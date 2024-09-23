TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / New World Solutions Inc. (CSE:NEWS)(OTC Pink:REGRF)(FSE:RT5) ("New World" or the "Company") recently announced its acquisition of a majority 51% stake in dialMKT Corp.("dialMKT") positions the company to participate in the significant growth potential presented by the digital transformation of the $31 billion global watch market. dialMKT is addressing the multi-billion-dollar global wristwatch enthusiast market by developing a blockchain-powered digital ecosystem that integrates content, e-commerce, and community.

dialMKT's e-commerce platform is expected to launch in the next 30 days, with the opportunity to generate significant revenues in the important fourth quarter Holiday season.

Market Opportunity

The global pre-owned watch market is estimated at $31 billion according to a recent report by McKinsey & Company, with high-end brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Cartier leading the sector. The total watch market, including new watch sales at authorized dealers, is estimated at $75 billion.

Wristwatches remain culturally significant, frequently featured in music, social media, and on the wrists of celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs, driving interest and growth in the watch market. The watch-collecting trend is gaining traction, especially among Millennials and Gen-Z collectors, which underscores the long-term growth potential.

A cultural shift and significant market opportunity are unfolding as watch collecting becomes mainstream. Prominent watch enthusiasts, including celebrity athletes and entertainers such as Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Cristiano Ronaldo, Connor McGregor, Kevin Hart, Lionel Messi, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg, Andrew Tate, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and Michael Jordan, as well as entrepreneurs and business leaders like Grant Cardone, Patrick Bet-David, Bill Ackman, and Chamath Palihapitiya, frequently showcase their collections on social media.

Their presence on these platforms reaches billions of viewers monthly, fuelling demand for the watches they display. Concurrently, the long-term growth potential of the market is being validated by institutional and billionaire investors who are attuned to cultural and consumer megatrends. Notable investors in recent funding transactions within watch market e-commerce and media platforms include Bernard Arnault, Jay-Z, Michael Jordan, Hollywood super-agent Michael Ovitz, and hedge fund billionaires Bill Ackman and Marc Lasry, as well as venture capital firms such as Google Ventures, Alibaba, and LVMH.

dialMKT Corp.

dialMKT is addressing the $31 billion wristwatch enthusiast market by developing a blockchain-powered digital ecosystem that integrates content, e-commerce, and community. At the core of dialMKT's prospective platform is a Blockchain database that functions as a "CARFAX for watches," providing authenticity, service, and ownership history. dialMKT's system tackles one of the primary challenges in the pre-owned watch market: ensuring authenticity, service, and ownership history. Collectors need assurance that they are purchasing an authentic watch, free from theft, and in its original factory configuration. For instance, swapping a watch dial can significantly impact the value by tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. dialMKT's blockchain registrar addresses this by offering consumers comprehensive history and data on the watch they are buying.

Just as CARFAX transformed the $138 billion pre-owned car market for consumers, dialMKT's goal is to achieve the same for the $31 billion pre-owned watch market.

dialMKT's content and community platforms include WatchReporter.com, reaching thousands of watch collectors worldwide through its website, YouTube and Instagram channels. This platform will support the growth of dialMKT's e-commerce efforts.

dialMKT's e-commerce platform is expected to launch within the next 30 days, in time for the fourth quarter holidays selling season, which is the most important for generating revenues in the global watch market. dialMKT's e-commerce marketplace is an opportunity to leverage and monetize WatchReporter.com's growing social media audience and collector database.

"I am excited by the opportunity (CSE: NEWS) offers as the only ‘pure play' stock allowing investors to participate in the $31 billion watch market", said Jack Marks, dialMKT CEO and Chairman of New World Solutions. "We are excited to be joining forces with New World Solutions and leveraging their blockchain expertise for our platform. We have a number of significant catalysts coming up, including the launch of our e-commerce platform expected within the next 30 days. At a current market cap of around $2 million, NEWS represents a "ground floor opportunity" with compelling upside potential."

"The acquisition of dialMKT is a strategic addition to our portfolio of disruptive technologies and represents an opportunity to synergistically deploy our blockchain technologies in a transformative way for the watch market," said Paul Haber, CEO of the Company. "Since Graph Blockchain, New World has extensive blockchain experience, having worked with clients like IBM and COKE. We recognize the potential of dialMKT to lead the digital transformation of the global watch market and look forward to integrating its operations within our business framework."

About New World