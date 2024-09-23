Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 18, 2024

Ready Doc(R) Rebrands to 'Incredable(TM)' With New Logo and Brand Identity After Revolutionizing Credentialing

The rebrand reinforces the company's commitment to simplifying healthcare administration and streamlining credentialing to help providers focus on patient care.

AP News, Associated Press
The rebrand reinforces the company's commitment to simplifying healthcare administration and streamlining credentialing to help providers focus on patient care. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Ready Doc®, a leader in healthcare ...
The rebrand reinforces the company's commitment to simplifying healthcare administration and streamlining credentialing to help providers focus on patient care. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Ready Doc®, a leader in healthcare ...

The rebrand reinforces the company's commitment to simplifying healthcare administration and streamlining credentialing to help providers focus on patient care.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Ready Doc®, a leader in healthcare credentialing solutions and a subsidiary of Intiva Health, is excited to announce its official rebrand to "Incredable™," a name that reflects the company's evolution and commitment to redefining the credentialing process. This rebrand comes after several groundbreaking product releases, including Primary Source Verification, Custom Reporting, Workflows, and Ready Forms with Mapping, all of which have set new industry standards.

Incredable Logo

The rebrand to Incredable signifies more than just a name change; it embodies its dedication to providing exceptional, intuitive solutions that streamline credentialing for healthcare organizations. As part of its rebrand, Incredable has introduced a new logo and color palette that reflects its commitment to innovation and facilitating the credentialing process between administrators, facilities, and providers.

"Our rebrand to Incredable is a natural progression as we continue to advance and lead in the credentialing sector," says Dr. Ayan Monpara, Chief Medical Officer of Incredable. "We are committed to delivering top-tier solutions that simplify complex processes and ensure the highest compliance standards. Incredable is designed to simplify the administrative side of healthcare, allowing providers to manage credentialing, compliance, and other business tasks more efficiently, so they can focus on patient care."

Alongside the new brand identity, Incredable has also introduced an enhanced user interface to its platform, ensuring a seamless and intuitive experience. The redesigned interface includes improved navigation, customizable workflows, expiration alerts, and advanced reporting capabilities, offering clients greater control over their credentialing processes.

The rebrand is part of Incredable's ongoing commitment to delivering solutions that help healthcare organizations thrive and focus more on patient care. With the introduction of new features and tools, Incredable remains at the forefront of healthcare technology, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in credentialing management.

"We wanted our new identity to reflect the future of our platform while staying true to our roots of providing the most reliable credentialing solutions," says Monpara "Our platform is continually evolving, with new tools and features that keep us ahead of the curve. Incredable represents our forward momentum and dedication to adapting to the healthcare industry's evolving needs."

About Incredable

Incredable™(formerly Ready Doc®) is a leading provider of credentialing solutions for healthcare organizations. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly technology, Incredable offers a comprehensive platform that streamlines credentialing, ensuring compliance and improving operational efficiency. For more information, visit incredable.com.

Contact Information

Claudia Giunta

Content Lead

claudia@incredable.com

SOURCE: Intiva Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy