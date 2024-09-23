"Made in the USA with superior quality and features that can't be found anywhere else, Grizzly is known as the outdoor everything cooler," said Katie Horning, Rivers are Life Director of Marketing. "Crafted for adventurers and nature lovers, we are proud to work with a brand that aligns seamlessly with Rivers are Life's mission of promoting, protecting, and exploring our world's rivers."

"At Grizzly, we believe it never stops. You're never not thinking about getting outside," said Jeremy Olsgard, Vice President at Grizzly Coolers. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Rivers are Life and support their mission of keeping the outdoors protected for all. We're excited for this gear to inspire others to get out there and explore their rivers."

The line features Rivers are Life branded coolers, dry bags, and reusable metal bottles, keeping outdoor lovers ready for any adventure:

Grizzly 20 Hard-Sided Cooler: This camping cooler is big enough to accommodate the essentials, yet small enough to pack and carry with ease. The stainless steel handle with foam grip makes for a smooth transition from boat to beach or dugout to bleachers.

Grizzly 20 Drifter Soft-Sided Cooler: This 20-quart capacity cooler can easily accommodate food and drink for two, with a padded shoulder strap and handles making it an easy carry. Meeting a friend for lunch or spending the afternoon with a buddy at the river? This convenient cooler makes showing up with fresh provisions easy.

Drifter 12 Soft-Sided Cooler Bag: Engineered to perfection, this 12-quart cooler is more than just a bag; it's a statement of rugged reliability.

Drifter Carryall: Whether it's a day at the river or a trip to the farmer's market, the Drifter Carryall keeps your things cool, dry, and perfectly organized. A large interior pocket keeps wet items separate from dry goods, and with 34-quart capacity, zippers, and a metal hook closure, this bag can't get much more can-do.

Dry Bag: This 20L Dry Bag keeps gear dry in all conditions. A tight roll-top closure ensures maximum protection while the durable TPU fabric guarantees this bag can take a beating and maintain its integrity.

Reusable Water Bottle: A 20 oz water bottle crafted from durable stainless steel, this rust-free bottle ensures your drinks retain their flavor. With a rubberized grip, easy-carry handle, and leak-resistant lid, it's the perfect environmentally friendly companion for any adventure.

Grizzly Coolers x Rivers are Life products are now available for online purchase at https://grizzlycoolers.com/collections/rivers-are-life.

