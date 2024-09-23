NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / New to The Street, a premier multi-platform financial news and media brand, is proud to announce an exclusive media partnership with LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), a global leader in optics, photonics, and infrared technology. This strategic collaboration will showcase LightPath's cutting-edge innovations through a comprehensive media campaign across television and digital channels.

The campaign kicks off with a headline interview airing this Saturday at 6:30 PM on Bloomberg, as part of New to The Street's widely watched sponsored programming. The feature will mark the first in a multi-part series designed to elevate LightPath Technologies' visibility in key markets and demonstrate its advancements in optics and infrared technology solutions.

Following the Bloomberg premiere, LightPath's story will continue with a broadcast on Fox Business, scheduled for October 7, 2024. The content will also be distributed through New to The Street's expansive digital network, including its YouTube channel, which has amassed over 1.51 million subscribers, ensuring sustained engagement with key audiences. Additionally, weekly updates and promotions will be featured across New to The Street's Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram channels, reaching a combined social media following of over 500,000.

Sam Rubin, CEO of LightPath Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "I am excited to collaborate with New to The Street's talented team as they begin to market LightPath Technologies through their expansive TV media network. We are entering a transformative period for our company, with endless opportunities to integrate our optics, photonics, and infrared technologies into a variety of industries. Having New to The Street in our corner will help drive visibility and growth during these exciting times."

This series will shine a spotlight on LightPath's innovative solutions and their wide-ranging applications across industries such as defense, medical technologies, and telecommunications. With the reach of New to The Street's media platforms, the series will significantly enhance LightPath's brand awareness and market positioning, both domestically and internationally.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is a top-tier financial news and media platform recognized for its ability to deliver impactful exposure for high-growth companies. With more than 16 years of experience, the brand offers unmatched visibility through its extensive presence on leading networks such as Bloomberg and Fox Business, combined with a robust social media strategy and a YouTube channel boasting over 1.51 million subscribers. New to The Street's full-service media offerings include sponsored television programming, earned media placements, social media campaigns, and outdoor advertising, helping its clients gain the credibility and recognition they need to grow.

About LightPath Technologies, Inc.:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-precision optical and infrared components, serving industries such as defense, medical technology, and telecommunications. The company's products enable customers to achieve higher performance and precision in their applications, driving innovation across a variety of sectors. Known for its strong commitment to research and development, LightPath Technologies is at the forefront of advancements in the optics and photonics fields.

For more information about New to The Street or LightPath Technologies, visit www.newtothestreet.com and www.lightpath.com.

Monica Brennan

Head of Operations

monica@newtothestreet.com

