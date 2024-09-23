AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), ("Volcon" or the "Company"), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, is proud to announce the launch and first production run of the HF1 Electric UTV. The HF1 is Volcon's newest high-powered utility task vehicle; a three-person single row vehicle which combines cutting-edge technology with rugged performance, offering a fully electric and silent alternative for off-road enthusiasts, commercial operations, and adventure seekers alike. HF1 will be the fastest accelerating vehicle in the Utility Single-Cab Electric UTV class.

Volcon's announcement comes one full quarter ahead of schedule, marking a major shift in development and production speed. Originally planned to start production in the first quarter of 2025, the first twenty seven HF1 units are ready to ship from the factory this week. This initial run is expected to arrive in Los Angeles in six to eight weeks. Units will ship globally from Volcon's manufacturer through their Thailand facility. Final assembly and US deliveries will take place in Volcon's Texas headquarters.

The HF1 features a powerful 350-volt automotive electric system with a high power battery pack. Volcon's new rugged battery packs completed a rigorous thermal, shock, impact, crush, and force discharge test and have been awarded a UN 38.3 Certification. The instantaneous torque, quiet operation, and impressive energy efficiency, allows users to conquer any terrain without compromising performance. With a durable design built for heavy-duty tasks and off-road adventures, this vehicle is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, ranchers, and anyone seeking a reliable, environmentally conscious solution for work or play.

Key Features of the HF1 Electric UTV:

Electric Drivetrain: The on demand 2WD/4WD drivetrain is powered by a state-of-the-art 17.5 kWh battery system, delivering speeds of up to 60 mph and a range of up to 60 miles. The vehicle offers quick recharge times: 11 hours with Level 1 charging and 7 hours with Level 2 charging.

Rugged Performance: Capable of handling tough terrain with precision, thanks to its advanced suspension system and all-wheel drive capabilities and an 11-inch ground clearance. The first production HF1 vehicles come standard with a light-duty winch capable of pulling up to 5000 lbs.

Sustainable Solution with Quiet Operation: With zero-emissions, it is perfect for those aiming to reduce their carbon footprint, while its minimal noise levels are ideal for nature preserves, eco-tourism, and work environments where quiet operation is essential.

Smart Technology Integration: The HF1's 13-inch LCD display comes standard with a backup camera and is fully bluetooth compatible. Equipped with the latest in GPS tracking, mobile connectivity, 4-speaker audio system, and user-friendly controls, making it easier than ever to monitor vehicle performance and navigate rough terrain.

Versatile Applications: From recreational use to commercial and agricultural tasks, the HF1 is built for versatility, delivering reliable power for all kinds of off-road challenges.

"The defining feature of electric technology is its ease of use, low maintenance needs, and quiet operation," said John Kim, CEO of Volcon ePowersports. "The HF1 is a game-changer in the industry, providing users with an incredibly powerful, eco-friendly alternative that doesn't sacrifice performance. We're excited to be at the forefront of this electric revolution, offering products that appeal to both outdoor enthusiasts and those with commercial and industrial needs."

Volcon ePowersports continues to set new standards in the powersports industry, reinforcing its commitment to creating a cleaner, greener future.

About Volcon