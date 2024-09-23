VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER taking place on September 25-26, 2024, where 50 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver in Vancouver, BC.
Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com
The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 with back to back keynotes from Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of Small Cap Discoveries, and Brent Todd, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, followed by 50 MicroCap public and private company presentations and 1x1 meetings on September 25 and 26.
If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
In addition, the following folks will be sharing their insights via Keynote Presentation (both in-person and virtually):
Tim Babcock, President of the TSX Venture Exchange
Lynne Bolduc, Partner at FKBR
Richard Carleton, CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Jesse Gamble, President and CEO at Donville Kent Asset Management
Ryan Irvine, President & CEO at Keystone Financial - Keystocks.com
Harold Leishman, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Neil Levine, Partner at Marcum LLP
Joseph Lucosky, Lucosky Brookman LLP
Mathieu Martin, Portfolio Manager at Rivemont MicroCap Fund
Erik Nelson, President at Coral Capital Partners
Neil Reithinger, President of Eventus Advisory Group
Jon Uretsky, Partner at PULLP
The Full Agenda is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda
On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.
Track
Time (PST)
Company (Exchange: Symbol)
Webcast Link
1
9:00 AM
Reklaim (TSXV:MYID)
1
9:30 AM
Grey Wolf Animal Health (TSXV:WOLF)
1
10:00 AM
McCoy Global (TSX:MCB)
1
10:30 AM
DATA Communications Management (TSX:DCM)
1
11:00 AM
Rubicon Organics (TSXV:ROMJ)
1
11:30 AM
Zedcor (TSXV:ZDC)
1
12:30 PM
Delota Inc (CSE:NIC)
1
1:00 PM
BluMetric (TSXV:BLM)
1
1:30 PM
Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV:TTGI)
1
2:00 PM
SinglePoint (Cboe:SING)
1
2:30 PM
Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV:TRBE)
1
3:00 PM
Baylin Technologies (TSX:BYL)
1
3:30 PM
RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)
1
5:30 PM
ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)
2
9:00 AM
Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX)
2
9:30 AM
Sabio Holdings (TSXV:SBIO)
2
10:00 AM
Legend Power Systems (TSXV:LPS)
2
10:30 AM
Nova Leap Health (TSXV:NLH)
2
11:00 AM
Adcore (TSX:ADCO)
2
11:30 AM
C-Com Satellite Systems (TSXV:CMI)
2
12:30 PM
Eshbal Foods (Private Company)
2
1:00 PM
OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM)
2
1:30 PM
Enwave Corp (TSXV:ENW)
2
2:00 PM
Foraco (TSX:FAR)
2
2:30 PM
Diagen.ai (private company)
2
3:00 PM
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE American:UAVS)
1x1s ONLY
2
3:30 PM
BRAGG Gaming Group (TSX / NASDAQ:BRAG)
2
4:00 PM
BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC)
2
4:30 PM
BTQ Technology Corp. (CBOE:BTQ)
On Thursday, September 26, 2024, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.
Track
Time (PST)
Company (Exchange: Symbol)
Webcast Link
1
9:00 AM
Thermal Energy Group (TSXV:TMG)
1
9:30 AM
Biorem Inc (TSXV:BRM)
1
10:00 AM
Covalon (TSXV:COV)
1
10:30 AM
ZTEST Electronics (CSE:ZTE)
1
11:00 AM
Gamehost Inc. (TSX:GH)
1
11:30 AM
Simply Solventless (TSXV:HASH)
1
1:00 PM
Avricore (TSXV:AVCR)
1
1:30 PM
BeWhere Holdings (TSXV:BEW)
1
2:30 PM
RIWI Corp (TSXV:RIWI)
1
3:00 PM
Enterprise Group (TSX:E)
1
3:30 PM
Atlas Engineered Products (TSXV:AEP)
2
9:00 AM
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX:CPH)
2
9:30 AM
Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS)
2
10:00 AM
The Good Shroom (TSXV:MUSH)
2
10:30 AM
Cematrix Corp (TSX:CEMX)
2
11:00 AM
BQE Water (TSXV:BQE)
2
11:30 AM
Titanium Transportation Group (TSX:TTNM)
2
1:00 PM
Crescita Therapeutics (TSX:CTX)
2
1:30 PM
Intermap Technologies (TSX:IMP)
2
2:00 PM
Progressive Planet Solutions (TSXV:PLAN)
2
2:30 PM
Alchemy Nano (Private Company)
2
3:30 PM
Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS) - FIRESIDE CHAT Mathieu Martin & Olivia Evans
IN PERSON ONLY
We would like to thank our VANCOUVER 2024 sponsors for their support:
Premier Sponsors
Gold Sponsors
Exhibitor Sponsors
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
About Planet MicroCap
Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia, publishing financial news and events company covering the MicroCap market. Since 1998, Planet MicroCap continues to cultivate an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
Planet MicroCap
