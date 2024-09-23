"Unlocking Strategic Control Over High-Value Precious Metals and Historic Mines, Positioning for Long-Term Growth"

WARREN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC), a mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential mineral assets, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Warren District Project in Warren, Idaho. This strategic move underscores Sidney's commitment to enhancing shareholder value from its flagship property and advancing towards district-wide production. This brings the total company land holdings to 3,174 acres.

Key Highlights of the Expansion

Increased Exploration Footprint - "Bolide Expansion":

Sidney Resources has significantly increased its exploration area by 1,900.72 acres, expanding the total Warren project footprint to 2,234 acres. This represents a remarkable 500%+ increase, greatly enhancing the scope for future exploration and development activities at the Warren District Project. This strategic expansion is not just about covering more ground but about positioning the company to unlock the full potential of a region known for its rich deposits of precious metals and rare earth elements. (See Figure 1.)

Newly Covered Resources Strengthening Project Longevity:

The expansion claims now encompass a collection of historically significant mines and vein systems, each with a legacy of mineral production. These include the New Era, Monitor, Summit, Rainier, Minnahaha, Gaiety, Silver Monarch, Dewey, and Firecracker Mines. Additionally, the expansion covers three unnamed veins north of the Lucky Ben and another unnamed vein to the west.

These historical sites are key to Sidney Resources' strategy to gain greater control over the rich mineral deposits in the Warren District. The surface ore tailings pile left behind from historical workings offer a unique opportunity for re-examination and resource recovery. Of particular importance is the New Era Mine, where initial surface ore analysis has revealed significant quantities of platinum group metals, gold, and silver. This discovery underscores the enormous potential of these claims and adds substantial value to the project.

Long-Term Resource Control and Value to Shareholders:

The inclusion of these well-established mines and vein systems not only extends the lifespan of the Warren District Project but also significantly boosts its overall value. By securing control over these historically productive areas, Sidney Resources is poised to enhance resource recovery efforts and optimize its long-term production strategy. This calculated expansion positions the company to capitalize on previously untapped deposits, ensuring a longer project life and providing increased value to shareholders.

**All of the above named mines have historical workings with tailings piles. The company is examining these for precious metal content. Ore on the surface at the New Era Mine contain impressive quantities of gold, platinum group metals and silver (See Figure 2).

Updated Geological Data: Assays from the latest labs continue to show stunning results, with grades up to 12.8 oz/t gold and 114 oz/t silver, further underscoring the potential for increased resource estimates, providing confidence in the deposit's long-term potential, and the need to swiftly execute this expansion.

CEO Comment: Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO of Sidney Resources, commented: "Through the strategic expansion of our claims we have positioned Sidney Resources Corporation to defend and insulate itself from the influence of other corporations that may try to "buy" the region. This is our second regional expansion. This is just the tip of the spear of activity we will share this fall".

COO Comments: Dan Hally, COO of Sidney Resources, commented "As we advance the expansion of the Warren District Project, it's important to emphasize that each new claim was strategically selected through meticulous research and geological exploration as part of our long-term plan to secure control over a world-class deposit,"