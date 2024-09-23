New to The Street, a leader in sponsored and syndicated programming, proudly announces the signing of a comprehensive 12-part series with ARAX Holdings.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / New to The Street, a leader in sponsored and syndicated programming, proudly announces the signing of a comprehensive 12-part series with ARAX Holdings. The series, set to air nationwide, will highlight ARAX's groundbreaking innovations, including COREPASS, MoneyWall, and a full suite of cutting-edge solutions designed to revolutionize secure digital transactions, carbon footprint tracking, and compliance with global standards.

Filming for the series is slated to begin this Thursday, with the first episode expected to debut [add anticipated date]. In addition to national television coverage, the series will leverage earned media, targeted commercials, and iconic outdoor billboards to maximize visibility for ARAX Holdings' innovations, which integrate blockchain technology, carbon footprint tracking, greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting, AI-powered solutions, and compliance with the EU Digital Product Passport (DPP).

"We are thrilled to partner with ARAX Holdings to bring their transformative technologies to the forefront," said [Insert Name], CEO of New to The Street. "This series will shine a spotlight on their visionary solutions and the impact they are making across industries, from digital security to environmental sustainability."

About COREPASS, MoneyWall, and ARAX's Suite of Solutions

COREPASS is a state-of-the-art identity management system offering robust, secure authentication for users across various platforms. MoneyWall provides seamless, secure financial transactions, protecting both users and enterprises from cyber threats while ensuring swift, efficient payment processes. ARAX's solutions also integrate blockchain technology to support carbon footprint tracking and GHG accounting, ensuring compliance with evolving global standards like the EU Digital Product Passport (DPP). Through AI-powered innovations, ARAX is driving smarter, more sustainable operations across industries.

In the upcoming series, New to The Street will cover:

Enterprise Blockchain Solutions (BaaP): ARAX's blockchain-based ecosystem is transforming Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) applications, decentralized finance (DeFi), and smart city/smart building projects, including deployments on the innovative Lunaº Mesh technology.

Use Cases in the Making: