WireSeptember 26, 2024

Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") today reported that Mr. Gibson C. Scott has resigned as a Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Scott was first appointed the board in April of 2003.

AP News, Associated Press
CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") today reported that Mr. Gibson C. Scott has resigned as a Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Scott was first appointed the board in April of 2003.

Shelby Beattie, President and CEO of Nexera commented: "We wish to sincerely thank Mr. Scott for his efforts and contributions as a director for Nexera. For more than twenty years Mr. Scott has been a mentor to all of us at Nexera, and his guiding presence will be felt be long into future as we move Nexera forward. Thank you Scotty, and good luck with all your future endeavours."

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000

Email: info@nexeraenergy.com

www.nexeraenergy.com

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.

press release
