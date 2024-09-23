Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 26, 2024

Spoutible Announces Virtual Town Hall with Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett

Moderated by Leta McCollough Seletzky, the event will tackle pressing national issues on September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT.

AP News, Associated Press
Moderated by Leta McCollough Seletzky, the event will tackle pressing national issues on September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT. NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /Spoutible, the innovative social media platform fostering open dialogue and community ...
Moderated by Leta McCollough Seletzky, the event will tackle pressing national issues on September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT. NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /Spoutible, the innovative social media platform fostering open dialogue and community ...

Moderated by Leta McCollough Seletzky, the event will tackle pressing national issues on September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Spoutible, the innovative social media platform fostering open dialogue and community engagement, is proud to announce a virtual town hall featuring Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett. Scheduled for September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT, the event will be moderated by acclaimed author Leta McCollough Seletzky.

Rep. Stacey Plaskett Rep. Stacey Plaskett

The town hall aims to provide a platform for in-depth discussion on critical topics such as reproductive rights, voter suppression, and Project 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Congresswoman Plaskett, posing questions and sharing perspectives in real-time.

"We are honored to host Congresswoman Plaskett for this important conversation," said Christopher Bouzy, CEO of Spoutible. "Our platform is dedicated to facilitating meaningful discussions on issues that matter to our users, and this event embodies that mission."

Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett, representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, was selected to serve as an impeachment manager during the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump. She currently serves as the top Democrat on the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and previously served on the House Ways and Means Committee, the first Member from a U.S. territory and only the fourth African American woman to serve on this committee. Her insights on current national challenges promise to offer valuable perspectives to participants.

Leta McCollough Seletzky, known for her insightful commentary and best-selling works, expressed enthusiasm about moderating the event. "It's an honor to facilitate this important discussion with Congresswoman Plaskett," she said. "These topics are crucial to our nation's future, and this town hall provides a valuable platform for public engagement."

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions and comments during the live event. Anyone can participate in the town hall by simply visiting the link.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Spoutible Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy