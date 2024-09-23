Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 23, 2024

MIT Solve Awards Over $1 Million in Funding to 30 Tech-Based Innovators Addressing Global Challenges

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / In New York City, amidst global leaders convening for the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week,

AP News, Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / In New York City, amidst global leaders convening for the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week, MIT Solve awarded over $1 million in funding to scale 30 world-changing solutions to ...
CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / In New York City, amidst global leaders convening for the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week, MIT Solve awarded over $1 million in funding to scale 30 world-changing solutions to ...

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / In New York City, amidst global leaders convening for the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week, MIT Solve awarded over $1 million in funding to scale 30 world-changing solutions to intractable global challenges.

Delegates from each winning ‘Solver team' traveled from 13 countries to share tech-based solutions that address pressing challenges within health, learning, climate, and economic prosperity globally, as well as ways to build upon traditional knowledge and technology to meet the needs of Indigenous Communities in the U.S. and Canada. The winners were selected from a pool of over 2,200 applications from 130 countries by Solve's panels of judges.

This year, $1.3 million in prize pool funding was distributed to Solver teams, including $10,000 in unrestricted funding from Solve to each team. Additionally, each Solver team enters a nine-month support program to scale their work and impact and is eligible for additional investment from Solve Innovation Future, Solve's solution to persisting funding gaps.

"We are in a race against time to solve the most pressing issues of our era-from the climate crisis to inequities in health and learning outcomes. The 2024 Solver Class offers hope and actionable change," said Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve. "What sets Solve apart is our commitment to supporting innovators at the critical early stages of their journey so we can make a transformative impact together. We are proud of the strides made as our Solver classes have collectively touched over 280 million people and raised over $1 billion in capital to drive action in their communities and the world."

The prize funding announced includes:

  • Solver award to all 30 teams supported by MIT Solve ($300,000)

  • Health Equity Innovation Award supported by Johnson & Johnson Foundation ($100,000) as part of its larger commitment as the Global Health Equity Anchor Supporter

    • Recipients: NiADA, SAANS, OpenFlexure Microscope, ThriveLink, MediBot, AmarDoctor

  • The GM Prize supported by General Motors ($150,000):

    • Recipients: ĀinaQuest, Renewable Rebirth, Earthbond Solar, OX Delivers, The Tatum T1, MakerDost

  • The GSR Foundation Prize supported by GSR Foundation ($150,000):

    • Recipients: SXD, Musa, Yeti Confetti for Refugees

  • The AI for Humanity Prize supported by Patrick J. McGovern Foundation ($150,000):

    • Recipients: Consultation Corral, SXD, Just Value, ThriveLink, Hunu

  • Climate-Positive and Equitable Food Systems Prize supported by Seeding the Future Van Lengerich Foundation ($150,000):

    • Recipients: Oorja, Amini, SOS Biotech

  • Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Ocean Innovation Prize supported by the Prince of Monaco ($100,000):

    • Recipients: SXD, Symbrosia

  • Schmidt Marine Wavemaker's Prize supported by Schmidt Marine Technology Partners ($100,000):

    • Recipient: SOS Biotech

  • Morgridge Family Foundation AI Innovation Prize supported by Morgridge Family Foundation ($50,000):

    • Recipient: Just Value

  • The Experian Prize supported by Experian ($50,000):

    • Recipients: VunaPay, Symplifica APP

  • Habitat for Humanity Sheltertech Prize supported by Habitat for Humanity ($50,000):

    • Recipient: Easy Housing

Learn more about the 2024 Solver Class and their solutions.

Learn about collaborating with MIT Solve to drive impact.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

About MIT Solve:

Solve is an initiative of MIT. We believe that to achieve a more sustainable and prosperous future for all, we need new voices and ideas. We launch open calls for exceptional and diverse solutions to the most pressing global challenges, from anyone, anywhere in the world. Selected innovators get the backing of MIT and our community of supporters to scale their impact and drive lasting change. Join us on this mission. solve.mit.edu

Media Contact

Bridget Weiler

Director, Marketing & Communications

bridget.weiler@solve.mit.edu

###

SOURCE: MIT Solve

press release
Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy