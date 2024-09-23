The organization is championing sustainable technology in alignment with the UN's vision for a greener future.

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / SustainableIT.org, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to integrating sustainability and responsible AI into technology practices, is proud to announce its active participation in Climate Week NYC 2024, held in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79). In alignment with the UN 2.0 vision, SustainableIT.org will champion digital transformation and responsible AI as essential components in achieving global sustainability goals.

Under the theme It's Time, It's IT's Time - Time to Learn, Lead, and Change, SustainableIT.org's delegation will promote sustainable and responsible AI practices, supporting the UN Digital Compact, the AI for Good initiative, and the Summit of the Future. These efforts reinforce the critical role that technology and IT leadership play in advancing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Shaping the Future of Sustainable IT

As global leaders prioritize sustainable technology and responsible AI, the UN is placing unprecedented focus on these issues. SustainableIT.org, alongside its members and partners, is driving the conversation on new benchmarks for IT sustainability and leadership.

Executives such as CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, Chief AI Officers, and IT Sustainability Officers are invited to join SustainableIT.org in advancing sustainability within their organizations, industries, and communities. Now is the time for these leaders to embrace sustainable innovation and responsible AI at scale, creating a lasting global impact.

As part of its Climate Week initiatives, SustainableIT.org will launch its Responsible AI: Principles and Practices for Success and Sustainability at Scale. This new framework offers a simple yet comprehensive model: Reflect, Reframe, Reimagine-designed to guide responsible AI implementation across organizations. The framework includes nine principles that encompass risk, sustainability, inclusiveness, ethics, trust, data, training, and innovation.

SustainableIT.org's Climate Week NYC Program

Throughout Climate Week, SustainableIT.org will host a variety of events that focus on Responsible AI, Digital Transformation, ESG Metrics, and Sustainability Leadership. The program aligns with the UN Digital Compact, providing a platform for AI-driven solutions to combat climate challenges.

Key program highlights include:

Responsible AI Executive Workshop

The Sustainability Value Creation Partnership Forum