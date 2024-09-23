DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / The CE Shop has launched Seller Representation Essentials, nine bite-sized lessons (15-20 minutes/each) packed with powerful, actionable strategies real estate professionals can put into use immediately. Fully aligned with all recent NAR changes, this package focuses on getting real estate professionals up to speed and fast on seller representation.

Pairing the need for a competitive edge with professionalism and a client-centric approach, the interactive and snackable courses in Seller Representation Essentials can help agents:

Customize their approach to meet sellers' unique needs

Differentiate themselves by crafting personalized value propositions

Utilize effective pricing techniques to maximize seller returns with recent industry changes

Navigate commission talks with confidence, while adhering to the latest NAR® rules

Time is money and that's why The CE Shop has made it easy for busy agents on the go to invest mere minutes in the Seller Representation Essentials courses. Each course is easily consumable and priced at $9, or $75 for the full nine-lesson package. Equipping learners with essential, effective, and compliant skills, Seller Representation Essentials allows them to master strategies for the new real estate era.

The nine courses include:

Understanding Seller Preferences

Maximize Your Seller Appeal

Pricing for Profit: Techniques and Tactics

Seller Commission Conversations

Discussing Seller Options

Preparing for the Listing Presentation

Delivering the Listing Presentation

Overcoming Seller Price Objections

Maximizing Success in the Modern MLS

