NXT Energy Solutions Announces SFD(R) Survey Contract in Africa

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with its Strategic Alliance Partner, Synergy Exploration and Production Technologies Limited to provide an SFD® survey for an oil and gas exploration company in Africa. Data acquisition operations for this contract are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024, and NXT's interpretations and recommendations are expected to be delivered during the first quarter of 2025.

Bruce G. Wilcox, CEO of NXT, stated "We are pleased to return to Africa to perform another SFD® survey.The Company looks forward to working together with this repeat customer's exploration team in order to execute the contract."

Synergy Exploration and Production Technologies Limited is an affiliate of Ataraxia Capital who currently holds convertible debentures in NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD® survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

