AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Living Security, a leading provider of human risk management and cybersecurity analytics, is proud to announce it was named a Leader, the highest level of recognition, in The Forrester Wave™: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024 report, a closely watched assessment of technology industry products and services. Forrester's Wave reports - this one released on Sept. 19 - have been published since 2003 and are a widely used resource in selecting technology vendors.

"At Living Security, we are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Human Risk Management," said Ashley Rose, founder & CEO of Living Security. "We believe this achievement is a testament to the incredible support and guidance from our customers, partners, stakeholders, and our dedicated team, who have all been instrumental in helping us pioneer the Human Risk Management category. Together, we have designed a solution that effectively identifies and protects against the #1 cause of breaches for enterprises - human risk."

The Forrester Wave report states: "Living Security punches above its weight to drive HRM adoption. Living Security has pioneered advancements in HRM... Its vision clearly states how HRM works with adjacent security categories, receiving risk data and providing actionable insight…Unify [Living Security's HRM platform] provides a comprehensive Human Risk Index that estimates the likelihood and impact of human behaviors on a firm's overall security posture and is based on behaviors, external threats, and user access." Furthermore, the report reveals that "Living Security is ideal for firms that want a partner to move them to the future of HRM."

The company's leadership said attaining a Leader status in the report is a recognition of its hard work, innovation, and commitment to continuous learning and improvement.

"The arrival of the first Forrester Wave for Human Risk Management, and our position as a Leader in it, demonstrates the value of our approach to redefining how organizations manage human-related risks," said Kelly Harward, vice president of product at Living Security.

Matt Dew, vice president of engineering at Living Security, added, "We have always approached Human Risk Management with the conviction that effective application of technology can better enable our customers to build a holistic, actionable picture of human risk in their organization."

Living Security is committed to the future of HRM by prioritizing the human element in building resilient security infrastructures for organizations that want a partner for HRM. "We're committed to broadening our impact, empowering CISOs and the security teams they lead to collaborate together in our Unify platform to proactively tackle human-centric cyber risk," said Harward.

