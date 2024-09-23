The immersive program will provide supply chain professionals with frontline insights, targeted connectivity, and actionable opportunities, enabling them to make strategic decisions that strengthen and accelerate their supply chain initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Silicon Foundry, a Kearney-owned innovation advisory firm, today announced the launch of The Collective // Supply Chain, a year-long, membership-based program providing supply chain professionals with access to a curated flow of real-time insights, an executive peer community, expert consultations, exclusive events, and a presence in the heart of Silicon Valley. The Collective // Supply Chain addresses the challenges of navigating modern supply chain disruptions, optimizing processes, and integrating advanced technologies to achieve operational excellence.

Kearney's recent COO Innovation Radar survey found that 90%+ of corporations increased their innovation budgets in the past year. High-ROI opportunities exist across the supply chain, with logistics technology use cases delivering the highest returns, on average. Top-performing companies achieved returns of 5X to 6X on these resource investments.

Supply chains, however, inevitably face a wide range of challenges due to physical and digital disruptions. Lingering pandemic issues, heightening geopolitical tensions, and ever-shifting supply and labor dynamics fuel economic uncertainty, as well as increased costs and demand struggles. While new automation and AI-powered solutions have improved efficiency, they require new skills and adaptations. Isolated digital investments in complex environments cause process lags and hinder data capabilities, resulting in misaligned demand-supply profiles and limited impact on decision-making, agility, and risk management. The Collective // Supply Chain addresses these challenges by informing and empowering leaders from select forward-thinking, world-class organizations to identify the latest trends, emerging technology startups, and solutions, enabling them to design and implement future-proof supply chain strategies.

"We understand the unique challenges that exist in defining and executing supply chain strategies, as well as navigating the universe of new relevant technologies and services from startups and incumbents alike," said Neal Hansch, CEO of Silicon Foundry. "The Collective // Supply Chain has been architected to bring together supply chain practitioners and innovators to share insights, discover and evaluate new solutions, and facilitate impactful collaborations that will drive their businesses forward."

Silicon Foundry Partner, Farzin Shadpour, who will lead the new program, brings two decades of global experience in supply chain management, venture capital, and corporate innovation. His deep expertise in guiding Fortune 500 companies through digital transformation and investment strategies makes him a key asset.

"I'm excited to join Silicon Foundry and use my global experience to help corporations navigate supply chain innovation," said Shadpour. "Collaborating with world-class leaders to drive digital transformation is what drew me to this role, and I look forward to supporting our members in embracing new technologies and unlocking growth."

"The launch of The Collective // Supply Chain underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and resilience in supply chain management across global markets," said Evan Gutoff, Partner at Kearney. "Through The Collective // Supply Chain, we are equipping leaders with the tools and intelligence needed to drive sustainable growth."

The program is ideal for senior operations leaders, manufacturing executives, logistics leaders, procurement executives, finance and analytics teams, and IT decision-makers. What's included: