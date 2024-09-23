Plum Market Travel Services Announces Nebraska Expansion

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Plum Market Travel Services, an emerging foodservice operator and prime concessionaire, in partnership with ACDBE firms GPMM and Tersylbran, have been awarded a significant contract to operate 10 dining, retail, and Gourmet Natural Market locations at Omaha Eppley Airfield. The agreement, part of OMA's $950 million terminal expansion and modernization plan, comprises the majority of the Foods & Beverage offerings and will provide travelers a diverse range of dining options including well-known national brands and local favorites. Plum Market Travel Service is a subsidiary of Plum Market, the established natural food, beverage, and wellness essentials retailer.

Plum Market Travel Services

Plum Market Travel Services co-founders Matt and Marc Jonna are eager to put down roots in Omaha with their ACDBE partners. "We are thrilled to have been selected to bring our unique blend of culinary and operator experiences to Omaha Eppley Airfield," said Matt Jonna, CEO. "Our commitment to providing exceptional food and service aligns perfectly with OMA's mission of delivering premier customer service by enhancing the traveler's journey and the local community presence," added Marc Jonna, President.

The 10 locations consist of nine brands, spanning various cuisines and formats, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of airport passengers. Notable brands include Runza, Panda Express, and Sambazon, along with several local Omaha restaurants including Block 16 and Fernando's. "Runza is excited to be part of this exciting project and we look forward to serving customers arriving home and visiting our great community," stated Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza National. Additionally, Plum Market will open two of its own concepts: a full-service Kitchen and Bar with all-natural snacks and travel essentials, and a convenient Grab & Go Quick Service format. The terminal expansion is currently slated to open in 2027.

"When we requested proposals, we had a goal of choosing a variety of concepts that reflect Omaha both in local and regional options, as well as national options for OMA travelers. Our new concessions as part of the Build OMA Terminal Modernization Program will move us forward in our vision to be the best airport in the Midwest," said Dave Roth, Chief Executive Officer for the Omaha Airport Authority.

The agreement is a testament to Plum Market's ability to deliver high-quality foodservice experiences in high-traffic environments. As part of OMA's multi-year expansion project, the partnership will contribute to enhancing the overall traveler experience and positioning Omaha Eppley Airfield as a premier destination for air travel.

For more details on the OMA Concessions Program and to see images of the coming locations, visit BuildOMA.com/Concessions.

About Plum Market Travel Services

Plum Market Travel Services is an emerging foodservice operator and airport prime concessionaire specializing in airport concessions, operations, and retail venues. With a focus on quality, innovation, training, and exceptional service, Plum Market Travel Services brings a diverse range of culinary concepts and brands to meet the needs of travelers and guests, currently operating locations within DTW and DFW, with new locations announced at OAK, OMA, and IAD. For more information, visit plummarkettravel.com.

About Plum Market

Plum Market is a privately owned company with a service-forward approach to food, beverage and wellness essentials. The company promotes all-natural, organic and locally crafted items to meet the needs of the health conscious and the foodies alike, across more than 30 multiple format locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Florida with new locations announced in California, Nebraska, and Virginia. For more information, visit plummarket.com and follow @PlumMarket on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About OMA

Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA) is a medium-hub airport that served over five million passengers in 2023 and is the largest airport in the state of Nebraska. Eight airlines provide approximately 70 departures per day to 32 nonstop destinations from Eppley Airfield. The Omaha Airport Authority has a mission to provide premier customer service and airport facilities through operational excellence.

