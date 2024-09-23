Newswire G2 Fall 2024

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, uses its community's knowledge to help others make informed software and service decisions for their business.

For nearly 20 years, Newswire has provided companies around the world with services to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time. These industry-leading solutions include:

Media Suite - Newswire bundled its most powerful media outreach products into one solution to give brands access to the most accurate Media Database, personalized Media Pitching, extensive Media Monitoring, and a Media Room to share their news.

Press Release Distribution - Global distribution channels and industry-specific publications help companies share and amplify their news. With every press release purchase, customers gain complimentary access to AImee, Newswire's AI writing assistant who expertly writes or optimizes press release content.

Press Release Optimizer - Companies can collaborate with Newswire's expert strategists through this full-service program to develop newsworthy press release content and gain earned media coverage.

"We're honored to receive these badges and improve our ranking in 29 reports," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We pride ourselves in our ability to provide our customers with a wide range of press release distribution services to amplify their news with the press and public. These badges are a testament to our commitment."

For G2's Fall 2024 report, Newswire proudly earned 35 badges including:

Best Usability (Mid-Market) PR Analytics and Press Release Distribution

Leader (Mid-Market) Press Release Distribution

Most Implementable (Small Business) Press Release Distribution

Most Implementable (Mid-Market) Press Release Distribution

Best Relationship (Mid-Market) Press Release Distribution

Best Results (Mid-Market) Press Release Distribution

Easiest Admin (Mid-Market) PR Analytics and Media and Influencer Targeting

Easiest to Use (Mid-Market) Press Release Distribution and PR Analytics

Best Meets Requirements (Mid-Market) Press Release Distribution and Media and Influencer Targeting

Most Implementable (Fall) Press Release Distribution

Leader (Fall) Press Release Distribution, Media and Influencer Targeting, Media Marketing

Leader (EMEA) Press Release Distribution

Leader (Small Business) Press Release Distribution, PR Analytics, Media and Influencer Targeting

High Performer (Enterprise) Press Release Distribution

Easiest Setup (Mid-Market) Media and Influencer Targeting and PR Analytics

Easiest to Use (Small Business) Media Monitoring

Easiest Setup (Small Business) Media Monitoring

Momentum Leader (Fall) Press Release Distribution, PR Analytics, Media and Influencer Targeting

High Performer (Mid-Market) PR Analytics, Media and Influencer Targeting, Media Monitoring

User Most Likely to Recommend (Mid-Market) PR Analytics

High Performer (Fall) PR Analytics

High Performer (Small Business) Media Monitoring

Users Love Us

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

