Amdocs' connectX platform assists the US mobile virtual network operator in powering seamless connectivity across the globe, providing an ideal solution for business travel, students studying abroad and more

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Rizz Wireless, a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) focused on unique, individualized connectivity plans, has chosen the Amdocs connectX cloud-native SaaS (software as a service) platform to support its new digital offering that enables subscribers to enjoy uninterrupted US local connectivity while traveling internationally.

ConnectX offers a turnkey, telco-in-a-box platform powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), facilitating the seamless, rapid integration and launch of differentiated brands and new mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) of any size. The solution includes a comprehensive SaaS offering, featuring a catalog, subscription services management, a mobile app, integrations of local payment gateways, and network aggregators. It also delivers a complete digital customer lifecycle experience while reducing the total cost of ownership.

With Amdocs' connectX, Rizz Wireless can efficiently manage its subscriber base, offer flexible pricing plans, and ensure a seamless transition between international and domestic networks. This enables subscribers, such as business travelers and students traveling abroad, to maintain uninterrupted connectivity before they even board their flights.

"We are excited to partner with Amdocs and leverage their connectX platform to bring our vision of connected travel and local connectivity to life," said Ganpatsingh Rajput, CEO of Rizz Wireless. "Amdocs' expertise in the telecom industry, combined with their innovative connectX platform, will be instrumental in our mission to provide travelers with a hassle-free connectivity experience."

"As the MVNO market continues to innovate and create unique offerings for specific consumers, connectX simplifies the experience for MVNOs, partners, and end customers with its robust partner management and marketplace capabilities," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President Technology, Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "ConnectX offers MVNOs of any size seamless, unique connectivity experiences wherever their users connect, enhanced by AI and GenAI. We are thrilled to help Rizz Wireless power connected experiences for travelers around the world."

Amdocs will be demonstrating its connectX platform at TM Forum Innovate Americas, Dallas, September 24-25.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs connectX

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

About Rizz Wireless