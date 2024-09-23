Leach Extractions of 95% or Higher Were Achieved

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is pleased to announce the successful results of metallurgical testing on the Emily manganese deposit, located in Minnesota, United States. Kemetco Research Inc. conducted the testing program, successfully demonstrating the capability of producing high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) from manganese samples recovered from the 2023 drill program at the Emily manganese deposit. These results represent a key development milestone in the ongoing evaluation and advancement of the Emily manganese project, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America.

Highlights of Metallurgical Test Work

High-purity Manganese Sulfate Monohydrate (HPMSM) Production: The program confirmed the potential for producing HPMSM aimed for the lithium-ion battery market from composite samples sourced from the Emily manganese deposit.

Manganese Extraction: Leaching tests using sulfuric acid (H2SO4) in combination with a reducing agent, the optimization of sulfur dioxide (SO2) ratios and finer grinding improved recovery rates, achieving manganese extraction rates exceeding 95%.

Impurity Removal and Crystallization: The test work demonstrated the effective removal of impurities, including iron, potassium, and other trace elements, through multiple purification stages. Crystallization tests yielded HPMSM aimed for the battery-materials market. The HPMSM met international specification standards used by Chinese producers (Fastmarkets 2022).

Potential for Optimization and Scale-Up: The results from this test work provide a strong foundation for the future development of a full-scale processing plant. The next phase will focus on flowsheet development and further process optimization to advance towards a Scoping Study / Preliminary Economic Assessment and Pre-Feasibility Study.

The current metallurgical test program, along with earlier metallurgical tests conducted by Kemetco, confirmed the potential for producing a full suite of manganese products, including High-purity Manganese Sulfate Monohydrate (HPMSM), Electrolytic Manganese Metal (EMM), Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD / MnO2), and other high-purity manganese chemicals from Emily feedstocks.

Brian Savage, CEO, commented: "Our team was optimistic about achieving these positive results, and now receiving validation from a third party strengthens our confidence in the project and provides reassurance to all stakeholders. The high manganese recovery rates and the quality of the manganese sulfate produced demonstrate the immense potential of the Emily Project to become a domestic supplier of high-purity manganese sulfate for the clean energy transition and a more sustainable energy future. This accomplishment opens the door for future project expansions, such as scaling up and conducting thorough economic evaluations."

Emily Deposit Metallurgical Testing Program

The metallurgical test work was carried out by Kemetco Research Inc.'s Richmond, British Columbia laboratory, which has expertise in manganese processing. The program aimed to evaluate the leach amenability and potential for producing high-purity manganese sulfate using composite samples from the Emily deposit. The primary focus was bench-scale testing of various unit operations, including leaching, solution purification, and manganese sulfate crystallization.

Samples for the test work taken from the 2023 drilling program conducted at the Emily manganese deposit. High-grade (37.0% Manganese) and medium-grade (15.57% Manganese) composite core samples were selected and shipped to Kemetco's laboratory.

The Kemetco testing program consisted of the following activities:

Characterize the samples collected during the drilling program and produce several composites for metallurgical testing,

Conduct scoping mineral processing testing to reject gangue and upgrade the run-of-mine ores,

Conduct bench scale leach test to extract the manganese to evaluate the amenability of the Emily material to sulfuric acid leaching and evaluate the impact of various conditions on the manganese and iron extraction,

Conduct scoping impurity removal testing, and characterize the purified manganese pregnant solutions, and

Conduct scoping crystallization testing using purified manganese pregnant solutions to evaluate the main impurities affecting the generation of HPMSM, including the production of HPMSM.

The final report from Kemetco on the metallurgical testing, including a conceptual flow sheet, is expected within the next few weeks.

The Importance of Domestic High-Purity Manganese Sulfate Monohydrate (HPMSM) Production

HPMSM is a critical material used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, particularly in the electric vehicle market and renewable energy storage systems. CPM Group, a leading commodity research firm, predicts that by 2032, the supply of high-purity manganese sulfate will enter a significant deficit, with North American HPMSM demand forecast to be more than 800,000 tonnes per year.

U.S. and Canadian production of HPMSM and other high-purity manganese chemicals on a commercial scale is negligible, and both the U.S. and Canada rely on imports of high-purity manganese chemicals. Currently, China produces 96% of global High-purity Manganese Sulfate Monohydrate (HPMSM) and 98% of global High-purity Electrolytic Manganese Metal (HPEMM).