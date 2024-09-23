Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 24, 2024

Spectral Capital Corp (FCCN) Welcomes Quantum Visionary Dr. Wolf Kohn to Its Quantum Bridge Advisory Board

Revolutionizing the Future of Quantum Computing and AI with Industry Luminary Dr. Wolf Kohn

AP News, Associated Press
Revolutionizing the Future of Quantum Computing and AI with Industry Luminary Dr. Wolf Kohn NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), a trailblazer in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) and decentralized ...
Revolutionizing the Future of Quantum Computing and AI with Industry Luminary Dr. Wolf Kohn NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), a trailblazer in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) and decentralized ...
Revolutionizing the Future of Quantum Computing and AI with Industry Luminary Dr. Wolf Kohn NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), a trailblazer in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) and decentralized ...
Revolutionizing the Future of Quantum Computing and AI with Industry Luminary Dr. Wolf Kohn NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), a trailblazer in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) and decentralized ...

Revolutionizing the Future of Quantum Computing and AI with Industry Luminary Dr. Wolf Kohn

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), a trailblazer in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) and decentralized cloud infrastructure, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Wolf Kohn, Ph.D., a globally recognized leader in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and data optimization, to its Quantum Bridge Advisory Board. Dr. Kohn's deep expertise will play a pivotal role in guiding Spectral's ambitious journey to revolutionize the tech landscape.

Photo: Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman of Spectral Capital Corporation

This appointment signals a major leap forward for Spectral Capital as it gears up to accelerate the development of its QaaS platform-one that blends quantum computing with green, decentralized data centers. By incorporating cutting-edge innovations such as Green Wave Technology and the Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB), Spectral Capital is positioning itself to lead the charge in creating a scalable, energy-efficient quantum infrastructure that promises not only to redefine cloud computing but also to reduce carbon footprints.

A Quantum Pioneer Joins the Mission

Dr. Kohn's illustrious career includes over 25 patents, four authored books, and more than 300 academic papers spanning topics from optimal hybrid control to quantum systems. His recent contributions to Optimal Meta-Control Theory have been published in the Encyclopedia of Optimization, underscoring his role as one of the foremost thought leaders in his field. His deep understanding of AI and quantum control will be instrumental in guiding Spectral Capital's expansion into the quantum-enabled future.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Wolf Kohn to our advisory board," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital. "His unparalleled expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to transform industries through quantum computing and decentralized cloud systems. Dr. Kohn's insights will accelerate our mission to solve complex, real-world challenges across sectors, from finance to healthcare, through the power of quantum technology. We are confident that his contribution will significantly accelerate our progress and create substantial value for our investors and partners."

Forging a Sustainable Quantum Future

With its Quantum Bridge Program, Spectral Capital is building a powerful link between classical computing and quantum technologies, enabling industries to transition smoothly into this new frontier. Dr. Kohn's leadership will guide the program's evolution, ensuring the creation of secure, sustainable, and forward-thinking solutions. His work will be particularly vital as Spectral continues to attract top-tier talent and strategic partners to solidify its leadership position in the quantum revolution.

Dr. Kohn's expertise extends beyond academia. As Chief Scientist of CrowdPoint Technologies, he continues to push the boundaries of quantum control and optimization. His previous roles at Veritone, Inc., and Citigroup's SEQA Capital Advisors, along with his academic appointments, provide a foundation of experience that will help Spectral navigate the future of quantum computing and decentralized data systems.

Building Tomorrow's Quantum Leaders

Spectral Capital is positioning itself as a driving force behind the quantum revolution. With the addition of Dr. Kohn, the company is now more equipped than ever to deliver cutting-edge solutions for enterprise AI, cybersecurity, and climate-focused data optimization. Through the Quantum Bridge Program, Spectral is setting the stage for a future where quantum computing becomes an everyday reality, delivering transformational benefits to industries around the globe.

For more information about Spectral Capital and its Quantum Bridge Initiative, visit Spectral Capital Website.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Company Contact

Jenifer Osterwalder

contact@spectralcapital.com

Media Contact

Anna Stukkert

Phone: +49 162 2328333

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital Corporation is a pioneer in Quantum as a Service (QaaS) creating a bridge from classical technologies to quantum computing, focused on creating profitable, sustainable, secure, and scalable solutions for global industries. The company is committed to revolutionizing the future of quantum computing through its Quantum Bridge Initiative. For more information, please visit Spectral Capital.

For more information about investment, please visit Invest Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE: Spectral Capital Corporation

press release
Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy