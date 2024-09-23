NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / The vast majority of women in healthcare report feeling satisfied in their jobs, but most also report obstacles to pursuing careers in the field, such as challenges with work-life balance, gender-based discrimination, insufficient access to mentors, and too few leadership opportunities. Those are among the findings in "Women in Medicine: Advancing DEI Initiatives - The Contemporary Landscape for Women in Healthcare," a new study published by Health eCareers, the leading healthcare recruitment network.

"Our recent research on Women in Medicine is a critical initiative that sheds light on the unique challenges and contributions of female healthcare professionals," said Greg Chang, managing director at Health eCareers. "The insights from this study will enable organizations to create more supportive, inclusive, and equitable workplaces, ultimately leading to better recruitment, retention, and satisfaction among female healthcare workers. This is important work as there are links between a diverse healthcare workforce and quality of care."

Some of the key findings from the study include:

While women in medicine have high satisfaction (75%), a substantial number also report negative experiences in the field. While just 30% of respondents report experiencing gender discrimination or bias in the workplace, 40% report more general "workplace challenges" due to their gender. When accounting for patient interactions, almost 50% reported gender discrimination.

Respondents generally find their workplaces supportive (58%) when it comes to offering DEI programs and policies that support gender diversity and inclusion. However, workplaces do not appear to be fully meeting demands for more work-life balance support, equitable pay, and childcare for female employees.

Racial and ethnic minority groups often have a harder time in the field, reporting higher challenges in general, including more gender discrimination and fewer perceived opportunities for leadership.

Physicians also report more issues than other roles, with lower job satisfaction, more challenges, and less support from their organization. However, nurses are more likely to experience sexual harassment with 36% experiencing sexual harassment from a colleague.

Overall sentiments uncovered in the survey include satisfaction with current career progression and opportunities for advancement. However, burnout and disillusionment also exist in the field, with indications that some women in healthcare would not recommend the field or are planning to exit it themselves.

"Our Women in Medicine research is a critical initiative that aims to highlight and address the unique challenges faced by female healthcare providers," said Christine Burke Evans, director B2B marketing at Health eCareers. "Our ultimate goal is to drive meaningful change that enhances career satisfaction, professional growth, and overall well-being for women in the healthcare industry."

Download the report with full findings at https://www.healthecareers.com/employer-resources/dei/insights-from-women-in-medicine-advancing-dei-initiatives

About The Research

Health eCareers fielded this study June 11 through 18, 2024. It consisted of 51 questions including screening and classification, satisfaction, career goals and barriers, and other perceptions.

