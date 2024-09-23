Sections
WireSeptember 18, 2024

Manimal Tales Launches New Nursery Rhyme Based Detective Series: Your Child Solves Nursery Crimes in our Newest Personalized Book!

SANFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Manimal Tales is thrilled to announce the release of its latest personalized book series,

SANFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Manimal Tales is thrilled to announce the release of its latest personalized book series, You the Detective and the Case of the Disappearing Dish. This engaging new title allows children to star in their own detective adventure, blending the beloved nursery rhyme Hey Diddle Diddle! with the excitement of solving a captivating mystery.

You the Detective and the Case of the Disappearing Dish is a personalized book that transforms your child into the hero of a delightful and interactive story. Set in the whimsical town of Rhyme Town, where everything seems just right, this book takes a surprising turn when Mr. Dish disappears. Your child, the town's top detective, must unravel the mystery and find Mr. Dish so he and Ms. Spoon can run away at the end of the nursery rhyme!

This personalized adventure features your child's name and chosen character throughout the story, making them the center of the action and intrigue. The book features enchanting illustrations that vividly bring each scene to life, perfectly capturing the excitement of the storyline. Whether it's for an afternoon escapade or a cozy bedtime read, these illustrations are designed to engage and entertain young readers, showcasing how a clever detective like your child tackles and solves a tricky case-complete with a magnifying glass!

"We are excited to introduce You the Detective: The Case of the Disappearing Dish as a way for children to immerse themselves in a fun and interactive story," said Sue Donhym, founder of Manimal Tales. "By incorporating familiar nursery rhymes with the thrill of a detective mystery, we've created a unique reading experience that will be loved by all. Nursery rhymes are filled with mysteries that are just longing to be made into a personalized detective story for children. Who pushed Humpty Dumpty? How did Jack and Jill fall down the hill? Who will catch Georgie Peorgie? These are all stories that need a solution and your child is going to be the star detective in our Nursery Crime series."

Parents can personalize You the Detective by entering their child's first name and choosing their character, ensuring that the story revolves around their young detective's skills. This special personalized book makes for a perfect gift for fans of nursery rhymes and mystery stories alike, offering a personalized touch that will be treasured for years to come.

You the Detective: The Case of the Disappearing Dish is now available for purchase on the Manimal Tales website, as well as through our Etsy and Amazon stores. It's an ideal choice for birthdays, holidays, or any occasion that calls for a touch of magic and adventure.

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized children's books, dedicated to making every child the hero of their own story. We offer a range of beautifully crafted, interactive books that inspire joy and creativity in young readers. Discover our latest offerings and explore the magic of personalized storytelling at manimaltales.com.

Media Contact

Sue Donhym

Manimal Tales

500 Westover Dr #13210,

Sanford, NC 27330

info@manimaltales.com

SOURCE: Manimal Tales

