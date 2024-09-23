nasdaq NASDAQ NTTS

Filming for the series is slated to begin this Thursday, with the first episode expected to debut [add anticipated date]. In addition to national television coverage, the series will leverage earned media, targeted commercials, and iconic outdoor billboards to maximize visibility for ARAX Holdings' innovations, which integrate blockchain technology and BaaP (Blockchain as a platform, DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrasture Networks), decentralized secure connectivity and last mile reach, DeFI, DeFI/CeFI trade finance (hybrid solutions), greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting, AI powered solutions, all data/privacy/financial regulation, and compliance.

"We are thrilled to partner with ARAX Holdings to bring their transformative technologies to the forefront," said [Insert Name], CEO of New to The Street. "This series will shine a spotlight on their visionary solutions and the impact they are making across industries, from digital security to environmental sustainability."

About ARAX's Suite of Solutions, Core Blockchain, CorePass and Lunaº Mesh

ARAX is transforming the platform economy with its innovative Core Ecosystem, seamlessly integrating blockchain, AI, and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). By leveraging CorePass digital identity and Lunaº Mesh connectivity, ARAX ensures real-time, compliant, and transparent management of real-world assets and processes. This ecosystem not only enhances enterprise efficiency and transparency but also drives advancements in smart cities, agriculture, and asset management, creating secure, collateralized investment opportunities and reducing counterparty risk. Core Blockchain is a revolutionary Layar-1, Proof of Work, IoT focused, AML 5 compliant, decentralized Blockchain network. CorePass is a revolutionary decentralized digital identity that offers secure authentication and digitization of government-issued documents, which allows users to be in control of their data with several applications that ensure online security for the digital economy. Luna°Mesh is an unbreakable decentralized mesh network that integrates resilient communication, decentralized storage, and hybrid positioning for seamless, fail-proof operation across vast distances, ensuring uninterrupted communication and tracking even in emergencies.

In the upcoming series, New to The Street will cover:

Enterprise Blockchain Solutions (BaaP): ARAX's blockchain-based ecosystem is transforming

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) applications, decentralized finance (DeFi), and smart city/smart building projects, including deployments on the innovative Lunaº Mesh technology.

Use Cases in the Making:

Tuzla Smart City Pilot Project: Focused on leveraging blockchain, IoT, AI, and DePIN technology to establish smart city solutions in Romania, starting with intelligent street lighting. Commodity and Metals DeFi Projects: Revolutionizing commodities trading by integrating blockchain and smart contracts, starting with the copper industry, ensuring transparency and secure transactions. Smart Building Use Case: Utilizing blockchain and decentralized technologies to enhance enterprise data management and infrastructure through ARAX BaaP and Lunaº Mesh. DVP (Digital Vehicle Passport) and DPP Projects: Offering a blockchain-based cradle-to grave platform adhering to Euro 7 standards for vehicle emissions and enhancing environmental sustainability through the EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation. Integration with Third-Party Equipment: Utilizing blockchain and IoT technologies for retail, logistics, and asset management, improving operations across various sectors, including utility management, renewable energy solutions, and real-time tracking.

About ARAX Holdings

ARAX Holdings is an innovative leader in the field of digital security and sustainability, offering next generation solutions to meet the evolving demands of businesses and consumers. Their mission is to empower secure, reliable, and environmentally responsible digital experiences across the globe.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street, is one of the longest-running U.S. and international television brands, delivering powerful sponsored and syndicated programming. Since 2009, New to The Street has aired biographical interview segments across major U.S. networks, including Bloomberg and FOX Business as sponsored programming, offering a platform for high-growth companies and industry leaders to share their stories.

With a reach that spans millions of homes globally every month , New to The Street has built a reputation as a trusted source for business and financial news. The show provides unmatched visibility for its featured companies, helping them connect with a broad audience. In addition to its televised reach, New to The Street boasts one of the most influential business YouTube channels, with nearly 1.5 million loyal subscribers in over 40 countries, further amplifying its ability to connect companies with potential investors and partners.

Learn more at newtothestreet.com.

