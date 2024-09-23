Sections
WireSeptember 24, 2024

Sightview Software Announces Inaugural 'Sightview Summit 2025' Customer Conference

Leading eye care software provider to host exclusive, customer-only event focused on education, innovation, and community

AP News, Associated Press
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Sightview Software, a leading software provider for eye care practices nationwide, today announced its inaugural customer conference, Sightview Summit 2025, to be held March 14-16, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Sightview Software Sightview Software

Sightview Summit 2025 will bring together Sightview's valued customers from across the country for three days of learning, networking, and collaboration. The conference will feature a robust agenda including continuing education opportunities, peer-led sessions, product roadmap presentations, and direct engagement with Sightview's customer experience and support teams.

This exclusive event is offered exclusively to active customers of all of Sightview's products and services, including:

  • iMedicWare

  • My Vision Express

  • ManagementPlus

  • Medflow

  • MDoffice

  • Sightview MIPS Services

  • Sightview RCM Services

"Sightview Summit 2025 represents our commitment to not just serving our customers, but truly partnering with them," said Sophie Turrell, CEO of Sightview Software. "This exclusive conference is designed to empower our customers with the knowledge, tools, and community they need to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape. It's more than just a user conference -- it's a platform for shared growth and innovation in eye care, tailored specifically for our Sightview community."

Key features of Sightview Summit 2025 include:

  • Continuing Education: Attendees can earn CE Credits on a variety of relevant topics, including session from our own Sightview MIPS team.*

  • Peer Learning and User Groups: Practices will share best practices, success stories, and product insights through interactive user groups and peer-led sessions, fostering both product-specific knowledge and broader industry expertise.

  • Product Insights: Exclusive previews of Sightview's product roadmap and upcoming features, available only to conference attendees.

  • Expert Access: Extended office hours with Sightview's customer experience and support teams, exclusively for our customers.

  • Community Building: Numerous networking opportunities to connect with peers and Sightview leadership.

The conference underscores Sightview's renewed focus on customer success and industry leadership following its recent rebranding. By facilitating direct engagement between eye care practices, industry experts, and Sightview's team, the 2025 Sightview Summit aims to foster a collaborative community dedicated to advancing eye care through technology.

Registration for Sightview Summit 2025 will open in October 2024. Current Sightview customers interested in attending can sign up for updates and early registration access at learn.sightview.com/Sightview-Summit-2025.

*The CE program has been submitted to COPE (Pending approval), AOA Paraoptometric (Pending approval) and JCAHPO (This program has been submitted to IJCAHPO for consideration of CE credit), and is subject to change. CE Administration powered by Quantum Optical.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including without limitation Company's intended strategies, features and functionality, is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any feature or functionality. This information is provided without a warranty of any kind (either express or implied) and is subject to change without notice at any time in the Company's sole discretion.

Contact Information

Nicholas Peddle

VP of Marketing

nicholas.peddle@sightview.com

SOURCE: Sightview Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.

