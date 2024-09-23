Sections
September 24, 2024

Learn to Navigate Recent NAR(R) Changes and Master Compensation Discussions with 'Seller Representation Essentials,' 9 Bite-Sized Lessons from The CE Shop

AP News, Associated Press
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / The CE Shop has launched Seller Representation Essentials, nine bite-sized lessons (15-20 minutes/each) packed with powerful, actionable strategies real estate professionals can put into use immediately. Fully aligned with all recent NAR changes, this package focuses on getting real estate professionals up to speed and fast on seller representation.

Pairing the need for a competitive edge with professionalism and a client-centric approach, the interactive and snackable courses in Seller Representation Essentials can help agents:

  • Customize their approach to meet sellers' unique needs

  • Differentiate themselves by crafting personalized value propositions

  • Utilize effective pricing techniques to maximize seller returns with recent industry changes

Navigate commission talks with confidence, while adhering to the latest NAR® rules

Time is money and that's why The CE Shop has made it easy for busy agents on the go to invest mere minutes in the Seller Representation Essentials courses. Each course is easily consumable and priced at $9, or $75 for the full nine-lesson package. Equipping learners with essential, effective, and compliant skills, Seller Representation Essentials allows them to master strategies for the new real estate era.

The nine courses include:

  • Understanding Seller Preferences

  • Maximize Your Seller Appeal

  • Pricing for Profit: Techniques and Tactics

  • Seller Commission Conversations

  • Discussing Seller Options

  • Preparing for the Listing Presentation

  • Delivering the Listing Presentation

  • Overcoming Seller Price Objections

  • Maximizing Success in the Modern MLS

Sign up for the new Seller Representation Essentials courses here.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: The CE Shop

View the original press release on newswire.com.

