 9:30 AM Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51089 2 10:00 AM The Good Shroom (TSXV:MUSH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51096 2 10:30 AM Cematrix Corp (TSX:CEMX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51087 2 11:00 AM BQE Water (TSXV:BQE) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51098 2 11:30 AM Titanium Transportation Group (TSX:TTNM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51193 2 1:00 PM Crescita Therapeutics (TSX:CTX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51005 2 1:30 PM Intermap Technologies (TSX:IMP) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51085 2 2:00 PM Progressive Planet Solutions (TSXV:PLAN) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51267 2 2:30 PM Alchemy Nano (Private Company) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51309 2 3:30 PM Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS) - FIRESIDE CHAT Mathieu Martin & Olivia Evans IN PERSON ONLY

We would like to thank our VANCOUVER 2024 sponsors for their support:

Premier Sponsors

Canaccord Genuity

Lucosky Brookman

Marcum LLP

Gold Sponsors

Eventus Advisory Group

FKBR

Davidson & Company