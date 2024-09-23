Reveal MRI Logo Reveal MRI Logo

Research shows that early detection can dramatically improve treatment outcomes. For instance, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer diagnosed at Stage 1 is an impressive 99%, according to the American Cancer Society. Full-body screening MRIs play a critical role in uncovering potential cancer, and hundreds of other conditions, while they are still asymptomatic.

In response to the growing need for early disease detection, Reveal MRI is proud to announce the launch of the Reveal Total Scan. This comprehensive screening program sets a new standard in diagnostic care, surpassing offerings from competitors like Prenuvo and Ezra, who do not offer diagnostic MRI's of any kind. The Reveal Total Scan provides an unparalleled diagnostic package that is uniquely tailored to meet the needs of patients in order to provide even greater peace of mind.

The Reveal Total Scan includes a suite of advanced diagnostic tools, designed to complement one another and enhance sensitivity in areas where individual tests may fall short. While no diagnostic procedure can guarantee absolute accuracy, Reveal MRI's leadership is confident that this program can uncover hidden diseases that may otherwise go undetected.

The Reveal Total Scan Includes:

Full Body Screening MRI Detailed Diagnostic MRI of the Breasts (for female patients) Detailed Diagnostic MRI of the Prostate (for male patients) Cardiac Scoring CT of the Heart Lung Screening CT Galleri Blood Test (Multi-cancer early detection liquid biopsy)

One standout component of the Reveal Total Scan is the Galleri Blood Test, which has shown remarkable sensitivity in detecting over 50 types of cancer. This innovative blood test identifies unique cancer DNA fragments circulating in the bloodstream, providing reliable diagnoses with minimal false positives. While there is some overlap with full-body MRI capabilities, the Galleri test excels in detecting specific cancers where MRIs may be less effective.

Additionally, the Reveal Total Scan incorporates advanced diagnostic MRIs enhanced by Artificial Intelligence, particularly for breast and prostate assessments-two of the most prevalent cancer types. Although lung and cardiac evaluations necessitate low-dose x-ray exposure, these tests are essential for a comprehensive study, as MRI technology is less effective for moving organs.

By consolidating multiple diagnostic tools in one location, Reveal MRI streamlines the screening process, allowing patients to book and undergo all tests in a single visit. A dedicated physician or nurse practitioner conducts pre-screening consultations via telemedicine, alleviating the need for appointments with primary care physicians to receive an order. After the tests, patients can choose to review their results with the same medical professional or share them with their primary care doctor.

To ensure clarity and understanding, Reveal MRI provides test results in straightforward, accessible language, in addition to technical medical reports.

For more information about the Reveal Total Scan and to take the first step toward proactive health management, visit www.revealmri.com or contact Jordan Ballard at 833-320-1091.

