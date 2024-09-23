MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA), a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced significant progress in the clinical development planning for its novel oral ketamine analog. As part of its strategic development plan, MIRA is prioritizing the early demonstration of clinical efficacy, potentially as early as 2025, through innovative Phase I/II study designs.

Drug Product Development Initiated

MIRA has initiated drug product development (capsules) of its novel oral ketamine analog in collaboration with Formulex, a leader in nano-technology-based drug delivery and formulation. This partnership focuses on spray-dry based granulation of Ketamir-2 in capsules for clinical studies, optimizing the formulation for improved oral bioavailability and patient convenience.

IND Filing on Schedule for December 2024

The company is on track for its Investigational New Drug (IND) filing for its drug candidate Ketamir-2 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024. MIRA continues to progress with all required Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicological studies, with data assembly and file preparations well underway.

Prioritizing Early Efficacy Signal Detection in Humans for Neuropathic Pain by 2025

MIRA is committed to detecting an efficacy signal in humans as early as 2025. Through strategic Phase I/II study designs, the company aims to demonstrate the clinical activity in treating neuropathic pain and potentially other neurologic conditions. This approach emphasizes MIRA's dedication to accelerating the path to clinical efficacy, providing early and robust data that can drive faster decision-making and potentially expedite patient access.

MIRA is also conducting ongoing preclinical studies in animal models of Diabetic Neuropathy and Cancer-Induced Neuropathy, with efficacy results expected in late 2024. These studies are critical in refining MIRA's approach and could help identify more targeted indications within specific patient populations. "Focusing on these specific patient populations increases our chances of demonstrating meaningful clinical benefits," said Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of MIRA.

"Our primary goal is to demonstrate efficacy in humans as quickly as possible," added Erez Aminov. "By implementing specific study designs and leveraging our ongoing preclinical research, we aim to gather early evidence of clinical benefits, positioning our treatment as a transformative option for neuropathic pain."

Phase I Clinical Development Plan Finalized

MIRA has completed the design of its Phase I clinical trial, set to begin in early Q1 2025. This trial will assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in humans, laying the groundwork for subsequent efficacy studies. MIRA is also collaborating with leading international academic research institutions to further refine and enhance its clinical development strategy.

"We are excited to move smoothly forward with our IND-enabling pre-clinical studies towards Phase I trials, which are designed to provide critical insights into the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of our candidate," said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at MIRA. "This trial is a pivotal step in our journey to bring novel treatment options for neuropathic pain to patients, and we are committed to executing it with the highest scientific and regulatory standards."

Strengthening Regulatory and Clinical Strategy

To bolster its clinical and regulatory approach, MIRA has appointed an experienced consultant who brings extensive expertise from academia and regulatory bodies, including the FDA. This addition underscores the company's commitment to meeting the highest standards in clinical development and regulatory compliance, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.