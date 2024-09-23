VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024/ Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) ("Nepra Foods" or the "Company"), is pleased announce that the Company has successfully secured a total of $1,000,000USD in inventory/purchase order financing and a further $1,750,000USD in accounts receivable financing from Gateway Trade Funding ("Gateway") located in Brea, California. As an integral part of the financings 90% of the gross value of all outstanding purchase orders are financeable and when converted to account receivable 80% of the face value of the accounts receivable become financeable.

Standard commercial interest rates and transaction fees are applicable to these financing facilities. Billy Hogan and David Wood both directors and senior officers of the Company have jointly and severally guaranteed the outstanding which may be due from time to time to Gateway. Neither of the financings have any conversion features associated with them.

Gateway Trade Funding has been providing purchase order financing to companies of all ages, from start-ups to well-established companies, for over 18 years. The financing will allow the Company to fulfill sales opportunities by providing incremental growth capital on a non-dilutive basis, thus a benefit for the Company's shareholders.

As an integral part of closing the Gateway funding noted above, the Company has in part utilized a portion of the initial advances to retire its SBA loan with a principal outstanding balance of $172,500USD,000.

Further and as part of finalizing the Gateway funding, the Company modified its lease agreement for various production and manufacturing equipment. In the past few months, the Company purchased several pieces of equipment outright from the lease totaling $300,000USD, thus reducing the amount due on the equipment lease. The Company committed thereafter to pay $3,700USD monthly until March 1, 2027. The agreement finances production equipment the Company uses in its blending, hemp flour production and pasta manufacturing. The renegotiated terms reduce the monthly cash obligations of the Company by $35,000USD per month or a total savings of $469,000USD over the term of the new agreement.

Securing the purchase order and inventory financing will enable the Company to manage its cash requirements for inventory and the commercial terms necessary to remain competitive for its customers. Retiring the SBA loan and renegotiating the equipment lease will have a material positive impact on cash management as the Company continues to grow its base of core customers.

"The newly established inventory/purchase order and receivable financing, totaling $2.75 million, highlights NEPRA's improved financial health by reducing debt and expenses. Additionally, this financing provides an alternative means to secure necessary inventory, supporting future growth. I am encouraged by these changes, which are fortifying our solid business model and helping address the growing opportunities in the marketplace, says Billy Hogan, NEPRA CEO."

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company focused on innovative and proprietary allergen and gluten-free food ingredient technologies. The company supports food manufactures globally with formulations, ingredients and technical support for the production of the next generation of healthy, nutritious foods. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.