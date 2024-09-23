Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 25, 2024

RockDove Solutions Partners With Experior Group to Offer Better Alignment Between Training and Critical Event Management Automation

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / As the number of threats facing organizations continues to increase while response time decreases, risk professionals now have a better approach to assessment, training, and response workflows.

AP News, Associated Press
WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / As the number of threats facing organizations continues to increase while response time decreases, risk professionals now have a better approach to assessment, training, and response workflows.RockDove ...
WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / As the number of threats facing organizations continues to increase while response time decreases, risk professionals now have a better approach to assessment, training, and response workflows.RockDove ...

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / As the number of threats facing organizations continues to increase while response time decreases, risk professionals now have a better approach to assessment, training, and response workflows. RockDove Solutions, developer of the critical event management platform 365 CEM, has partnered with Experior Group Inc. and their Red Ball Drills® exercise program to offer security and risk leaders a better, more cost-effective way to prepare their organizations for and respond to emerging threats.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

"Too often we meet with risk professionals that are struggling to create and gain adoption for a reliable and repeatable set of practices," said Christopher Britton, General Manager of RockDove Solutions. "By building effective training approaches that align with purpose-built workflow automation software, risk professionals are able to develop a culture of effective threat management."

"There are a few too many ‘one-stop shops' in the industry," said Aric Mutchnik, President of Experior Group. "This partnership offers clients the benefit of a recognized crisis management exercise methodology combined with a powerful critical event management system. We are truly looking forward to working together with RockDove Solutions to improve safety for all our clients."

Bringing these two services together is unique in the industry. Historically, advisory services have been focused on solutions-based training or tabletop exercises.

"Now we can use the new training methodologies combined with workflow automation to deliver live and virtual training options that more closely align with real-world situations," added Britton.

About RockDove Solutions, Inc.

RockDove Solutions is a trusted software provider serving risk professionals and leaders responsible for security operations, safety, and operational resilience. Our exciting new service, 365 CEM, is a critical event management platform that combines essential preparedness and response tools that organizations need into a powerful workflow automation engine - all for less than the cost of traditional emergency mass notification services.

For more information, please visit www.rockdovesolutions.com or call us at 240-404-8155.

About Experior Group, Inc./Red Ball Drills

Experior Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 to provide premium risk management services for domestic and international clients. The Red Ball Drills are a live, "All-Hazards" exercise, with no trauma, no interruption to work hours, and total control over who participates. With over nine years of proven outcomes, Red Ball Drills provides a unique approach to real-world issues. Red Ball Drills are a Dept. of Homeland Security Qualified Antiterrorism Technology (QATT) and have full SAFETY Act designation. Experior Group Inc. is a vetted federal contractor and Red Ball Drills are on the GSA schedule. For more information, please visit www.redballdrills.com or email us at info@redballdrills.com.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: RockDove Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy